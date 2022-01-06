Worldwide Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Industry to 2026 - Growing Government Investments and Private Funds Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market Research Report by Payload, by Platform, by Service Type, by Vehicle Type, by Orbit Type, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market size was estimated at USD 32.90 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 36.71 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.93% to reach USD 64.72 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Payload, the market was studied across Cargo, Human Spaceflight, Satellite, Stratollite, and Testing Probes.

Based on Platform, the market was studied across Air, Land, and Sea.

Based on Service Type, the market was studied across Post-Launch and Pre-Launch.

Based on Vehicle Type, the market was studied across Heavy (Above 300 ton) and Small (Less than 300 ton).

Based on Orbit Type, the market was studied across Beyond GEO, GEO, LEO, and MEO.

Based on End User, the market was studied across Commercial, Defense Organizations, Military & Government, Private Companies, Satellite Service Providers, and Space Agencies.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Story continues

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, including AIRBUS S.A.S, Antrix Corporation Ltd., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rocket Lab USA, S7 Space, Safran, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Starsem, State Space Corporation, and The Boeing Company.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing number of satellite and testing probe

5.1.1.2. Miniaturization of satellites and launchers

5.1.1.3. Emergence of a new low-cost space race to observation satellites

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High initial costs associated with the launch services

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increase in space research and development (R&D) activities

5.1.3.2. Growing government investments and private funds

5.1.3.3. Integration of concepts such as artificial intelligence and 3D modeling for satellite designs

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled workforce and resistance to adaptability toward new technologies

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Payload

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cargo

6.3. Human Spaceflight

6.4. Satellite

6.5. Stratollite

6.6. Testing Probes



7. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Platform

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Air

7.3. Land

7.4. Sea



8. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Service Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Post-Launch

8.3. Pre-Launch



9. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Heavy (Above 300 ton)

9.3. Small (Less than 300 ton)



10. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by Orbit Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Beyond GEO

10.3. GEO

10.4. LEO

10.5. MEO



11. Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Commercial

11.3. Defense Organizations

11.4. Military & Government

11.5. Private Companies

11.6. Satellite Service Providers

11.7. Space Agencies



12. Americas Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Space Systems, Satellites & Launchers Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. AIRBUS S.A.S

16.2. Antrix Corporation Ltd.

16.3. China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

16.4. Lockheed Martin Corp.

16.5. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

16.6. Rocket Lab USA

16.7. S7 Space

16.8. Safran

16.9. Space Exploration Technologies Corp

16.10. Starsem

16.11. State Space Corporation

16.12. The Boeing Company



17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpwpv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



