Worldwide Stem Cells Industry to 2028 - Featuring Astellas Pharma, BioTime and Takara Bio Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Stem Cells Market

Global Stem Cells Market
Global Stem Cells Market

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cells Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global stem cells market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global stem cells market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global stem cells market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global stem cells market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global stem cells market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global stem cells market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global stem cells market.

The report delves into the competition landscape of the global stem cells market. Key players operating in the global stem cells market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global stem cells market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Stem Cells Market Report

  • What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global stem cells market?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global stem cells market between 2017 and 2028?

  • What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global stem cells market?

  • Will North America be the most profitable market for stem cells devices providers?

  • Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global stem cells market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies in the global stem cells market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Stem Cells Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Product Type Definition
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.4.2. Market Volume/Unit Shipments Projections

5. Key Insights
5.1. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries
5.2. Key Industry Developments
5.3. Pipeline Analysis
5.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6. Global Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product Type, 2017-2028
6.3.1. Adult Stem Cell
6.3.2. Human Embryonic Stem Cell
6.3.3. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell
6.3.4. Others
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type

7. Global Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast, by Source
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Source, 2017-2028
7.3.1. Autologous
7.3.2. Allogenic
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Source

8. Global Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2028
8.3.1. Regenerative Medicines
8.3.1.1. Neurology
8.3.1.2. Oncology
8.3.1.3. Cardiology
8.3.1.4. Others
8.3.2. Drug Discovery & Development
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

9. Global Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings / Developments
9.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2028
9.3.1. Therapeutics Companies
9.3.2. Cell & Tissue Banks
9.3.3. Tools & Reagents Companies
9.3.4. Service Companies
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

10. Global Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Latin America
10.2.5. Middle East & Africa
10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

11. North America Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Europe Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Latin America Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East & Africa Stem Cells Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
16.2. Market Share/Ranking Analysis, by Company, 2020
16.3. Company Profiles
16.3.1. STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.
16.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.1.2. Financial Overview
16.3.1.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.1.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.2. Astellas Pharma, Inc.
16.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.2.2. Financial Overview
16.3.2.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.2.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.3. Cellular Engineering Technologies, Inc.
16.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.3.2. Financial Overview
16.3.3.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.3.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.4. BioTime, Inc.
16.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.4.2. Financial Overview
16.3.4.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.4.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.5. Takara Bio, Inc.
16.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.5.2. Financial Overview
16.3.5.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.5.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.6. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.
16.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.6.2. Financial Overview
16.3.6.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.6.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.7. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
16.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.7.2. Financial Overview
16.3.7.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.7.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.8. Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
16.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.8.2. Financial Overview
16.3.8.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.8.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.9. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
16.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.9.2. Financial Overview
16.3.9.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.9.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.10. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
16.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)
16.3.10.2. Financial Overview
16.3.10.3. Product Portfolio
16.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.10.5. Strategic Overview
16.3.11. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhezsc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


