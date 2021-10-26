U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Worldwide Sports Nutrition Industry to 2026 - Increasing Influence of Organic Sport Nutrition Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Nutrition Market Research Report by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sports Nutrition Market size was estimated at USD 10.70 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 11.93 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 11.85% to reach USD 20.96 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Sports Nutrition to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Sports Drink, Sports Foods, and Sports Supplements. The Sports Drink is further studied across Hypertonic, Hypotonic, and Isotonic. The Sports Foods is further studied across Energy Bars, Protein Bars, and Protein Gels. The Sports Supplements is further studied across Amino Acids, Carbohydrates, Minerals, Omega -3, Probiotics, Protein, and Vitamin.

  • Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across E-commerce, Retail Stores/ Convenience Stores, and Supermarket/ Hypermarket.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sports Nutrition Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sports Nutrition Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Atlantic Multipower UK Limited, Bulk Powders, Cardiff Sports Nutrition LTD., Clif Bar & Company, Eleat Sports Nutrition, LLC, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Hormel Foods Corporation, Muscle Pharm, LLC, MusclePharm Corporation, Olimp Laboratories, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings, Inc., Science in Sport PLC, Stokely-Van Comp. Inc., The Bountiful Company, Ultimate Nutrition Inc., and Venky's (India) Limited.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sports Nutrition Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sports Nutrition Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sports Nutrition Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sports Nutrition Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sports Nutrition Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sports Nutrition Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sports Nutrition Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increase in demand for various types of protein bars, dietary supplements, and energy drinks among athletes and bodybuilders
5.2.2. Easy and convenient multiple accessibilities of product
5.2.3. Rising disposable income, rapid urbanization, and rising number of gyms and health and fitness centers
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Availability of cheap counterfeit products and product safety issues
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increasing influence of organic sport nutrition
5.4.2. Growing preference for personalized nutrition
5.4.3. Proliferation of distribution channels
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Lack of awareness about the benefits of sports supplements in developing countries

6. Sports Nutrition Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Sports Drink
6.2.1. Hypertonic
6.2.2. Hypotonic
6.2.3. Isotonic
6.3. Sports Foods
6.3.1. Energy Bars
6.3.2. Protein Bars
6.3.3. Protein Gels
6.4. Sports Supplements
6.4.1. Amino Acids
6.4.2. Carbohydrates
6.4.3. Minerals
6.4.4. Omega -3
6.4.5. Probiotics
6.4.6. Protein
6.4.7. Vitamin

7. Sports Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. E-commerce
7.3. Retail Stores/ Convenience Stores
7.4. Supermarket/ Hypermarket

8. Americas Sports Nutrition Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Sports Nutrition Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sports Nutrition Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Abbott Laboratories
12.2. Atlantic Multipower UK Limited
12.3. Bulk Powders
12.4. Cardiff Sports Nutrition LTD.
12.5. Clif Bar & Company
12.6. Eleat Sports Nutrition, LLC
12.7. General Nutrition Centers, Inc.
12.8. Glanbia PLC
12.9. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
12.10. Hormel Foods Corporation
12.11. Muscle Pharm, LLC
12.12. MusclePharm Corporation
12.13. Olimp Laboratories
12.14. PepsiCo Inc.
12.15. Post Holdings, Inc.
12.16. Science in Sport PLC
12.17. Stokely-Van Comp. Inc.
12.18. The Bountiful Company
12.19. Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
12.20. Venky's (India) Limited

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iprihg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


