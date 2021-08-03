U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,384.95
    -2.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,891.96
    +53.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,604.16
    -76.91 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.91
    -14.59 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -0.86 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.53
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1640
    -0.0100 (-0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3899
    +0.0016 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9650
    -0.3440 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,534.23
    -1,071.91 (-2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.87
    -2.57 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.72
    +15.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Worldwide Sports Bicycle Industry to 2026 - E-bike Features in the Sport Bicycle Present Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Bicycle Market Research Report by Vendor Type, by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Sports Bicycle Market size was estimated at USD 13.41 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.47 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.20% to reach USD 21.54 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Sports Bicycle to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Vendor Type, the Sports Bicycle Market was examined across Aftermarket and OEM.

  • Based on Product Type, the Sports Bicycle Market was examined across Cyclo-cross Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Road Racing Bicycles, and Track Racing Bicycles.

  • Based on Application, the Sports Bicycle Market was examined across Offline Retail and Online Retail.

  • Based on End User, the Sports Bicycle Market was examined across Adult's Sports Bicycle and Kids Sports Bicycle.

  • Based on Geography, the Sports Bicycle Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sports Bicycle Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sports Bicycle Market, including Atlas Cycles Ltd., F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A., GIANT Bicycles, GT Bicycles, HERO CYCLES Ltd, Jenson USA, K2 Sports, LLC., Redline Bicycles, Seven Cycles, Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sports Bicycle Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sports Bicycle Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sports Bicycle Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sports Bicycle Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sports Bicycle Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sports Bicycle Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sports Bicycle Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand of sport bicycle from hobbyists and sport person
5.1.1.2. Increased availability of sport bicycles of reputed brands globally and development of online sales channel
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Local brands dominating the native brands
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. E-bike features in the sport bicycle
5.1.3.2. Celebrity endowments and campaigns for brand promotion and advertising
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Imitable products and dominating aftersale revenues
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Sports Bicycle Market, by Vendor Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aftermarket
6.3. OEM

7. Sports Bicycle Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cyclo-cross Bicycles
7.3. Mountain Bicycles
7.4. Road Racing Bicycles
7.5. Track Racing Bicycles

8. Sports Bicycle Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Offline Retail
8.3. Online Retail

9. Sports Bicycle Market, by End User
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Adult's Sports Bicycle
9.3. Kids Sports Bicycle

10. Americas Sports Bicycle Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Sports Bicycle Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sports Bicycle Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Atlas Cycles Ltd.
14.2. F.I.V. E. Bianchi S.p.A.
14.3. GIANT Bicycles
14.4. GT Bicycles
14.5. HERO CYCLES Ltd
14.6. Jenson USA
14.7. K2 Sports, LLC.
14.8. Redline Bicycles
14.9. Seven Cycles, Inc.
14.10. Trek Bicycle Corporation

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbx0kq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-sports-bicycle-industry-to-2026---e-bike-features-in-the-sport-bicycle-present-opportunities-301346963.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock inched up a respectable 2% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Monday after the graphics, crypto-mining, and artificial intelligence semiconductor manufacturer announced an advance in the latter part of its business this morning. As Nvidia revealed, it is setting up a "hosted AI development hub" called the "NVIDIA Base Command Platform" to offer its customers "instant access to powerful computing infrastructure wherever their data resides." NVIDIA Base Command Platform went live in May for "early access" customers, but it is now available for anyone who wants to lease access to the company's "NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD supercomputers" month to month to accelerate their own efforts at developing and testing AI algorithms.

  • Plug Power Fails to Show Positive Indicators Ahead of Earnings

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from late June and tells us that sellers of PLUG have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows improvement the past four months, telling us that buyers of PLUG have been more aggressive. In this daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG, below, we can see an upside price target in the $33 area.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Wall Street Loves Steel, Here's Why You Shouldn't...at Least Right Now

    U.S. steelmakers are posting great results and their stocks have rallied. But now is not the time to jump into this sector.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Surged 13.1% in July

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose 13.1% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. AMD is outgrowing the industry; as it takes market share, reaches greater scale, and the data center becomes a larger part of the business, management sees further growth in margins, targeting gross margins above 50% in the long run, up from 48% last quarter.

  • 2 Ultra-Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    Ocugen's stock price has soared by more than 260% in 2021, while the S&P 500 is up just 17%. The increase has been fueled by the hope that Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ocugen is co-developing with India's Bharat Biotech, will lead to significant revenue for the healthcare company. The good news is that results look promising -- Ocugen reported in July that phase 3 results showed Covaxin to be over 93% effective in preventing severely symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) posted its second-quarter earnings on July 29. The social media company's revenue jumped 125% year-over-year to $613.2 million, reflecting an easy comparison to the pandemic's initial impact on its ad business a year ago, and beat analysts' estimates by $51.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Alibaba Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Like U.S. e-commerce peer Amazon, Alibaba's earnings show that year-over-year revenue growth has begun to slow.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • BP Closes Big Oil Earnings Season With Surprise Dividend Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • This Underrated Airline Just Posted Another Profit

    The largest regional airline expects to be profitable in every quarter of 2021, whereas most of the industry remains early in the recovery process.

  • Alibaba Earnings Top, Revenue Misses; BABA Stock Edges Lower

    Alibaba stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly results early Tuesday that beat on earnings but missed on revenue.

  • 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Furthermore, the case against the stock looks even stronger when investors realize that Snap still isn't profitable. The first reason Snap's premium valuation is easily justified is the social network specialist's staggering growth trajectory. The social network is also seeing impressive user growth that handily exceeds Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR).

  • QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...