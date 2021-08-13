U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.75
    +5.92 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,585.35
    +85.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,818.04
    +1.78 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.15
    -4.92 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.85
    -0.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +12.60 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.30 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0280 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    -0.2920 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,552.46
    +1,942.77 (+4.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.47
    +39.98 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.39
    +22.16 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Worldwide Spinal Implants Industry to 2026 - by Implant Type, Type, End-users and Geography

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spinal Implants Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

esearch and Markets Logo
esearch and Markets Logo

The spinal implants market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.57% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$15,304.985 million in 2026 from US$11,983.748 million in 2019.

Spinal implants are gadgets used to empower combination and improve the solidness of the spine, fortify the spine, and treat spinal level distortions. Spinal implants are utilized to treat different issues like scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, kyphosis, and crack. It is essential capacity is to help combine two vertebrae and supplant normal circle material. This strategy is utilized to immobilize vertebrae to take out or altogether diminish the torment brought about by the unusual development of vertebrae through immobilization. Spine-level treatment alternatives are persistently developing with the presentation of new age spine inserts and gadgets. Further, utilization of these inserts and gadgets is being one of the viable and suggested alternatives for the treatment of spine misalignments or degenerative changes.

Development saving gadgets are utilized in patients, like kids, who have not arrived at skeletal development. Inserts are produced using various materials like titanium, titanium-combination, treated steel, and plastics. Titanium inserts are solid, lightweight, and can be imaged utilizing MRI (attractive reverberation imaging). Gadgets are fabricated in various sizes and shapes and a few, like poles, can be formed during a medical procedure to fit the patient's life structures. Numerous inserts, like cervical plates, are low profile meaning they are not massive and lay compliment against the spine's life systems. Pedicle screws might be covered with a material to invigorate the combination.

Additionally, as per NINDS (National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke), around 80% of adults experience low back torment sooner or later in the course of their lives. It is the single driving reason for incapacity around the world, as announced by the Global Burden of Disease Study (GBD). There are various reasons an individual can insight back torment. The more normal reasons range from injuries and strains, typical mileage that happens in circles and bones, to sciatica. Another low back agony could be identified with contaminations, tumors, and illnesses, for example, kidney stones. Spinal implants are utilized to treat numerous types of back torment and distortion. Issues treated can include: scoliosis, kyphosis, degenerative circle sickness, and break. Its essential capacity is to help meld two vertebrae and supplant normal circle material, which is accordingly, expected to support the spinal embed market development considerably further during the estimated time frame.

Now, taking into account this increasing demand for spinal implants, the existing and emerging market players are adopting various strategies to further increase their market share. For instance, in June 2019, Medtronic completed the acquisition of Titan Spine for an undisclosed amount. Ireland-based Medtronic is a world leader in medical technology, services, and solutions whereas Titan Spine is a Mequon-based medical device developer pioneered in titanium interbody fusion devices featuring a surfacing technology. Interbody implants are spacers that can be inserted between the vertebrae during spinal fusion surgery to help relieve pressure on nerves and hold the vertebrae in place while the fusion occurs. Medtronic maintains its position as a leading innovator in procedural solutions for spine surgery by the acquisition of Titan Spine. Now, Medtronic's spine division, a part of Restorative Therapies Group, expands its existing spine technologies by adding Titan Spine's products to its portfolio.

Growth Factors

The rising occurrences of spinal problems combined with the utilization of negligibly intrusive surgeries are adding to the development of the worldwide spinal implants market. As per an article distributed in 2018 in Global Spine Journal, the yearly total populace having spinal problems incorporates 3.63% lumbar degenerative spine sickness (DSD) and low back torment (LBP) by and large, 0.53% spondylolisthesis. Also, because of the rise of insignificantly obtrusive spine careful (MISS) approaches, it has now gotten achievable and productive for treating a wide scope of spinal problems without long entry point and by staying away from huge harm to muscles encompassing the spine, in this manner bringing about less post-usable agonies and quicker recuperation. Accordingly, the expanded commonness of spinal issues alongside the straightforwardness in treatment by MISS approaches is expected to drive the worldwide spinal implants market.

