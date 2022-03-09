U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Sustainability & Energy Management Software Industry is Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market size was estimated at USD 1,070.03 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,205.34 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.01% to reach USD 2,519.04 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Sustainability & Energy Management Software to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Function, the market was studied across Carbon Reporting & Management, Compliance Management, Energy Optimization, Facility & Asset Management, Sustainability Reporting and Management, and Utility Data Management.

  • Based on Deployment, the market was studied across On-Cloud and On-Premise.

  • Based on End-User, the market was studied across Automotive, Building Automation, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, and Utilities & Energy.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, including Accuvio, British Energy Saving Technology, CA Technologies, Ecova, Inc., Enablon, Envizi, Figbytes Inc., Gensuite LLC, IBM Corp., ICONICS, Inc., LogicLadder Technologies, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, SyAM Software, Thinkstep, UL EHS Sustainability, Urjanet, and Verisae, Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Organizations need to manage KPIs, emission management, and waste management
5.1.1.2. Need for digital analytics platform to optimizing the use of the resources
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of stringent regulations in developing economies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Integration with the traditional custom-built legacy system
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited standards and technology framework for accurate measurements
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Carbon Reporting & Management
6.3. Compliance Management
6.4. Energy Optimization
6.5. Facility & Asset Management
6.6. Sustainability Reporting and Management
6.7. Utility Data Management

7. Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, by Deployment
7.1. Introduction
7.2. On-Cloud
7.3. On-Premise

8. Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market, by End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Automotive
8.3. Building Automation
8.4. Manufacturing
8.5. Oil & Gas
8.6. Pharmaceutical
8.7. Utilities & Energy

9. Americas Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Sustainability & Energy Management Software Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Accuvio
13.2. British Energy Saving Technology
13.3. CA Technologies
13.4. Ecova, Inc.
13.5. Enablon
13.6. Envizi
13.7. Figbytes Inc.
13.8. Gensuite LLC
13.9. IBM Corp.
13.10. ICONICS, Inc.
13.11. LogicLadder Technologies
13.12. SAP SE
13.13. Schneider Electric
13.14. SyAM Software
13.15. Thinkstep
13.16. UL EHS Sustainability
13.17. Urjanet
13.18. Verisae, Inc.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvomr8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-sustainability--energy-management-software-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-5-billion-by-2027--301499297.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

