The Worldwide Sports Mouthguard Industry is Expected to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Sports Mouthguard Market

Global Sports Mouthguard Market

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Mouthguard Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Stock, Boil & Bite, Custom-made), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Material, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sports mouthguard market size is expected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2030, according to this report. A large number of sports-related dental injuries and the high treatment costs associated with these injuries are the key factors driving the growth. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness about the importance of sports mouthguards is fueling the growth of the industry.

A mouthguard is a device that fits over a person's upper teeth to protect them from injury during contact sports. Mouthguards offer numerous benefits, that are especially essential for athletes. Every year, more than 5 million teeth are avulsed, many of which occur during sports activities, costing nearly $500 million in tooth replacement.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13-39% of all dental injuries, with maxillofacial injuries accounting for 2-18% of all injuries. Increased participation in sports such as boxing, soccer, ice hockey, football, basketball, lacrosse, and field hockey by adults and children is expected to drive demand for mouthguards.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market. This is largely due to the cancellation of several high-profile sporting events in the U.S. Several people are concerned about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their preferred sporting events.

The National Football League has announced that the Super Bowl and other major sporting events such as the Daytona 500 and the NCAA Championships would be cancelled, while Major League Baseball has cancelled Opening Day and the start of its season. Other major sporting events, such as March Madness and college football bowl games, have been cancelled in anticipation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Mouthguard Market Report Highlights

  • The boil & bite mouthguard segment held the dominant revenue share of 39.4% in 2021

  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.7% in 2021. Clinicians prefer to fit hard acrylic-resin mouthguards. This is because soft mouthguards are more difficult to adjust, making it more challenging to prevent unintentional tooth movements

  • Based on distribution channels, the offline segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 80.0% in 2021.This is due to the availability of a diverse range of products/brands in retail sports goods stores, as well as an increasing focus on the use of custom-fitted mouthguards

  • North America led the global market in 2021. Relatively high disposable income, high product availability & dental associations mandating the use of mouthguards are the key drivers contributing to the region's market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Sports Mouthguard Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Market
3.5 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.6: Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.6.3 PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Sports Mouthguard Market: Product Segment Analysis
4.1 Sports Mouthguard Market: Definition & Scope
4.2 Sports Mouthguard Market: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.3 Stock Mouthguard
4.3.1 Stock Mouthguard Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4 Boil & Bite Mouthguard
4.4.1 Boil & Bite Mouthguard Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.5 Custom-made Mouthguard
4.5.1 Custom-made Mouthguard Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Sports Mouthguard Market: Material Analysis
5.1 Sports Mouthguard Market: Definition & Scope
5.2 Sports Mouthguard Market: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.3 Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
5.3.1 Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Acrylic resins
5.4.1 Acrylic resins Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.5 Others
5.5.1. Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Sports Mouthguard Market: Distribution Channel Analysis
6.1 Sports Mouthguard Market: Definition & Scope
6.2 Sports Mouthguard Market: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.3 Offline
6.3.1 Offline Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3.1.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3.1.2 Specialty Stores Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3.1.3 Sports Shops Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Online
6.4.1 Online Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Sports Mouthguard Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 Company Profiles
8.1.1 OPRO
8.1.1.1 Company overview
8.1.1.2 Financial performance
8.1.1.3 Service benchmarking
8.1.1.4 Strategic initiative
8.1.2 Makura Sport
8.1.2.1 Company overview
8.1.2.2 Financial performance
8.1.2.3 Service benchmarking
8.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.3 Shock Doctor Inc.
8.1.3.1 Company overview
8.1.3.2 Financial performance
8.1.3.3 Service benchmarking
8.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.4 Akervall Technologies Inc
8.1.4.1 Company overview
8.1.4.2 Financial performance
8.1.4.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.5 MOGO SPORT
8.1.5.1 Company overview
8.1.5.2 Product benchmarking
8.1.5.3 Strategic initiatives
8.1.6 Brain Pad
8.1.6.1 Company overview
8.1.6.2 Product benchmarking
8.1.6.3 Strategic initiatives
8.1.7 Gob Smacked Sports Mouthguards
8.1.7.1 Company overview
8.1.7.2 Financial performance
8.1.7.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives
8.1.8 MAX Mouthguards
8.1.8.1 Company overview
8.1.8.2 Financial performance
8.1.8.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.9 Armourfit
8.1.9.1 Company overview
8.1.9.2 Financial performance
8.1.9.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.10 Fight Dentist
8.1.10.1 Company overview
8.1.10.2 Financial performance
8.1.10.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.10.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.11 Venum Predator
8.1.11.1 Company overview
8.1.11.2 Financial performance
8.1.11.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.11.4 Strategic Initiatives
8.1.12 Nike
8.1.12.1 Company overview
8.1.12.2 Financial performance
8.1.12.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.12.4 Strategic Initiative
8.1.13 Decathlon
8.1.13.1 Company overview
8.1.13.2 Financial performance
8.1.13.3 Product benchmarking
8.1.13.4 Strategic Initiative

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugpdiy

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


