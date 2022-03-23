U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.74
    +5.47 (+5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.40
    +25.90 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.42 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3209
    -0.0054 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1050
    +0.2890 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,287.23
    -200.93 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.48
    +5.88 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Worldwide Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Industry to 2030 - Second Life for Battery Storage Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Stationary lithium-ion systems are key components of the energy storage architecture, which fulfill energy storage requirements for utilities, residential, and commercial customers. The global growth of renewable energy installations has increased intermittent energy production, creating an unbalanced grid.

This has led to a demand for energy storage solutions to balance the grid during lean times and feed back into the grid during high requirement times. Lead-acid batteries and pumped hydro storage traditionally dominated the market. However, in the past decade, the growing production of Li-ion batteries for the automobile sector has pushed down battery system prices, enabling their deployment in utility-scale, residential, and commercial storage systems.

The focus on zero carbon emissions and need to move away from fossil fuels, namely coal, for power production prompt more governments to incentivize solar and wind power installations. These installations lend themselves to battery storage systems that store excess power generated. Government incentives to incentivize Li-ion battery installations also drive deployments across developing economies. Harsh weather conditions also strain existing transmission and distribution infrastructure, leading to extended blackouts and increased demand for energy storage solutions to reduce grid dependence. However, diesel gensets and lead-acid batteries pose major competition to the development of stationary Li-ion battery systems.

Utility sector installations are key drivers for battery energy storage systems (BESS). This segment is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Lead-acid batteries dominate the utility equipment segment by revenue, though Li-ion batteries show a higher 34.4% CAGR due to their low growth base. Residential and commercial energy storage segments are other areas with large market potential of $5.51 billion in 2030, from $1.68 billion in 2021. The industrial sector continues its march toward zero carbon emissions, with companies making net-zero pledges in the next two decades. Telecom and data center companies are at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions with an increased focus on renewable energy power sources. These are key growth areas for Li-ion batteries as companies find ways to ensure reliable backup and grid balancing.

Asia-Pacific will be the largest stationary lithium-ion battery market by 2030, driven by utilities and industries. It will overtake North America and Europe with a market of $7.07 billion in 2030, growing from $1.24 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 21.3%. North America and Europe will be the next largest markets due to their goals to decarbonize their economies and grid over the next two decades. LATAM will see the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 21.4% because of its smaller size and low base.

Market trends are analyzed for the 2020-2030 period, with the base year as 2021. The market is expected to grow from $5.42 billion in 2021 to $16.36 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 13.1%. The study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions. The study assesses the latest trends across the globe and discusses market growth till 2030. Fierce competition is expected to come from industry participants in Japan, China, and the United States, competing with quality products. Some companies considered in this study are Tesla, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, BYD, and CATL.

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What is the impact of increased RE power generation on Li-ion energy storage?

  • What are the key drivers and restraints for the market?

  • What are the various trends in each region, and how do they influence market growth?

  • What is the competitor landscape?

  • Which are the end-user industry verticals?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Definitions

  • Key Competitors

  • Key Growth Metrics

  • Distribution Channels

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by End User

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

  • Key Growth Metrics for North America

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by End User

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

  • Key Growth Metrics for Europe

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by End User

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

  • Key Growth Metrics for Asia-Pacific

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by End User

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America

  • Key Growth Metrics for Latin America

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by End User

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa

  • Key Growth Metrics for Middle East and Africa

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by End User

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Geographic Expansion

  • Growth Opportunity 2: New Product Development

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Second Life for Battery Storage

10. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es0xto

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-stationary-lithium-ion-battery-industry-to-2030---second-life-for-battery-storage-presents-opportunities-301509015.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Why Moderna stock isn't surging on news of coronavirus vaccine for young children

    Here's why Moderna's stock isn't reacting more favorably to a potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

  • Retail investors ‘so programmed to buy the dips’ caused market to rally, strategist says

    Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how to invest in the market on a dip, energy market pressures, the job market, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and inflation.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaCh

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Okta stock falls amid reports of possible digital breach

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Okta's shares dip as executives respond to reports of an alleged cybersecurity breach from January.

  • Tax burden hits 70-year high as families face record hit to living standards

    Families face the biggest hit to their living standards on record as the tax burden rises to its highest level in 70 years amid surging inflation and a raid on National Insurance.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Intel, Micron CEOs testify before Congress on need for U.S. chip production

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Intel and Micron CEOs testifying before U.S. Congress.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.