The Worldwide Sports Optic Industry is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Optic Market (2021-2026) by Product, Price Range, Distribution Channel, Games, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sports Optic Market is estimated to be USD 2.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2. 9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.98%

Market Dynamics

Optics is the study of the characteristics and behavior of light, its interaction with matter, and the building of optical equipment. Sports optics are used to magnify distant objects with more resolution and less noise, sports optics are employed. Many optics are used in hunting, water sports, and skiing. Rifle shooting, target shooting, and handgun shooting are projected to dominate the sports optic market.

Sport optics such as goggles and sunglasses are in high demand in the sports sector due to increased demand for sports accessories. The growing number of global events and media coverage encourage kids to participate in these sports. Moreover, rising disposable income is one of the main drivers of market expansion. Players' spending power drives demand for sports optics for various optic gear used in sporting events.

However, more significant initial investment, specialized material requirements, and software integration are likely to slow the growth of the sports optic market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Sports Optic Market is segmented further based on Product, Price Range, Distribution Channel, Games, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Telescopes, Binoculars, Rifle Scopes, Rangefinders, Software, and Services.

By Price Range, the market is classified into Low, Mid, and High Low Energy.

By Distribution Channel. the market is classified into Online and Offline.

By Games, the market is classified into Shooting Sports, Golf, Water Sports, Wheel Sport, Snow Sport, Horse Racing, and Other Games.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Athlon Optics, Burris Optics, Carson Optical, Flir Systems, Leica Camera, Primary Arms, Trijicon, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Sports Optic Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.2.3 Models
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2 Top-Down Approach
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Superior Performance Specifications such as Clarity, Sharpness, Portability, and Magnification
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Sports Optic Products in Various Applications
4.1.3 Escalating Investment in Research and Development Activities
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Pricey Advanced Sports Optics
4.2.2 Requirement of Specific Material and Software Disturb Basic Finances
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Sports Optic is Used to Increase The Number of Games
4.3.2 Enhanced Fan Participation Propelling Growth
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Competition from In-House Entertainment Systems

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Sports Optic Market, By Products Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Telescopes
6.3 Binoculars
6.4 Rifle Scopes
6.5 Rangefinder

7 Global Sports Optic Market, By Price Range
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Low
7.3 Mid
7.4 High

8 Global Sports Optic Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Online
8.3 Offline

9 Global Sports Optic Market, By Games
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Shooting Sports
9.3 Golf
9.4 Water Sport
9.5 Wheel Sport
9.6 Snow Sport
9.7 Horse Racing
9.8 Other Games

10 Global Sports Optic Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 America
10.2.1 Argentina
10.2.2 Brazil
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Chile
10.2.5 Colombia
10.2.6 Mexico
10.2.7 Peru
10.2.8 United States
10.2.9 Rest of Americas
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Austria
10.3.2 Belgium
10.3.3 Denmark
10.3.4 Finland
10.3.5 France
10.3.6 Germany
10.3.7 Italy
10.3.8 Netherlands
10.3.9 Norway
10.3.10 Poland
10.3.11 Russia
10.3.12 Spain
10.3.13 Sweden
10.3.14 Switzerland
10.3.15 United Kingdom
10.3.16 Rest of Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Egypt
10.4.2 Israel
10.4.3 Qatar
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 South Africa
10.4.6 United Arab Emirates
10.4.7 Rest of MEA
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 Australia
10.5.2 Bangladesh
10.5.3 China
10.5.4 India
10.5.5 Indonesia
10.5.6 Japan
10.5.7 Malaysia
10.5.8 Philippines
10.5.9 Singapore
10.5.10 South Korea
10.5.11 Sri Lanka
10.5.12 Thailand
10.5.13 Taiwan
10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Athlon Optics
12.2 ATN
12.3 Barska
12.4 Burris Optics
12.5 Bushnell
12.6 Carl Zeiss
12.7 Carson Optical
12.8 Celestron
12.9 Eotech
12.10 Flir Systems
12.11 Fujifilm Holdings
12.12 Hawke
12.13 Karl Kaps
12.14 Leica Camera
12.15 Leupold & Stevens
12.16 Meopta
12.17 Nightforce Optics
12.18 Nikon
12.19 Primary Arms
12.20 SIG Sauer
12.21 Swarovski Optik
12.22 Trijicon
12.23 U.S. Optics
12.24 Vortex Optics
12.25 Weaver Optics

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lnnjk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


