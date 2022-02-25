U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

Worldwide Supercapacitor Industry to 2027 - Featuring AVX, Eaton and Kemet Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Supercapacitor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global supercapacitor market reached a value of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A supercapacitor, or ultracapacitor, refers to an electronic device used for storing large amounts of electrical charge. It consists of two metal plates that are coated with porous activated carbon and are immersed in an electrolyte made of positive and negative ions dissolved in a solvent. While it is being charged, ions from the electrolyte accumulate on the surface of each carbon-coated plate, thus storing energy formed between the particles. As compared to the traditionally used batteries, supercapacitors deliver stabilized power, handle more fluctuations and discharge cycles and have wide-ranging operating temperatures. As a result, they are commonly used in smartphones, laptops, electronic devices and automobiles that run on batteries and require rapid charging to function.

Significant growth in the electronics industry, along with the increasing requirement for energy-efficient equipment for solar and wind power systems, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption by the automotive industry is providing a boost to the market growth. Supercapacitors are extensively used in automobiles for a smooth charge/discharge cycle used for on/off switching in the vehicle. In line with this, shifting consumer preference for electric and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) is also favoring the market growth. Additionally, the increasing utilization of supercapacitors by the utility sector is acting as another growth-inducing factor. They are commonly used for generator bridging, ramping and regulation, primary frequency response, and voltage sag mitigation in microgrid monitoring and stabilization. Other factors, including the growing demand for consumer electronics with high battery requirements, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AVX Corporation, Cap-XX Limited (Kyocera), Eaton Corporation PLC, Elna Co. Ltd. (Taiyo Yuden), Ioxus Inc. (XS Power Batteries), Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation), LS Mtron Ltd., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Seiko Instruments Inc., Skeleton Technologies GmbH and Tesla Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global supercapacitor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global supercapacitor market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the module type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global supercapacitor market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Supercapacitor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Electric Double-Layered Capacitors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Pseudocapacitors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid Capacitors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Module Type
7.1 Less than 25V
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 25-100V
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 More than 100V
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Material Type
8.1 Carbon and Metal Oxide
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Conducting Polymer
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Composite Materials
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Automotive and Transportation
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Consumer Electronics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Power and Energy
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Healthcare
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AVX Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Cap-XX Limited (Kyocera)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Eaton Corporation PLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Elna Co. Ltd. (Taiyo Yuden)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Ioxus Inc. (XS Power Batteries)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Kemet Corporation (Yageo Corporation)
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 LS Mtron Ltd.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Panasonic Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Seiko Instruments Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Skeleton Technologies GmbH
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Tesla Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7z8vc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-supercapacitor-industry-to-2027---featuring-avx-eaton-and-kemet-among-others-301490550.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

