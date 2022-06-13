U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

The Worldwide Solvents Industry is Projected to Reach $49.6 Billion by 2030

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solvents Market, By Type, By Application, By Source, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global Solvents market held a market value of USD 26 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.6 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. Around 27.4 MMT of Solvents was sold in 2021.

Solvents are substances which dissolve a solute and result into a solution. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand of bio & green solvents, growing demand from agriculture sector, and rising demand of solvents from key application segments amid COVID-19. Furthermore, increasing demand for safe, effective, & eco-friendly products among customers and rising application of adhesives & sealants among various industries are also estimated to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, stringent regulatory framework and high risk due to exposure to solvents are anticipated to hinder the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the paints and coatings industry, which declined the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand of bio & green solvents

Bio and green solvents are environmentally friendly solvents or bio solvents. These are derived from the processing of agricultural crops. Solvents are increasingly being used in various industries, such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, printing, and construction, among others. Owing to environmental sustainability and human health, scientists started developing green or bio based solvents. They are also known as agrochemicals. Their demand is increasing as a replacement for crude-oil based solvents. Hence, increasing demand of bio and green solvents are expected to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Solvents market include Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., Dow Chemicals, Solvay SA, BASF SE, INEOS AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Indorama Ventures Limited, Sasol Solvents, Maruzen Petrochemicals, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the four major players is near about 25%.

These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in January 2022, ExxonMobil collaborated with SABIC for forming the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, a manufacturing facility based in San Patricio Country, Texas, U.S. The new facility is aimed at providing materials for industries such as agricultural film, packaging, clothing, automotive coolants, and construction materials.

The global Solvents market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Solvents market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

  • Market Outlook: Sector Data for Solvent Use in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

  • Industry Best Practices: Divestment of business segment to reduce economic effects is the new trend observed in the global solvents market

  • Price Analysis: Price Forecast Over Years (USD/Tons), 2019-27; Price Trend (Y-o-Y Growth) Over Years; Weighted Average Price, By Region

  • Recycling Business: Opportunities in Solvent Waste

  • Competitor Mapping: Report include detailed competitor mapping for the global solvent industry under different heads such as market share, segment revenue, exposure to end use industries, global presence and production capacity. Wide coverage of competitor mapping under mentioned heads offer summarised picture of competitive scenario in the market

The global Solvents market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Solvents Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Solvents Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Solvents Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Solvents Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Solvents Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Solvents Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Solvents Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Solvents Market 

Chapter 4. Global Solvents Market Overview
4.1. Global Solvents Market Outlook, 2019-2025 (US$ Bn & MMT)
4.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Inbound Logistics
4.2.2. Operations
4.2.3. Outbound Logistics
4.2.4. Sales and Marketing
4.2.5. Services
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.5.1. Growth Drivers
4.5.2. Restraints
4.5.3. Challenges
4.5.4. Opportunity
4.5.5 Trends
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.6.1 Industry Best Practices
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Bn), 2019-2025
4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (MMT), 2019-2025
4.7.3. Price Analysis
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019
4.8.3. Competitor Benchmarking
4.9. Recycling Business

Chapter 5. Solvents Market Analysis, By Type
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025 (US$ Bn & MMT)
5.2.1. Hydrocarbons
5.2.2. Alcohols
5.2.3. Ketones
5.2.4. Esters
5.2.5. Chlorinated
5.2.6. Glycol Ethers
5.2.7. Aromatic
5.2.8. Non-Aromatics
5.2.9. Aliphatic
5.2.10. Other Solvents

Chapter 6. Solvents Market Analysis, By Application
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025 (US$ Bn & MMT)
6.2.1. Paints & Coatings
6.2.2. Pharmaceuticals
6.2.3. Adhesives and Cosmetics
6.2.4. Rubber & Polymer
6.2.5. Personal Care
6.2.6. Agricultural Chemicals
6.2.7. Metal Cleaning
6.2.8. Printing Inks

Chapter 7. Solvents Market Analysis, By Source
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025 (US$ Bn & MMT)
7.2.1. Petrochemical-Based
7.2.2. Bio & Green

Chapter 8. Solvents Market Analysis, By Region/Country

Chapter 9. North America Solvents Market Analysis

Chapter 10. Europe Solvents Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Solvents Market Analysis

Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Solvents Market Analysis

Chapter 13. South America Solvents Market Analysis

Chapter 14. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook) *
14.1. Celanese Corporation
14.2. Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
14.3. Dow Chemicals
14.4. Solvay SA
14.5. BASF SE
14.6. INEOS AG
14.7. Eastman Chemical Company 
14.8. Exxon Mobil Corporation 
14.9. Royal Dutch Shell Plc
14.10. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 
14.11. Indorama Ventures Limited 
14.12. Sasol Solvents
14.13. Maruzen Petrochemicals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xitlp

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-solvents-industry-is-projected-to-reach-49-6-billion-by-2030--301566426.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

