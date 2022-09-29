The Worldwide Stand-up Pouches Industry is Expected to Reach $36.7 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stand-up Pouches Market by Type (Aseptic, Standard, Retort, Hot-filled), Form (Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-Style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom), Closure Type (Top Notch, Zipper, Spout), Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Stand-up Pouches market is projected to grow from USD 24.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 36.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing health awareness and rising per capita income have resulted in the rise in demand for packaged food & beverages, which, in turn, drives the demand for stand-up pouches

Food & Beverages is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by application in the Stand-up Pouches market.

Based on application, food & beverages are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of Stand-up pouches during the forecast period. Stand-up pouches are widely used in food & beverages and non-food packaging. The type and form of stand-up pouches utilized are dependent upon the type of products they are to be utilized to package. The weight of the product, barrier protection, and form of the product (solid/liquid) are the major factors that influence the use of the particular type and form of the stand-up pouch. One of the major factors for the growth of this segment is the rise in the consumption of stand-up pouches in baby food. The convenience provided by stand-up pouches to the customer to carry the lightweight package and the re-sealable feature has led to an increase in demand as well.

Plastic is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by manufacturing process in the Stand-up pouches market.

Plastic is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment by manufacturing process in the Stand-up pouches market during the forecast period. Plastic films offer excellent visibility to the product and provide secure and attractive packaging options. These films, manufactured from polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene vinyl alcohol, and polyamide, are widely used in stand-up pouches

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the Stand-up pouches market by region.

The Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for stand-up pouches, followed by North America and Europe. China is the largest country-wise market in the region, and this trend is projected to continue over the next five years. The use of stand-up pouches in the region has increased due to various features such as cost-effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and the increasing demand for compact packaging solutions from highly populated countries such as India and China. Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub-segments and information gathered through secondary research.

