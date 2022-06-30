The Worldwide Sterile Filtration Industry is Expected to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterile Filtration Market for Life Science" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sterile filtration market should reach $5.3 billion by 2027 from $3.0 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
The PES/PS material segment of the global sterile filtration market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2022 to $1.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.3% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
The PVDF material segment of the global sterile filtration market is expected to grow from $879 million in 2022 to $1.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.
This report estimates the future market potential for sterile filtration for life science applications. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections Through 2027 and key market players.
This report discusses the global market for sterile filtration used in life science applications, including depth filters, microfiltration membranes and air filters. The report also analyzes various materials of filters being used in sterilization filtration.
In this report, the market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Countries analyzed include the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India). Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of sterilization-grade filters for contamination removal from biologics, biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
The industry is also roughly divided into two profit streams: industrial and biopharmaceutical. Biopharmaceutical filtration and labs are the most profitable area by price per volume and replacement. Purity level needs the increasing number of global users, and the constant need to change filters means that the same material will demand a higher price and be continuously reordered.
Overall, the industry is material-specific. The sheer number of competitors shows the maturity of the two most widely used materials: polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and polyether sulfone (PES). Improvement in the economics of membrane systems has contributed to their rising use in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, the drop in cost has made some companies rely specifically on high-revenue areas such as biopharmaceuticals, with other companies relying on large-volume projects to drive growth.
The Report Includes
32 tables
An up-to-date overview of the global market for sterile filtration for life sciences application
Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the upcoming market potential for sterile filtration in life sciences industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
Evaluation and forecast the sterile filtration for life science application market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by pore size, material and geographic region
Discussion of new technological developments in this innovation driven market, current and emerging applications, regulatory concerns, and other major factors hampering the growth of the sterile filtration market
Detailed analysis on the strength, weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the global sterile filtration market
In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
A relevant patent analysis for innovations in sterile filtration
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Market Summary
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Overview
Depth Filtration Technologies
Deep Bed Filters
Thick Media Filters
Pads and Panel Filters
Lenticular Filters
Membrane Filtration
Liquid Sterilization
Medical In-Line Sterilizing Filters
Syringe Filters
Air and Gas Sterilization
Dead-End Filtration/Normal Flow Filtration
Point-of-Use Sterilization
Filter Sterilization Suppliers
Need for Removing Mycoplasma in Biopharmaceuticals
Regulatory Trends
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
High Growth in Biologics and Biopharmaceuticals Industry
Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies
Market Restraints and Challenges
Regulatory Constraints
Issues with Disposable Technologies
Process Scalability Issues
Market Opportunities
Need for Regulatory Compliance
Contract Manufacturing
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Sterile Filtration
Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry
Chapter 6 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Pore Size
Chapter 7 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Material
PVDF
PS/PES
PTFE
Other Materials
Cellulosic
Polypropylene
Ceramics
Stainless Steel
Silicon
Chapter 8 Global Market for Sterile Filtration by Region
Chapter 9 Patent Review
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Recent Trends
Growing R&D Spending
Need for Drugs Targeting Lifestyle-Related Diseases
Key Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
