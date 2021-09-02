Worldwide Sprinkler Irrigation System Industry to 2026 - Increasing Concern Over Depleting Water Levels Presents Opportunities
The Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market size was estimated at USD 2,173.27 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,293.76 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.88% to reach USD 3,062.36 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Sprinkler Irrigation System to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Mobility, the Sprinkler Irrigation System Market was examined across Permanent System and Portable System.
Based on Type, the Sprinkler Irrigation System Market was examined across Central Pivot, Lateral Move, and Solid Set.
Based on Application, the Sprinkler Irrigation System Market was examined across Agriculture, Lawns, Public Parks, and Sports Grounds.
Based on Crop Type, the Sprinkler Irrigation System Market was examined across Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Oilseeds & Pulses.
Based on Geography, the Sprinkler Irrigation System Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sprinkler Irrigation System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, including Access Irrigation Ltd, Alkhorayef Group, Antelco Pty Ltd, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Hunter Industries, Irritec S.P.A, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Kenney Outdoor Solutions, Life Irrigation, Lindsay Corporation, Mahindra EPC Ltd., Mexichem, Olson Irrigation Systems, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Pierce Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., T-L Irrigation Company, Temasek Holdings Limited, The Toro Company, and Valmont Industries Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for irrigation systems
5.1.1.2. Rapidly growing population and demand for agricultural products
5.1.1.3. Government efforts to conserve water sources
5.1.1.4. Availability of a wide range of sprinkler system components
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of awareness about different type of sprinkler irrigation systems
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rise in technologically advanced and innovative irrigation systems
5.1.3.2. Increasing concern over depleting water levels
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. High capital investment for equipment and installation
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, by Mobility
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Permanent System
6.3. Portable System
7. Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Central Pivot
7.3. Lateral Move
7.4. Solid Set
8. Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Agriculture
8.3. Lawns
8.4. Public Parks
8.5. Sports Grounds
9. Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, by Crop Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cereals
9.3. Fruits & Vegetables
9.4. Oilseeds & Pulses
10. Americas Sprinkler Irrigation System Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation System Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sprinkler Irrigation System Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Access Irrigation Ltd
14.2. Alkhorayef Group
14.3. Antelco Pty Ltd
14.4. Elgo Irrigation Ltd.
14.5. Hunter Industries
14.6. Irritec S.P.A
14.7. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
14.8. Kenney Outdoor Solutions
14.9. Life Irrigation
14.10. Lindsay Corporation
14.11. Mahindra EPC Ltd.
14.12. Mexichem
14.13. Olson Irrigation Systems
14.14. Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.
14.15. Pierce Corporation
14.16. Rain Bird Corporation
14.17. Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc.
14.18. T-L Irrigation Company
14.19. Temasek Holdings Limited
14.20. The Toro Company
14.21. Valmont Industries Inc.
15. Appendix
