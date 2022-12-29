The Worldwide Subscription-based Gaming Industry is Expected to Reach $55.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Subscription-based Gaming Market By Device Type, By Game Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the subscription-based gaming market was valued at $17.16 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2022 to 2031.



A subscription-based model is one of the revenue models that has become increasingly popular for monetizing games, which sees users subscribe to join the games and pay a regular monthly fee to access the games and additional benefits. Subscription based gaming services provide a consistent source of revenue and an engaged audience that operator can monetize through microtransactions and paid downloads. This reduces risk associated with regular release of top-performing premium games.



Technological advancements in gaming sectors such as inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) and the release of 5G along with emergence of unlimited data plans are some factors driving the growth of subscription-based gaming market. In addition, increase in smartphones and internet penetration globally drive the market growth.

For instance, according to Ericsson, the number of 5G mobile subscriptions in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to reach around 1,545 million by 2025. However, increase in prices of services offered by key vendors to gain more profit is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of cloud gaming and increase in number of SMEs in gaming sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the subscription-based gaming market.



The subscription-based gaming market is segmented on the basis of device type, game type and region. On the basis of game type, the market is segmented into action, shooting, sports, adventure, fighting, role-playing, racing and others. According to the device type, it is fragmented into smartphone, gaming consoles, PC and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key subscription-based gaming industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Shadow, Sony Group Corporation, Tencent, Ubitus K.K. and VORTEX (REMOTEMYAPP SP. Z O. O.).

Key Findings of the Study

By device type, in 2021 the smartphone segment dominated the subscription-based gaming market size.

Depending on game type, the action segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 of subscription-based gaming market share. However, adventure segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

Region wise, the subscription-based gaming industry was dominated by Asia-Pacific region in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Key Regulation Analysis

3.8.Patent Landscape



CHAPTER 4: SUBSCRIPTION-BASED GAMING MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Smartphone

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Console

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 PC

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SUBSCRIPTION-BASED GAMING MARKET, BY GAME TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Action

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Shooting

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Sports

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Adventure

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Fighting

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country

5.7 Role-playing

5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3 Market analysis by country

5.8 Racing

5.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3 Market analysis by country

5.9 Others

5.9.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.9.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.9.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SUBSCRIPTION-BASED GAMING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Amazon Luna

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 Blacknut

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Google LLC

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Microsoft Corporation

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 NVIDIA Corporation

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Shadow

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Sony Group Corporation

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Tencent

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Ubitus K.K.

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Vortex

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

