Worldwide Stone Flooring Industry to 2026 - Key Driving Factors and Challenges
DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stone Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stone flooring market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2015-2020. Stone flooring is a kind of flooring manufactured using natural solid rocks. The rocks are cut into slabs and further processed to get the desired shape and polish. Slate, marble, limestone, granite and sandstone are some of the commonly used stones for flooring applications. They are also available in a wide variety of designs and exhibit various advantageous properties, such as washability, high durability, temperature control and enhanced aesthetic value of the space. As a result, stone flooring is widely used for the construction of public and private complexes and renovation and retrofitting of commercial and residential properties.
Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, an increasing demand for contemporary and aesthetically appealing interiors in residential and commercial complexes, is also driving the market growth. There is also a rising preference for stones, especially marbles, for a luxurious finishing to the floors of commercial buildings, hotels, theaters, hotels, churches and monuments.
Additionally, increasing environmental consciousness among the masses is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Modern stone floorings have minimal or no formaldehyde and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and exhibit stain and fire-resistance and anti-slippage properties. In line with this, the development of cost-effective and durable stone plastic composite (SPC) floorings is also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive infrastructural developments, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global stone flooring market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global stone flooring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global stone flooring market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?
What is the breakup of the market based on the flooring type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the colour?
What is the breakup of the market based on the finished product?
What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global stone flooring market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Stone Flooring Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Raw Material
6.1 Granite
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Marble
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Limestone
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Sandstone
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Slate
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Flooring Type
7.1 Natural
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Artificial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Colour
8.1 White and Black
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Beige and Grey
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Green
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Finished Product
9.1 Tiles
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Slabs
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Residential
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Non-residential
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o644fl
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-stone-flooring-industry-to-2026---key-driving-factors-and-challenges-301236641.html
SOURCE Research and Markets