The Worldwide Stand-up Pouches Industry is Expected to Reach $36.7 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stand-up Pouches Market by Type (Aseptic, Standard, Retort, Hot-filled), Form (Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-Style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom), Closure Type (Top Notch, Zipper, Spout), Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global Stand-up Pouches market is projected to grow from USD 24.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 36.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness and rising per capita income have resulted in the rise in demand for packaged food & beverages, which, in turn, drives the demand for stand-up pouches

Food & Beverages is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by application in the Stand-up Pouches market.

Based on application, food & beverages are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of Stand-up pouches during the forecast period. Stand-up pouches are widely used in food & beverages and non-food packaging. The type and form of stand-up pouches utilized are dependent upon the type of products they are to be utilized to package. The weight of the product, barrier protection, and form of the product (solid/liquid) are the major factors that influence the use of the particular type and form of the stand-up pouch. One of the major factors for the growth of this segment is the rise in the consumption of stand-up pouches in baby food. The convenience provided by stand-up pouches to the customer to carry the lightweight package and the re-sealable feature has led to an increase in demand as well.

Plastic is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by manufacturing process in the Stand-up pouches market.

Plastic is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment by manufacturing process in the Stand-up pouches market during the forecast period. Plastic films offer excellent visibility to the product and provide secure and attractive packaging options. These films, manufactured from polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene vinyl alcohol, and polyamide, are widely used in stand-up pouches

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the Stand-up pouches market by region.

The Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for stand-up pouches, followed by North America and Europe. China is the largest country-wise market in the region, and this trend is projected to continue over the next five years. The use of stand-up pouches in the region has increased due to various features such as cost-effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and the increasing demand for compact packaging solutions from highly populated countries such as India and China. Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and information gathered through secondary research.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Stand-Up Pouches Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Type and Country, 2021
4.3 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Application
4.4 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Form
4.5 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Packaged Food & Beverages
5.2.1.2 Cost-Effectiveness
5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand from End-Use Industries
5.2.1.4 Esthetic Appeal
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Sustainable and New Flexible Plastic Packaging Solutions
5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand from Emerging Economies
5.2.3.3 Demand for Alcohol Packaging
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Availability of Substitutes
5.2.4.2 Challenges in Recycling Multi-Layer Structures
5.2.4.3 Volatile Raw Material Prices
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Regulatory Landscape
5.6 Regulatory Landscape
5.6.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.7 Key Conferences and Events in 2022
5.8 Case Study
5.8.1 Hella Nuts' Success due to Stand-Up Pouches
5.8.2 Bottles to Spouted Stand-Up Pouches
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Nanocellulose Base of Vtt's New Stand-Up Pouch
5.10 Average Selling Price Analysis
5.11 Stand-Up Pouches Trade Analysis
5.12 Stand-Up Pouches Ecosystem
5.13 Yc, Ycc Shift
5.14 Stand-Up Pouches Patent Analysis

6 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Rollstock
6.2.1 Rollstock Segment Largest in Terms of Volume
6.3 Round Bottom
6.3.1 Round Bottom to be Fastest-Growing Segment
6.4 K-Style
6.4.1 Demand for High-Capacity Drives K-Style Stand-Up Pouches
6.5 Plow Bottom/Folded Bottom
6.5.1 Rising Demand for Plow Bottom Pouches in Food & Beverages Industry
6.6 Flat Bottom
6.6.1 Esthetic Appeal of Flat Bottom Stand-Up Pouches
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Others Segment to Record Moderate Growth During Forecast Period

7 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Standard Stand-Up Pouches
7.2.1 Standard Stand-Up Pouches to be Largest Segment
7.3 Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches
7.3.1 Aseptic Stand-Up Pouches Segment to be Fastest-Growing
7.4 Retort Stand-Up Pouches
7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Ready-To-Eat Food to Drive Market
7.5 Hot-Filled Stand-Up Pouches
7.5.1 Growing Need for Longer Shelf-Life to Boost Market

8 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Closure Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Top Notch
8.2.1 Top Notch Segment to Lead Market
8.3 Zipper
8.3.1 Re-Sealable Pouches to Drive Demand for Zipper Closures
8.3.2 Press-To-Close Zipper
8.3.3 Sliding Zipper
8.3.4 Velcro
8.4 Spout
8.4.1 Spout to be Fastest-Growing Closure Type

9 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Plastic
9.2.1 Plastic Segment to Lead Market
9.2.1.1 Polyethylene (Pe)
9.3 Polypropylene (Pp)
9.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)
9.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (Evoh)
9.6 Polyamide
9.7 Metal/Foil
9.7.1 Rising Demand for High Ductility and Barrier Protection to Drive Demand
9.8 Paper
9.8.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Low Weight to Drive Growth
9.9 Bioplastic
9.9.1 Rising Trend in Sustainable Packaging to Drive Bioplastic Segment

10 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Food & Beverages
10.2.1 Rise in Demand for Compact & Lightweight Packaging to Drive Market
10.3 Cosmetics & Toiletries
10.3.1 Cosmetics & Toiletries Second-Fastest-Growing Application
10.4 Healthcare
10.4.1 Esthetic Appeal and Product Protection Characteristics to Drive Demand
10.5 Others

11 Stand-Up Pouches Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Companies Adopted New Product Launches as Key Growth Strategy Between 2019 and 2022
12.3 Market Share Analysis
12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Companies
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Sme Matrix, 2021
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Competitive Scenario
12.7.1 Partnerships
12.7.2 Product Launches

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Amcor plc
13.1.2 Berry Global Inc
13.1.3 Mondi
13.1.4 Sealed Air
13.1.5 Smurfit Kappa
13.1.6 Coveris
13.1.7 Proampac
13.1.8 Huhtamaki
13.1.9 Sonoco
13.1.10 Constantia Flexibles
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Winpak
13.2.2 Gualapack S.P.A.
13.2.3 Printpack
13.2.4 American Packaging Corporation
13.2.5 Bryce Corporation
13.2.6 Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg
13.2.7 Toppan Inc
13.2.8 Swiss Pack
13.2.9 Glenroy, Inc.
13.2.10 C-P Flexible Packaging
13.2.11 St. Johns Packaging
13.2.12 Scholle Ipn
13.2.13 Shako Flexipack Private Limited
13.2.14 Sky Flexi Pack

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lftcl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-stand-up-pouches-industry-is-expected-to-reach-36-7-billion-by-2027--301636783.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

