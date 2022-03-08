Worldwide Smart Water Meter Industry to 2027 - Players Include Badger Meter, Itron and Zenner Among Others

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart water meter market reached a value of US$ 6.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.01 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Owing to rapid urbanization and the rising global population, there has been an increase in the demand for water around the world. As a result, the conventionally used analog metering systems are gradually being replaced by smart water meters. This can be attributed to their ability to offer instant and real-time information about water consumption to individuals and the authorities. In addition to this, these meters help in reducing the overall labor cost, keeping track of the exact usage of water and offering a relatively more accurate billing with the ability to detect thefts. Smart water meters also aid water utilities in monitoring consumer usage and adjusting the prices as per the season or time of the day.

At present, the demand for smart water meters is escalating across the globe as they enable users to conserve water. In addition to this, these meters are tamper-proof and allow utilities to remotely cut-off water supply in case of overdue bills. Moreover, governments in numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to ensure that every household and business firm is offered a smart meter. Some of the other factors that are impelling the market growth include the easy availability of smart water meters, the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices, and the development of smart cities across the globe. Furthermore, the development of LPWA (low power wide area) network technologies that provide enhanced coverage and connectivity for smart water meters is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global smart water meter market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, meter type, configuration type, component and application.



Breakup by Product:

Electromagnetic Meter

Ultrasonic Meter

Electromechanical Meter

Others

Breakup by Meter Type:

Smart Hot-Water Meter

Smart Cold-Water Meter

Breakup by Configuration Type:

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Breakup by Component:

Meters & Accessories

IT Solutions

Communication System

Breakup by Application:

Water Utilities

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Badger Meter, Kamstrup A/S, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated), Sensus (Xylem Inc.), Itron Inc., Zenner, Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies), etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global smart water meter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart water meter market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the meter type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the configuration type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global smart water meter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

