Worldwide Smartphone Market Report 2022: Shipments Witnessed 6.6% y-o-y Growth and Reached 1.65 Billion Units in 2021, 82.1% of which were Smartphones - Forecast to 2026

This report provides an overview of the development of the mobile phone market, including market volume forecast for the period 2022-2026 and the breakdowns by region, price trend, and operating system.

Global mobile phone shipments, including feature phones, witnessed 6.6% year-on-year growth and reached 1.65 billion units in 2021, 82.1% of which were contributed by smartphones.

Global smartphone shipments were lower than expected in 2021 due mainly to the shortage of chips, the ongoing COVID-19, the sloppy market demand in China, and the lack of innovative features.

An update of worldwide mobile phone market volume forecast for the period 2022-2026, with breakdowns by price point and by operating system.

It also examines mobile phone market volume and market share by the world's main regions

MIC analyst's industry insight into some of the latest developments in the mobile phone sector, including smartphones and feature phones

Worldwide Mobile Phone Market by Device Type, 2020 - 2026

Worldwide Mobile Phone Market Share by Device Type, 2020 - 2026

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Region, 2020 - 2026

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Region, 2020 - 2026

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Price Point, 2020 - 2026

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Price Point, 2020 - 2026

Worldwide Smartphone Market by Operating System, 2020 - 2026

Worldwide Smartphone Market Share by Operating System, 2020 - 2026

Alcatel

Apple

ASRock Technology

Honor

Longcheer

Nokia

Oppo

Transsion

Vivo

Wingtech

