Worldwide Solar Agriculture Sprayer Industry 2023 - 2027: Featuring Agro Tec, RSR Retail Private, Hardi International and Demco Among Others

The global solar agriculture sprayer market is anticipated to register a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Factors such as increased use of advanced agriculture tools and machinery and growing demand for higher-yielding crops are driving the demand for the global solar agriculture sprayer market. Solar-powered sprayers are devices used by farmers to apply pesticides and biofertilizers to agricultural fields.

These devices are often solar-powered. During the spraying operation, photovoltaic cells on these sprayers are exposed to sunlight and used to produce electricity. There are typically two operating modes for solar agricultural sprayers: direct mode and indirect mode. Electricity produced by polycrystalline PV modules mounted on the sprayer is used to operate the direct mode.

Solar energy is quickly converted into electrical energy, which is then used for agricultural power sprayers. In the indirect mode, the energy produced during exposure is stored in a battery and then used to drive an agricultural sprayer.



Also, the ongoing research and development activities, innovative product development, and increased awareness about the benefits of using renewable energy sources are further expected to drive the market demand in the coming years.



The global solar agriculture sprayer market is segmented into tank capacity, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on tank capacity, the market is divided into up to 10litres, 11-20 liters, and above 20 liters. Up to 10litres segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. They are in high demand as they are easier to handle and are widely available in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar agriculture sprayer market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the global solar agriculture sprayer market based on tank capacity, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global solar agriculture sprayer market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar agriculture sprayer market.

Report Scope:



In this report, global solar agriculture sprayer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Tank Capacity:

Up to 10 litres

11- 20 liters

Above 20 liters

Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Application:

Field Sprayers

Orchard Sprayers

Gardening Sprayers

Solar Agriculture Sprayer Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Solar agriculture sprayer Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

