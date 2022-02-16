U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

The Worldwide Stylus Pen Industry is Expected to Reach $24.3 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stylus Pen Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global stylus pen market reached a value of US$ 13.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A stylus is a pen-shaped device with a soft and round rubber tip that moves smoothly over touch-screen devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops. Resembling a regular pen in its physical appearance, it works either by touch or pressure. It has a fine-touch point which provides a smudge-free clicking and swiping experience to the user and an unobstructed view of the screen along with better precision for small touch points. With the recent growth in the production of devices equipped with touchscreens, stylus pens are increasingly replacing hardware pointing devices such as mouse and trackpad

Growing digitization along with technological advancements across various sectors is one of the key factors driving the market growth. For instance, digitization in the education sector has ushered in the era of smart class and interactive whiteboards (IWB) of which stylus pens form a crucial part. With online teaching and training methods gaining preference over the conventional form of teaching, the demand for stylus pens is receiving a boost.

Furthermore, the increasing usage of digital pens in creating digital artwork has further increased the demand for these pens in the education and related sectors. Additionally, technological developments in tablets and smartphones have created an extensive demand for these pens owing to the user-friendly experience provided by them. Other factors such as rising disposable income leading to an increasing consumer expenditure capacity is also driving the market growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global stylus pen market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, distribution channel, application and end-user

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Resistive Stylus

  • Capacitive Stylus

  • Active Stylus

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Online

  • Offline

Breakup by Application:

  • Smart Phones

  • Tablets

  • Interactive Whiteboards

Breakup by End-User:

  • OEM

  • Retail

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global stylus pen market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global stylus pen market in any manner.

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global stylus pen market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global stylus pen market?
3. What are the key factors driving the global stylus pen market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global stylus pen market?
5. What is the breakup of the global stylus pen market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global stylus pen market based on the distribution channel?
7. What is the breakup of the global stylus pen market based on the application?
8. What is the breakup of the global stylus pen market based on the end user?
9. What are the key regions in the global stylus pen market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global stylus pen market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Stylus Pen Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by End-User
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Resistive Stylus
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Capacitive Stylus
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Active Stylus
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Online
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Offline
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Smart Phones
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Tablets
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Interactive Whiteboards
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-User
9.1 OEM
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Retail
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9h7q0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


