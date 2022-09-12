U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

The Worldwide Specialty Drug Distribution Industry is Projected to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Specialty Drug Distribution Market

Specialty Drug Distribution Market
Specialty Drug Distribution Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Drug Distribution Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty Drug Distribution Market is projected to reach USD 3,983.28 million by 2027 from USD 1,807.37 million in 2021, at a CAGR 14.07% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

  • The Americas Specialty Drug Distribution Market size was estimated at USD 622.09 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 706.89 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.97% to reach USD 1,363.85 million by 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific Specialty Drug Distribution Market size was estimated at USD 479.40 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 550.16 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.37% to reach USD 1,073.28 million by 2027.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Specialty Drug Distribution Market size was estimated at USD 705.86 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 801.75 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.96% to reach USD 1,546.14 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on specialty drug distribution identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

This research report categorizes the specialty drug distribution to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Indication:

  • AIDS

  • Hemophilia

  • Multiple Sclerosis

  • Oncology

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis

Type:

  • Full line Wholesalers

  • Specialty Distributors

Distribution Type:

  • Clinic/ASCs

  • Home Health

  • Inpatient

  • Mail Delivery

  • Outpatient

  • Retail

Distribution Channel:

  • Hospitals & Care Providers

  • Independent Pharmacies

  • Large Chain Pharmacies

  • Online Stores

  • Specialty Pharmacies

Region:

  • Americas

    • Argentina

    • Brazil

    • Canada

    • Mexico

    • United States

      • California

      • Florida

      • Illinois

      • New York

      • Ohio

      • Pennsylvania

      • Texas

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Australia

    • China

    • India

    • Indonesia

    • Japan

    • Malaysia

    • Philippines

    • Singapore

    • South Korea

    • Taiwan

    • Thailand

  • Europe, Middle East & Africa

    • France

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Netherlands

    • Qatar

    • Russia

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Spain

    • United Arab Emirates

    • United Kingdom

Company Usability Profiles:

  • Alliance Healthcare

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

  • CuraScript, Inc.

  • CVS Health Corporation

  • Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.

  • Express Scripts Holding Company

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Mediceo Paltac Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Shanghai Pharma

  • Sinopharm

  • Smith Drug Co., Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8x6giv

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