Restraints

The expanded treatment procedural expense is going about as an obstruction to the worldwide spinal implants market development. As per an examination distributed in 2019 in National Center for Biotechnology Information, 1862 patients went through various spinal medical procedures and the immediate expense (preoperative counsel, imaging considers, clinic costs, clinical charges, inserts, actual medication therapies, rescue vehicle moves, and post-medical procedure follow up costs) of all spinal intercessions for 1,862 patients in 1 year was $12,389,960. The expense of spinal medical procedures has expanded by 175% worldwide and in the US, the yearly expense of spine care is assessed at $105 billion for every persistent every year. Expanded treatment procedural costs will increment money-related concerns, which is, thus, expected to restrict the market development.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the spinal implants market growth as due to the outbreak, various hospitals and clinics got converted into full-fledged COVID centers, limiting other surgical operations. The outbreak is also expected to cause a slowdown in the manufacturing and supply chain of these implants, which is expected to further hurt the market growth.

Competitive Insights.

The increasing demand for spinal implants caused by the increasing prevalence of spinal issues across the world has led to the entry of several new players in the spinal implants market. Now, to increase their clientele as well as increase their market share in the upcoming years, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and development of novel solutions which primarily focus on providing enhanced comfort to the patient, which is expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving. Major market players like Stryker, Alphatec Spine, Inc., and Orthofix International N.V. have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the global spinal implants market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis

5. Spinal Implants Market Analysis, By Implant type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Femoral Implant type
5.3. Radial Implant type

6. Spinal Implants Market Analysis, By Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Passive Vascular Closure Devices
6.3. Active Vascular Closure Devices

7. Spinal Implants Market Analysis, By End-Users
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hospitals & Clinics
7.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8. Spinal Implants Market Analysis, By Geography

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles.
10.1. Zimmer Biomet
10.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG
10.3. Johnson & Johnson Company
10.4. NuVasive, Inc.
10.5. Stryker
10.6. Alphatec Spine, Inc.
10.7. Orthofix International N.V.
10.8. RTI Surgical, Inc.
10.9. Globus Medical
10.10. Medtronic PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/45zf5s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-spinal-implants-industry-to-2026---by-implant-type-type-end-users-and-geography-301354975.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • What Rinvoq's Positive News Means for AbbVie

    If the drug can overcome JAK inhibitor-class concerns, it could capture share in the growing atopic dermatitis market.

  • FDA Authorizes U.S.’s First Covid-19 Booster Shots

    The move allows recipients of solid organ transplants and other equally immunocompromised people to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

    Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • FDA authorizes booster vaccine dose for people with weak immune systems, and WHO to test 3 drugs as possible treatments for hospitalized COVID patients

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with weakened immune systems late Thursday, as the delta variant continues to spread fast across the U.S.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Lili Reinhart Looks Strong AF Rocking A 'Shrek-Colored' Bikini On A Balcony

    The actress opens up about learning to love her body.

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • Lumber Drops to Nine-Month Low, Extending Retreat From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber futures slid to the lowest in more than nine months after sawmills ramped up production and demand from builders stabilized.September futures in Chicago fell as much as 4.4% to $482.90 per thousand board feet, the lowest for a most-active contract since Oct. 30. Prices have dropped more than 70% from the record high reached just three months ago.The tumble marks a stark turnaround for the common building material after strong U.S. construction demand during the pandemic spu

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Cramer Cheers FuboTV, Here's What the Charts Say

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" Tuesday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about FuboTV . "This looks like a dynamite quarter," said Cramer about the sports streaming service. Let's check out the charts.

  • How to rein in pricey prescription costs on Medicare

    If you’re facing high prescription costs on Medicare, there are strategies that can help you lower the tab. Here are a few things to try.

  • Rivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows

    Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, a city document showed. The Fort Worth offer is part of a larger bidding war by state and local officials, particularly in the southern United States, as newer players take on incumbents in a race to develop EVs. The plant would be located on a 2,000 acre site west of Fort Worth, the presentation by the city's economic development department showed.

  • The Oil & Gas Inflation Trap That No One Wants To Talk About

    Rising oil and gas prices could have a significant impact on the growing fears surrounding inflation in the United States, as the two often come hand in hand

  • If fully vaccinated your immunity is higher than someone who's unvaccinated: ER Physician

    Dr. Kat Ogle, ER Physician and Associate Professor at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

    After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even le

  • I Took A Delta-8 Gummy Before Going On A Run. Things Got Weird — Really Weird

    It all started with a watermelon-flavored gummy. On a warm Monday evening in early June, I popped the sweet glob into my mouth, hoping for a little bit more than just a sugar high. The candy in question allegedly contained Delta-8, a fairly new player in the cannabis world. Often marketed as a legal way to get high, Delta-8 is a cannabis compound that can be sold even in some states where weed isn’t otherwise available for recreational use. It promises to get users stoned, but in a less intense

  • I’m 33 and want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.