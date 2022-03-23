Worldwide Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Industry to 2030 - Second Life for Battery Storage Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Stationary Lithium-ion Battery Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stationary lithium-ion systems are key components of the energy storage architecture, which fulfill energy storage requirements for utilities, residential, and commercial customers. The global growth of renewable energy installations has increased intermittent energy production, creating an unbalanced grid.

This has led to a demand for energy storage solutions to balance the grid during lean times and feed back into the grid during high requirement times. Lead-acid batteries and pumped hydro storage traditionally dominated the market. However, in the past decade, the growing production of Li-ion batteries for the automobile sector has pushed down battery system prices, enabling their deployment in utility-scale, residential, and commercial storage systems.

The focus on zero carbon emissions and need to move away from fossil fuels, namely coal, for power production prompt more governments to incentivize solar and wind power installations. These installations lend themselves to battery storage systems that store excess power generated. Government incentives to incentivize Li-ion battery installations also drive deployments across developing economies. Harsh weather conditions also strain existing transmission and distribution infrastructure, leading to extended blackouts and increased demand for energy storage solutions to reduce grid dependence. However, diesel gensets and lead-acid batteries pose major competition to the development of stationary Li-ion battery systems.



Utility sector installations are key drivers for battery energy storage systems (BESS). This segment is expected to grow from $2.25 billion in 2021 to $5.99 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Lead-acid batteries dominate the utility equipment segment by revenue, though Li-ion batteries show a higher 34.4% CAGR due to their low growth base. Residential and commercial energy storage segments are other areas with large market potential of $5.51 billion in 2030, from $1.68 billion in 2021. The industrial sector continues its march toward zero carbon emissions, with companies making net-zero pledges in the next two decades. Telecom and data center companies are at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions with an increased focus on renewable energy power sources. These are key growth areas for Li-ion batteries as companies find ways to ensure reliable backup and grid balancing.



Asia-Pacific will be the largest stationary lithium-ion battery market by 2030, driven by utilities and industries. It will overtake North America and Europe with a market of $7.07 billion in 2030, growing from $1.24 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 21.3%. North America and Europe will be the next largest markets due to their goals to decarbonize their economies and grid over the next two decades. LATAM will see the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 21.4% because of its smaller size and low base.



Market trends are analyzed for the 2020-2030 period, with the base year as 2021. The market is expected to grow from $5.42 billion in 2021 to $16.36 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 13.1%. The study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions. The study assesses the latest trends across the globe and discusses market growth till 2030. Fierce competition is expected to come from industry participants in Japan, China, and the United States, competing with quality products. Some companies considered in this study are Tesla, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, BYD, and CATL.



Key Issues Addressed:

What is the impact of increased RE power generation on Li-ion energy storage?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the market?

What are the various trends in each region, and how do they influence market growth?

What is the competitor landscape?

Which are the end-user industry verticals?

