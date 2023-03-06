Worldwide Solar Agriculture Sprayer Industry 2023 - 2027: Featuring Agro Tec, RSR Retail Private, Hardi International and Demco Among Others
DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market By Tank Capacity, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global solar agriculture sprayer market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.
Companies Mentioned
Agro Tec Corporation
RSR Retail Private Limited
Taizhou City Jiaojiang Jiangnan Agriculture Machinery Factory
Deere and Company
Hardi International A / S
Buhler Industries Inc.
Demco, Inc.
Reddick Equipment Co
Factors such as increased use of advanced agriculture tools and machinery and growing demand for higher-yielding crops are driving the demand for the global solar agriculture sprayer market. Solar-powered sprayers are devices used by farmers to apply pesticides and biofertilizers to agricultural fields.
These devices are often solar-powered. During the spraying operation, photovoltaic cells on these sprayers are exposed to sunlight and used to produce electricity. There are typically two operating modes for solar agricultural sprayers: direct mode and indirect mode. Electricity produced by polycrystalline PV modules mounted on the sprayer is used to operate the direct mode.
Solar energy is quickly converted into electrical energy, which is then used for agricultural power sprayers. In the indirect mode, the energy produced during exposure is stored in a battery and then used to drive an agricultural sprayer.
Also, the ongoing research and development activities, innovative product development, and increased awareness about the benefits of using renewable energy sources are further expected to drive the market demand in the coming years.
The global solar agriculture sprayer market is segmented into tank capacity, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on tank capacity, the market is divided into up to 10litres, 11-20 liters, and above 20 liters. Up to 10litres segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are in high demand as they are easier to handle and are widely available in the market.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2017-2020
Base Year: 2021
Estimated Year: 2022E
Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2017 to 2021.
To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.
To classify and forecast the global solar agriculture sprayer market based on tank capacity, application, distribution channel, region, and company.
To identify the dominant region or segment in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
To identify drivers and challenges for the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.
To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar agriculture sprayer market.
Report Scope:
In this report, global solar agriculture sprayer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Tank Capacity:
Up to 10 litres
11- 20 liters
Above 20 liters
Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Application:
Field Sprayers
Orchard Sprayers
Gardening Sprayers
Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Solar agriculture sprayer Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
