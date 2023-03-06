U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,047.51
    +1.87 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,414.29
    +23.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.40
    -13.61 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.72
    -33.54 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +0.81 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.30
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    -0.12 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    +0.0190 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2016
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9890
    +0.1580 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,387.80
    -28.94 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.48
    +265.80 (+109.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.79
    -17.32 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Worldwide Solar Agriculture Sprayer Industry 2023 - 2027: Featuring Agro Tec, RSR Retail Private, Hardi International and Demco Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market By Tank Capacity, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global solar agriculture sprayer market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Agro Tec Corporation

  • RSR Retail Private Limited

  • Taizhou City Jiaojiang Jiangnan Agriculture Machinery Factory

  • Deere and Company

  • Hardi International A / S

  • Buhler Industries Inc.

  • Demco, Inc.

  • Reddick Equipment Co

Factors such as increased use of advanced agriculture tools and machinery and growing demand for higher-yielding crops are driving the demand for the global solar agriculture sprayer market. Solar-powered sprayers are devices used by farmers to apply pesticides and biofertilizers to agricultural fields.

These devices are often solar-powered. During the spraying operation, photovoltaic cells on these sprayers are exposed to sunlight and used to produce electricity. There are typically two operating modes for solar agricultural sprayers: direct mode and indirect mode. Electricity produced by polycrystalline PV modules mounted on the sprayer is used to operate the direct mode.

Solar energy is quickly converted into electrical energy, which is then used for agricultural power sprayers. In the indirect mode, the energy produced during exposure is stored in a battery and then used to drive an agricultural sprayer.

Also, the ongoing research and development activities, innovative product development, and increased awareness about the benefits of using renewable energy sources are further expected to drive the market demand in the coming years.

The global solar agriculture sprayer market is segmented into tank capacity, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on tank capacity, the market is divided into up to 10litres, 11-20 liters, and above 20 liters. Up to 10litres segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are in high demand as they are easier to handle and are widely available in the market.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2017 to 2021.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

  • To classify and forecast the global solar agriculture sprayer market based on tank capacity, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

  • To identify the dominant region or segment in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

  • To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar agriculture sprayer market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global solar agriculture sprayer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Tank Capacity:

  • Up to 10 litres

  • 11- 20 liters

  • Above 20 liters

Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Application:

  • Field Sprayers

  • Orchard Sprayers

  • Gardening Sprayers

Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Online

  • Offline

Solar agriculture sprayer Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Mexico

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g7e5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-solar-agriculture-sprayer-industry-2023---2027-featuring-agro-tec-rsr-retail-private-hardi-international-and-demco-among-others-301763369.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • US Jobs Report and Powell Testimony Take Center Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- US job growth probably moderated last month after a blistering January pace, while the unemployment rate likely held at a 53-year low, illustrating a labor market that’s proved mostly impervious to the Federal Reserve’s massive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help

  • Oil futures finish higher despite China’s ‘unambitious’ economic growth target

    MARKET PULSE Crude-oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off concerns over the energy demand outlook. The Chinese government on Sunday set this year’s economic growth target at around 5%. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, referred to the target as “unambitious,” and said it led to early Monday losses for oil.

  • Costco Plans to Raise Its Membership Fees

    Costco has a simple relationship with its paying members. The warehouse club sells memberships and in exchange for paying to join, members get prices that are generally lower than what any other retailer charges. The warehouse club has two membership levels (as well as two comparable offers for business members).

  • Solar Energy Storage Systems Are About To Become a Big Deal in California

    There soon won't be much of a return on investment for new solar projects in the Golden State without the addition of a battery storage system.

  • Mi-Jack Picks Ideanomics Subsidiary To Develop Hydrogen Powered Rubber Tire Gantry Crane

    Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary US Hybrid has been selected by Mi-Jack to convert a rubber tire gantry (RTG) crane from fossil diesel to hydrogen powered. The financial terms were not disclosed. Under the terms of the agreement, US Hybrid is managing all procurement, engineering and design work relating to the hydrogen propulsion kit. The company will source a hydrogen fuel cell system from Hyundai Motor Corp and will locally manufacture core components, including hydrogen storage tanks

  • Exclusive-Russian crude oil heads to UAE as sanctions divert flows

    The United Arab Emirates has been taking more cargoes of Russian crude oil, according to ship tracking data and trading sources, in another example of how Western sanctions on Russia have adjusted traditional energy trade flows. Russia has been selling both crude and refined products at discounted prices after international sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", left it with fewer buyers. The development also highlights growing cooperation between Russia and top Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

  • Elon Musk Delivers Strong Message for Struggling Farmers

    Tesla's CEO says fighting climate change shouldn't involve a war on farmers, whose practices environmentalists often denounce.

  • Forget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in View

    (Bloomberg) -- As Covid-19 lockdowns gripped the world in 2020, Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP Plc, made a startling admission: He thought that oil demand might never return to its pre-pandemic peak. But recently, Looney has done an about-face. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to W

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Why Britain is suddenly blowing cold on a wind power revolution

    Ministers cheered last summer as wind farm developers competed to plant new turbines in UK waters, at ever cheaper rates.

  • U.S. Oil Producers Prioritize Short-Term Gains Over Future Output

    U.S. oil companies have prioritized shareholder returns over future output, resulting in a $128 billion windfall for investors

  • Canada’s Crackdown on Chinese Funding Is Hurting Miners, Friedland Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s crackdown on Chinese investment in critical minerals will make it harder for miners to produce the metals needed for the global energy transition, according to Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. founder Robert Friedland.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil De

  • Sultan al-Jaber, COP28 president, calls for climate action

    Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., who will lead international climate talks later this year, told energy industry power players on Monday that the world must cut emissions 7% every year and eliminate all emissions of methane, strong comments from an oil executive. Emissions from transport are the largest contributor to climate change in many countries, including the United States. Al-Jaber singled out electricity, cement, steel and aluminum as targets for clean up, but not trucks, cars, trains and aircraft.

  • Xi Vows to Boost High-End Manufacturing in Face of US Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- China will take forceful measures to support the development of high-end manufacturing, President Xi Jinping said in his first comments at the closely watched National People’s Congress.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Final

  • Billion-Dollar Power Lines Finally Inching Ahead to Help US Grids

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsThe biggest impediment to the US achieving a cleaner power grid isn't climate deniers or fossil-fuel lobbies; it’s a lack of transmission lines.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom and Telenor

    Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom and Telenor have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • A Dash-8 commuter plane flew for 15 minutes with a hydrogen fuel-cell engine

    Universal Hydrogen has announced that it completed a 15-minute test flight in a 40-seat Dash-8 commuter plane with the largest ever hydrogen fuel-cell engine.

  • Climate change could cost Latin America 16% of GDP this century, says Moody's

    Climate change could cost Latin America nearly a fifth of its gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the century without new policies to curb its impact, according to a Moody's Analytics report published Monday. The analysis examined three possible scenarios for the region, accounting for costs of climate change's physical toll - infrastructure damage, poorer health - as well the costs of policy interventions aimed at reducing climate change's impact. The report called this a "nightmare scenario."

  • Five Key Charts to Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Here are some notable charts to monitor in commodities markets over the coming days.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewOilCrude oil explorers, investors and analysts will gather this week at the CERAWeek

  • Twitter reports 40% drop in ad revenue, adjusted earnings for December: report

    Twitter's ad revenue and adjusted earnings dropped 40% year-over-year in December as hundreds of clients paused spending on the social media giant.