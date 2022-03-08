U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,190.05
    -11.04 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,773.36
    -44.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,851.39
    +20.43 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,972.62
    +21.29 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.28
    +4.88 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    2,055.70
    +59.80 (+3.00%)
     

  • Silver

    26.98
    +1.26 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0054 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3102
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6520
    +0.3430 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,540.09
    +926.31 (+2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.78
    +3.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Worldwide Smart Water Meter Industry to 2027 - Players Include Badger Meter, Itron and Zenner Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Water Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global smart water meter market reached a value of US$ 6.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.01 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Owing to rapid urbanization and the rising global population, there has been an increase in the demand for water around the world. As a result, the conventionally used analog metering systems are gradually being replaced by smart water meters. This can be attributed to their ability to offer instant and real-time information about water consumption to individuals and the authorities. In addition to this, these meters help in reducing the overall labor cost, keeping track of the exact usage of water and offering a relatively more accurate billing with the ability to detect thefts. Smart water meters also aid water utilities in monitoring consumer usage and adjusting the prices as per the season or time of the day.

At present, the demand for smart water meters is escalating across the globe as they enable users to conserve water. In addition to this, these meters are tamper-proof and allow utilities to remotely cut-off water supply in case of overdue bills. Moreover, governments in numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to ensure that every household and business firm is offered a smart meter. Some of the other factors that are impelling the market growth include the easy availability of smart water meters, the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based devices, and the development of smart cities across the globe. Furthermore, the development of LPWA (low power wide area) network technologies that provide enhanced coverage and connectivity for smart water meters is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global smart water meter market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, meter type, configuration type, component and application.

Breakup by Product:

  • Electromagnetic Meter

  • Ultrasonic Meter

  • Electromechanical Meter

  • Others

Breakup by Meter Type:

  • Smart Hot-Water Meter

  • Smart Cold-Water Meter

Breakup by Configuration Type:

  • Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

  • Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Breakup by Component:

  • Meters & Accessories

  • IT Solutions

  • Communication System

Breakup by Application:

  • Water Utilities

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Residential

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Badger Meter, Kamstrup A/S, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Landis+Gyr, Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated), Sensus (Xylem Inc.), Itron Inc., Zenner, Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies), etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global smart water meter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart water meter market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the meter type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the configuration type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global smart water meter market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Smart Water Meter Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Electromagnetic Meter
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Ultrasonic Meter
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Electromechanical Meter
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Meter Type
7.1 Smart Hot-Water Meter
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Smart Cold-Water Meter
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Configuration Type
8.1 Automated Meter Reading (AMR)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Component
9.1 Meters & Accessories
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 IT Solutions
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Communication System
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Water Utilities
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Commercial
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Industrial
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Residential
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Badger Meter
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Kamstrup A/S
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Landis+Gyr
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbel Incorporated)
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Sensus (Xylem Inc.)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Itron Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Zenner
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Neptune Technology Group (Roper Technologies)
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jwiu9q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-smart-water-meter-industry-to-2027---players-include-badger-meter-itron-and-zenner-among-others-301498238.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Apple debuts new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G

    Apple on Tuesday launched its latest low-cost iPhone, the iPhone SE, completely with 5G connectivity and an improved camera.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Burberry, Chanel, Louis Vuitton among luxury brands leaving Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Karina Mitchell explains why luxury brands are cutting ties with Russia despite being exempt from sanctions.

  • What You Need To Know About Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Conagra Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:CAG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Increasing oil prices are priming the pump for new exploration, and these two stocks should come out on top.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • OPEC Secretary General: There’s ‘no capacity’ to replace Russia’s 7 million barrels of oil per day

    Barkindo, who has been OPEC’s secretary general since 2016, was referring to the roughly 7 million oil barrels per day (7% of the global supply) that Russia exports. Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products, Reuters reports. Barkindo made his remarks at CERAWeek, a gathering of top global energy executives by S&P Global, the day before President Joe Biden officially announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.

  • Google to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant for $5.4 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Google agreeing to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Surged 15.6% in February

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock's rebound in February may have led investors to expect better days ahead, but that doesn't seem to be the case just yet. The crash in growth stocks and the stalling of President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill that proposed billion of dollars in incentives on renewable energy hit Plug Power shares hard earlier this year. Although Plug Power guided for $900 million to $925 million in revenue in 2022 and reiterated its 2025 outlook of $3 billion in sales and 17% in operating margin, the market expected even more.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were falling 7.8% as of 11:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline is a continuation of the sell-off that began last week after Ocugen announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rejected Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the pediatric use of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This sustained downswing for Ocugen is understandable.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Why Annaly Capital Stock Dropped 11.9% in February

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) endured a rocky February as its stock price plummeted 11.9%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) underperformed the S&P 500, which was down 3.2% in February, and the Nasdaq Composite, which was off 3.4%. Annaly Capital is down roughly 10% year to date in 2022 as of March 7, the same as the S&P 500.