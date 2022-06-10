Worldwide Smartphone Market Report 2022: Shipments Witnessed 6.6% y-o-y Growth and Reached 1.65 Billion Units in 2021, 82.1% of which were Smartphones - Forecast to 2026
DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Smartphone Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the development of the mobile phone market, including market volume forecast for the period 2022-2026 and the breakdowns by region, price trend, and operating system.
Global mobile phone shipments, including feature phones, witnessed 6.6% year-on-year growth and reached 1.65 billion units in 2021, 82.1% of which were contributed by smartphones.
Global smartphone shipments were lower than expected in 2021 due mainly to the shortage of chips, the ongoing COVID-19, the sloppy market demand in China, and the lack of innovative features.
An update of worldwide mobile phone market volume forecast for the period 2022-2026, with breakdowns by price point and by operating system.
It also examines mobile phone market volume and market share by the world's main regions
MIC analyst's industry insight into some of the latest developments in the mobile phone sector, including smartphones and feature phones
