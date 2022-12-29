U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.25
    +68.03 (+1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,222.51
    +346.80 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,487.12
    +273.83 (+2.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,764.59
    +42.57 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    -0.46 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.80
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.34 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    +0.0057 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9660
    -1.3690 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,593.03
    -23.95 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.01
    +0.23 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,093.67
    -246.83 (-0.94%)
     

The Worldwide Subscription-based Gaming Industry is Expected to Reach $55.9 Billion by 2031

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscription-based Gaming Market By Device Type, By Game Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


According to this report the subscription-based gaming market was valued at $17.16 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.

A subscription-based model is one of the revenue models that has become increasingly popular for monetizing games, which sees users subscribe to join the games and pay a regular monthly fee to access the games and additional benefits. Subscription based gaming services provide a consistent source of revenue and an engaged audience that operator can monetize through microtransactions and paid downloads. This reduces risk associated with regular release of top-performing premium games.

Technological advancements in gaming sectors such as inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and the release of 5G along with emergence of unlimited data plans are some factors driving the growth of subscription-based gaming market. In addition, increase in smartphones and internet penetration globally drive the market growth.

For instance, according to Ericsson, the number of 5G mobile subscriptions in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to reach around 1,545 million by 2025. However, increase in prices of services offered by key vendors to gain more profit is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of cloud gaming and increase in number of SMEs in gaming sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the subscription-based gaming market.

The subscription-based gaming market is segmented on the basis of device type, game type and region. On the basis of game type, the market is segmented into action, shooting, sports, adventure, fighting, role-playing, racing and others. According to the device type, it is fragmented into smartphone, gaming consoles, PC and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key subscription-based gaming industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Shadow, Sony Group Corporation, Tencent, Ubitus K.K. and VORTEX (REMOTEMYAPP SP. Z O. O.).

Key Findings of the Study

  • By device type, in 2021 the smartphone segment dominated the subscription-based gaming market size.

  • Depending on game type, the action segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 of subscription-based gaming market share. However, adventure segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

  • Region wise, the subscription-based gaming industry was dominated by Asia-Pacific region in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Key Regulation Analysis
3.8.Patent Landscape

CHAPTER 4: SUBSCRIPTION-BASED GAMING MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Smartphone
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Console
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 PC
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SUBSCRIPTION-BASED GAMING MARKET, BY GAME TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Action
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Shooting
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Sports
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Adventure
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Fighting
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country
5.7 Role-playing
5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3 Market analysis by country
5.8 Racing
5.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.8.3 Market analysis by country
5.9 Others
5.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.9.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SUBSCRIPTION-BASED GAMING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 Amazon Luna
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 Blacknut
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 Google LLC
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 Microsoft Corporation
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 NVIDIA Corporation
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 Shadow
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 Sony Group Corporation
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 Tencent
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 Ubitus K.K.
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 Vortex
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w5ojh8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-subscription-based-gaming-industry-is-expected-to-reach-55-9-billion-by-2031--301711004.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the […]

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $9.66, expectations were $9.54. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Irene, your chorus call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the ZIM Integrated Shipping […]

  • 4 Integrated US Oil Stocks Set to Escape Industry Weakness

    From upstream activities to refining, prospects for companies are not at all rosy now, dampening the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will likely survive the business challenges.

  • Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2023

    No matter how volatile the stock market is in 2023, these tried-and-true companies can deliver for their shareholders.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Could Have Had His First Margin Call for Twitter Loan

    Based on the agreement Elon Musk signed to help fund his Twitter purchase, he has experienced his first margin call because of Tesla's stock-price declines.

  • Dow up over 350 points, stocks rebound after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    The main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has climbed to the highest level since February, a tentative sign that the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes might be slowing economic growth and inflation. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 70 points, or 1.8%, to 3,853. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4% to 10,213, its lowest closing level of the year.

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Eni's Discovery, Petrobras' FPSO Start-Up in Focus

    Apart from Eni (E) and Petrobras (PBR), Imperial Oil (IMO), Chevron (CVX) and Equinor (EQNR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug

    The FDA approves TG Therapeutics' (TGTX) Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company plans to launch the drug in the first quarter of 2023. Stock up.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Up as FDA Accepts IND for KPI-012

    The FDA accepts Kala Pharmaceuticals' (KALA) investigational new drug application for pipeline candidate KPI-012 for treating persistent corneal epithelial defect. Stock up.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.