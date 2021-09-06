U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Super Abrasives Industry is Expected to Reach $9.7+ Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Super Abrasives Market, By Product (CBN, Diamond), By Application (Bearing, Gear, Tool Grinding, Turbine, Powertrain, Others), By Industry (Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Metal Fabrication, Others), Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global super abrasives market held a market value of USD 6,351.5 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9,767.4 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2027.

Super abrasives are special tools utilized for precision grinding. They are known as super abrasives owing to their unparalleled performance, extraordinary hardness, and longevity. The market is majorly driven owing to the conventional abrasives substituted by super abrasives and the use of diamond in grinding wheels for precision & machining tools. However, the high-performance application coupled with high initial cost and the lack of raw material availability & stringent regulations is anticipated to negatively hamper the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Conventional abrasives substituted by super abrasives

Conventional abrasives include silicon carbide and corundum, among others. They are natural grains usually blended or fuelled with other abrasive grains so that the grinding wheel can perform as required. On the other hand, super abrasives use synthetic or natural diamonds or CBN, a synthetic grain. They have substituted conventional abrasives, as they can run at higher speeds, and their thermal stability is also higher. This also adds to their long life. They also require less dressing as compared to their conventional counterparts due to their durability. For instance, if a manufacturer has 30 to 40 parts per dress with a conventional abrasive, they have 1,200 parts per dress for a CBN abrasive. This makes it ideal for high-volume environments as well. All these factors are expected to positively influence market growth.

Usage of diamond in grinding wheels for machining and precision tools

Diamond is the most used precision tool grinding method for cutting tools which are utilized for making stamping dies, precision machinery components, and injection molds. The diamond is grown on industrial scales to supply the tremendous demand of the metalworking industry globally. These diamonds are also more uniform in shape as well as hardness, as compared to natural diamonds. Furthermore, diamonds are significantly harder than conventional abrasives, such as silicon carbide and aluminum oxide. Such factors are anticipated to fuel growth in super abrasives market.

Segments Overview:

The global Super Abrasives market is segmented into product, application, and industry.

By Product

  • Cubic boron nitride (CBN)

  • Vitrified CBN

  • Electroplated CBN

  • Resin Bond CBN

  • Metal CBN

  • Diamond

  • Vitrified Diamond

  • Electroplated Diamond

  • Resin Bond Diamond

  • Metal Diamond

The diamond segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 6.7% owing to the rising demand for diamonds in manufacturing cutting and grinding tools. The CBN segment is also expected to grow significantly owing to its properties such as thermal conductivity, high electrical resistance, and low thermal expansion.

By Application,

  • Powertrain

  • Bearing

  • Gear

  • Tool Grinding

  • Turbine

  • Other Applications

The powertrain segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 30% owing to the increasing demand for super abrasives in the segment. The tool grinding segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Industry,

  • Construction

  • Energy (O&G, Mining)

  • Automotive

  • Electricals & Electronics

  • Medical Devices

  • Aerospace

  • Metal Fabrication

  • Other Applications

The electrical & electronics segment held the largest market share in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for precision grinding technology for creating smaller as well as complex pieces along with tight tolerances that fit correctly in machine components. The medical devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.7%.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Super Abrasives market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of around 45% owing to the increasing demand for super abrasives in emerging economies, such as India and China. Furthermore, precision tooling is a rapidly growing market in India, which is also expected to contribute to market growth.

The North American region is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the presence of major players in the region. Europe and South America are also estimated to grow at considerable growth rates.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global Super Abrasives market include Action SuperAbrasive, 3M, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd, CarborundumUniversal Ltd, Diametal AG, Element Six (UK) Limited, Finzler, Schrock & Kimmel GmbH, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Hyperion Materials & Technologies, ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD, Noritake, Saint-Gobain S.A., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Super Abrasives Inc., and Zhengzhou ZZDM Superabrasives Co., Ltd., among others.

The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 40.5%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in April 2021, Hyperion Material & Technologies completed the acquisition of Crafts Technologies, a manufacturer of high-precision manufacturer of custom-made cemented tungsten carbide solutions. Furthermore, in June 2020, Element Six launched the DNV-B1, a general-purpose chemical vapor deposition quantum grade diamond. This expanded company's product portfolio.

The global Super Abrasives market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Super Abrasives Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Super Abrasives Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Super Abrasives Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Super Abrasives Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Super Abrasives Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Super Abrasives Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Super Abrasives Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Super Abrasives Market

Chapter 4. Global Super Abrasives Market Overview
4.1 Cutting Tools Market Outlook
4.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.4. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.5. Market Growth and Outlook
4.6. Competition Dashboard

Chapter 5. Super Abrasives Market Analysis, By Product
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Super Abrasives Market Analysis, By Application
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7. Super Abrasives Market Analysis, By Industry
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 8. Super Abrasives Market Analysis, By Region/Country
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 9. North America Super Abrasives Market Analysis
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 10. Europe Super Abrasives Market Analysis
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 11. Asia Pacific Super Abrasives Market Analysis
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 12. Middle East & Africa Super Abrasives Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 13. South America Super Abrasives Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 14. Company Profile
14.1. 3M
14.2. Action SuperAbrasive
14.3. Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd
14.4. Carborundum Universal Ltd
14.5. Diametal AG
14.6. Element Six (UK) Limited
14.7. Finzler, Schrock & Kimmel GmbH
14.8. Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd.
14.9. Husqvarna AB
14.10. Hyperion Materials & Technologies
14.11. ILJIN DIAMOND CO., LTD
14.12. Noritake
14.13. Saint-Gobain S.A.
14.14. SHOWA DENKO K.K.
14.15. SuperAbrasives Inc.
14.16. Zhengzhou ZZDM Superabrasives Co., Ltd.
14.17. Other Prominent players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9rlwv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


