Worldwide Soybean Oil Industry to 2027 - Players Include Kerry, Fuji Oil and House Foods Among Others
Dublin, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soybean Oil Market & Volume By Consuming, Producing, Importing, Exporting Country, Company Analysis & Global Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Soybean oil has a significant role in making of shortening and margarine. A number of factors drive the global soybean market, including factors like the emulsifying ability of the oil and the oil's low-calorie content. It is primarily used to prepare food products such as margarine, frozen food, salad dressing, shortening, baked food & in many other products. As per this research, Global Soybean Oil Market will be US$ 78.99 Billion by the end of 2027.
The global soy oil market growth factors are driven by increasing health awareness & rising demand for the developing region. The increasing awareness for health makes soybean oil popular rather than other vegetable oil has significantly increased demand. The people's health-related concern will benefit the Global soybean oil market as it contains Omega-3-fatty acids (A Good fat) and Vitamin E (Essential for skin).
The industry is being driven by the rising demand of soybean meal (Soy milk, Soy nuts, Tofu etc.) and livestock feeding product that has contributed to the increasing demand of soy production and rising demand of soy oil. Soybean oil is considered to be the essential oil as compared to other vegetable oil consumed globally. A great majority of the world soybeans are processed or crushed every year to produce meal and oil while remaining are used directly for human consumption. Besides, Soybean oil is also used in non-food sectors like biodiesel.
The soybean oil market was USD 52.6 Billion in 2020, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR 5.96% in future. The United State is the keen producer of soybean oil in North America and Argentina in South America in Soy oil production. The geographical markets for soybean oil are Europe North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America & the Middle East & Africa. The companies in the above market include CHS Inc, Kerry Inc, Fuji Oil Group, House Food and Group Inc.
Consumption - Market & Volume breakup from 8 Viewpoints
1. China
2. United States
3. Brazil
4. Argentina
5. European Union
6. India
7. Mexico
8. Other
Production - Volume breakup from 8 Viewpoints
1. China
2. United States
3. Brazil
4. Argentina
5. European Union
6. India
7. Mexico
8. Other
Import - Volume breakup 9 Viewpoints
1. India
2. China
3. Algeria
4. Bangladesh
5. Morocco
6. Peru
7. European Union
8. Korea South
9. Colombia
10. Other
Export - Volume breakup 8 Viewpoints
1. Argentina
2. Brazil
3. United States
4. European Union
5. Paraguay
6. Russia
7. Bolivia
8. Other
All the company analysis has been covered in the report from 3 viewpoints
Overview
Initiatives & Recent Developments
Revenue
Company Analysis
1. Kerry Inc
2. Fuji Oil Group
3. House Foods Group Inc
4. CHS Inc
5. Cargill Inc
6. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Soybean Oil Market Analysis
5.1 By Market
6. Volume Analysis
6.1 By Production
6.2 By Consumption
6.3 By Import
6.4 By Export
7. Share Analysis
7.1 Market Share
7.1.1 Consumption by Country
7.2 Volume Share
7.2.1 Production by Country
7.2.2 Import by Country
7.2.3 Export by Country
8. Market & Volume Analysis - Consuming Country
8.1 China
8.1.1 Market
8.1.2 Volume
8.2 United States
8.2.1 Market
8.2.2 Volume
8.3 Brazil
8.3.1 Market
8.3.2 Volume
8.4 India
8.4.1 Market
8.4.2 Volume
8.5 European Union
8.5.1 Market
8.5.2 Volume
8.6 Argentina
8.6.1 Market
8.6.2 Volume
8.6.3 Bangladesh
8.6.4 Market
8.6.5 Volume
8.6.6 Mexico
8.6.7 Market
8.6.8 Volume
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market
8.7.2 Volume
9. Volume Analysis - Producing Country
9.1 China
9.2 United States
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Argentina
9.5 European Union
9.6 India
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Other
10. Volume Analysis - Exporting Country
10.1 India
10.2 China
10.3 Algeria
10.4 Bangladesh
10.5 Morocco
10.6 Peru
10.7 European Union
10.8 Korea, South
10.9 Colombia
10.10 Other
11. Volume Analysis - Exporting Country
11.1 Argentina
11.2 Brazil
11.3 United States
11.4 European Union
11.5 Paraguay
11.6 Russia
11.7 Bolivia
11.8 Other
12. Company Analysis
12.1 Kerry Inc
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Recent Development
12.1.3 Sales Analysis
12.2 Fuji Oil Group
12.2.1 Overview
12.2.2 Recent Development
12.2.3 Sales Analysis
12.3 House Foods Group Inc
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Recent Development
12.3.3 Sales Analysis
12.4 CHS Inc
12.4.1 Overview
12.4.2 Recent Development
12.4.3 Sales Analysis
12.5 Cargill Inc
12.5.1 Overview
12.5.2 Recent Development
12.5.3 Sales Analysis
12.6 Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.
12.6.1 Overview
12.6.2 Recent Development
12.6.3 Sales Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nck8n2
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900