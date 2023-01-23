U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

The Worldwide Surgical Robot Industry is Expected to Reach $38.27 Billion in 2027

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Surgical Robot Market

Global Surgical Robot Market
Global Surgical Robot Market

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surgical Robot Market (By Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robot market is forecasted to reach US$38.27 billion in 2027, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 21.16% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

Growth in the global surgical robot market was supported by factors such as aging population, rise in disposable income, accelerating global spending on health, advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, rapid increase in chronic disorders, favorable government policies and support, and advances in diagnostic tech.

However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by high cost of surgical robotic systems and their associated procedures and shortage of skilled professionals.

The global surgical robot market by surgery type can be segmented as follows: laparoscopic robots, orthopedic robots, percutaneous robots, natural orifice robots, panvascular robots and other surgical robots. In 2022, the dominant share of global surgical robot market was held by laparoscopic robots, followed by orthopedic robots.

Laparoscopic surgical robots can handle a wide range of complex surgeries using the minimally invasive surgery (MIS) approach, and provide additional benefits (dexterity, wider range of movement, tremor filtration, 3DHD vision, and flexible laparoscope control) over standard laparoscopy.

The global surgical robot market by region can be segmented as follows: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The largest share of the market was being held by North America, followed by Europe. Factors such as integration of new technologies, diversification in revenue streams and diversification in surgery types helped in boosting market growth.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global surgical robot market with potential impact of COVID-19.

  • The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Auris Health, Inc., Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc) are also presented in detail.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

100

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$17.76 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$38.27 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

21.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surgical Robot Market
2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Elective Surgeries
2.3 Challenges for Surgical Workforce
2.4 Post-COVID Scenario

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Surgical Robot Market by Value
3.2 Global Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Surgical Robot Market by Surgery Type
3.3.1 Global Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
3.3.5 Global Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
3.3.7 Global Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market by Value
3.3.8 Global Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
3.3.9 Global Panvascular Surgical Robot Market by Value
3.3.10 Global Panvascular Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Surgical Robot Market by Region

4. Regional Market
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.1.2 North America Surgical Robot Market by Region
4.1.3 The US Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.1.4 The US Surgical Robot Market by Surgery Type
4.1.5 The US Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.1.6 The US Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Component
4.1.7 The US Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Components Market Forecast by Value
4.1.8 The US Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.1.9 The US Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market by Component
4.1.10 The US Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Components Market Forecast by Value
4.1.11 Rest of North America Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.2 Europe
4.2.1 Europe Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3.2 Asia Pacific Surgical Robot Market by Region
4.3.3 China Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3.4 China Surgical Robot Market by Surgery Type
4.3.5 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3.6 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Component
4.3.7 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Components Market Forecast by Value
4.3.8 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market by Number of Robots
4.3.9 China Laparoscopic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Number of Robots
4.3.10 China Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3.11 China Orthopedic Surgical Robot Market by Type
4.3.12 China Joint Replacement and Other Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3.13 China Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market by Cumulative Number of Robots
4.3.14 China Joint Replacement Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Cumulative Number of Robots
4.3.15 China Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3.16 China Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market by Number of Newly Installed Robots
4.3.17 China Percutaneous Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Number of Newly Installed Robots
4.3.18 China Panvascular Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3.19 China Panvascular Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Number of Newly Installed Robots
4.3.20 China Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.3.21 China Natural Orifice Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Number of Newly Installed Robots
4.3.22 Rest of Asia Pacific Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value
4.4 Rest of the World
4.4.1 Rest of the World Surgical Robot Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Aging Population
5.1.2 Rise in Disposable Income
5.1.3 Accelerating Spending on Health
5.1.4 Advantages of Robotic-assisted Surgery
5.1.5 Rapid Increase in Chronic Disorders
5.1.6 Favorable Government Policies and Support
5.1.7 Advances in Diagnostic Tech
5.2 Key Trends & Developments
5.2.1 Integration of New Technologies
5.2.2 5G to Revolutionize Robotic-assisted Surgery
5.2.3 Diversification in Revenue Streams
5.2.4 Diversification in Surgery Types
5.2.5 Increasing C-Section Surgeries
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 High Cost of Surgical Robotic Systems and their Associated Procedures
5.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Global Market Share - Key Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.2 Stryker Corporation
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.3 Medtronic plc
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.4 Smith & Nephew plc
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.5 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
7.5.1 Business Overview
7.6 Johnson & Johnson (Auris Health, Inc.)
7.6.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8h14e

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


