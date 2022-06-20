U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0980
    +0.1380 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,024.15
    -94.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.37
    -2.57 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Worldwide Surgical Imaging Industry to 2027 - Featuring Hologic, Koninklijke Philips and Medtronic Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surgical Imaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global surgical imaging market reached a value of US$ 5.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.43 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Surgical imaging is used in diagnosing, planning, intraoperative navigation, and post-operative evaluation of patients with certain medical conditions. It relies on numerous medical modalities, including fluoroscopy, ultrasound, X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), magnetic resonance (MR) guided radiation therapy, and radionuclide techniques.

These modalities provide vital information, which enables clinicians to perform intricate surgical procedures accurately with improved ergonomics, increased efficiency, and enhanced safety. In recent years, technological advancements have resulted in the development of miniaturized spectral imaging sensors that can operate in multispectral imaging (MSI) and hyperspectral imaging (HSI) regimes.

Nowadays, healthcare and medical institutions are seeking new methodologies and technological advancements in surgical and imaging management systems for better patient care and disease diagnosis. This, in confluence with the rising number of individuals with chronic diseases that require surgical intervention, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. In addition, the growing incidences of cardiovascular and neurological disorders among the geriatric population are catalyzing the need for surgical procedures and imaging techniques.

Besides this, as the risk of injury is generally higher in contact, collision, and adventure sports, the rising participation of people in professional sports is resulting in the incorporation of mini c-arms and other diagnostic imaging modalities in clinics for sports medicine.

Apart from this, the introduction of advanced imaging technologies, such as radiography, nuclear medicine, and visible light, is assisting in providing critical data, increasing patient safety, limiting radiation exposure, and improving surgical outcomes. It also facilitates the development of accurate, highly detailed images, which further help make personalized treatment plans and offer reliable, predictable outcomes for patients.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Canon Medical Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, Geonoray Co. Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Primax International Srl, Prognosys Medical Systems Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, Whale Imaging Inc. and Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Aton GmbH).

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global surgical imaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical imaging market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the modality type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global surgical imaging market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Surgical Imaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology Type
6.1 Image Intensifier
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Flat Panel Detector (FPD)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Modality Type
7.1 Mobile C-Arms
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Mini C-Arms
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Neurosurgery
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Cardiovascular
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 General Surgery
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospitals
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Surgery Centers and Clinics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 General Electric Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Geonoray Co. Ltd.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Hologic Inc.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Medtronic Plc
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Primax International Srl
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Prognosys Medical Systems Private Limited
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Shimadzu Corporation
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Whale Imaging Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Aton GmbH)
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p04q83

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-surgical-imaging-industry-to-2027---featuring-hologic-koninklijke-philips-and-medtronic-among-others-301571295.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Businesses can now apply to the Regional Quantum Initiative in southern Ontario

    Quantum technology is at the leading edge of science and innovation, and will have a transformative impact on key sectors, such as computing, communications and security. To ensure Canadian entrepreneurs are well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities, the Government of Canada is making strategic investments to: grow quantum-ready technologies, companies and talent; and solidify Canada's global leadership in this area.

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Crypto rout continues to batter bitcoin

    The deepening crypto market rout stoked fears that further selling could materialise among investors that have borrowed to boost their holdings.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022

    In this article we present the list of Louis Navellier is Buying These 10 Energy Stocks in 2022. Click to skip ahead and see the Louis Navellier is Buying These 5 Energy Stocks in 2022. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) represent some of the biggest purchases of energy stocks made by […]

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin At $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • Better EV Stock to Buy: Rivian vs. Nio

    Now that electric vehicle (EV) stocks have tumbled from excessive valuations, many people are looking closer at getting exposure to the sector. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and China-based Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two popular names with investors. Rivian had a very successful initial public offering late last year and held $17 billion in cash as of March 31.

  • 10 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 low-price blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. We are halfway into 2022, and what at first was a stock market recovering from pandemic-related aftershocks, is now […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and income investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. Market downturns and rising inflation rates across the globe have left most businessmen and […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • The Stock Market’s Selloff Will Eventually End. Bet On It.

    A decline in earnings could be the next shoe to drop for investors. But it’s all a prelude to the best buying opportunity in decades.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $118 Billion Buying These 3 Stocks Over the Past 6 Years

    Riding Warren Buffett's coattails to riches has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Ruble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble surged to a seven-year high, extending a rally that Russia wants to curb and sparking a debate in Moscow on whether the central bank should target an “optimal” exchange rate.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a Scrapy

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …