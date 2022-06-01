U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,105.50
    -26.65 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.96
    -176.16 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,992.34
    -89.05 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.65
    -17.40 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.81
    +2.14 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0088 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9410
    +0.0970 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0113 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1680
    +1.4920 (+1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,099.40
    -1,904.91 (-5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.06
    -28.15 (-4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Worldwide Teeth Whitening Kits Industry to 2028 - Increasing Online Sales Present Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global teeth whitening kits market is projected to reach US$ 9,626.04 million by 2028 from US$ 6,209.80 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. The consciousness about appearance and focus on building self-confidence drives the overall growth of the market. However, misleading advertisements and adverse effects of product on application hamper the market growth.

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, more than 1 in 4 adults (26%) in the US suffers from untreated tooth decay issues. Additionally, 46% of adults aged 30 years or above reveal the signs of gum disease, and severe gum disease affects ~9% of adults. Further, tooth decay and gum diseases are the leading causes of many teeth discoloration issues, extrinsic and intrinsic dental stains, dental caries, and many more. According to a report published by the American Dental Association, teeth whitening kits prove effective on both extrinsic and intrinsic staining. Also, a tooth whitening kit is a standard, elective procedure, less-invasive esthetic treatment for people seeking oral hygiene.

In Australia and other wealthy economies in APAC, the popularity of teeth whitening kits is high, particularly among people of age less than 35. For example, teeth whitening kits are classified under the cosmetic category in Australia rather than therapeutic goods. A report published by the Australian Dental Association states that 6% of young consumers opt for non-dentist services for teeth whitening.

Moreover, ~50% of consumers who seek to whiten their teeth buy do-it-yourself (DIY) whitening products/kits available over-the-counter (OTC) in pharmacies or sold online. Furthermore, the European Union (EU) reports states that, to date, millions of teeth whitening kits have been sold worldwide. Teeth whitening kits can be applied as paint-on-gel strips or mouth guards. The adoption of teeth whitening kits has surged due to teeth whitening toothpaste and mouth rinses now containing low concentrations of hydrogen peroxide as a disinfectant for preventing plaque and inflammation of the gums. Such factors fuel the growth of the teeth whitening kits market.

Adverse effects of the products and misleading advertisements negatively impact the growth of the teeth whitening kits market. This is caused when gums are exposed to the whitening solutions making the gum appear white on coming in contact with the whitening solution. Therefore, when gums are exposed to the whitening solutions for a prolonged period, it results in inflammation and redness. Thus, mild and transient tooth sensitivity, which can be prevalent with higher concentrations of active agents, is one of the common adverse effects of the use of OTC or dentist-dispensed, tray-based teeth whitening kits.

Misleading advertisements for teeth whitening kits hinder the growth of the overall teeth whitening kits market. The Australian Dental Association research confirms that a few product manufacturers and non-dentist teeth whitening service providers make statements that appear to be misleading or irrelevant. For example, some product manufacturers categorize their products as "all-natural" and safer, but their products often contain chemicals, such as sodium chloride or sodium perborate.

Therefore, Australian Dental Association has informed that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) and its partner state and territory consumer protection agencies are responsible for monitoring such misleading advertisements on teeth whitening kits and services. Additionally, regulatory bodies, such as the Australian Dental Association, are responsible for preventing the sale of kits that do not meet the regulatory framework by pinpointing misleading advertisements. Such aforementioned factors restrict the global teeth whitening kits market growth.

The whitening gels and strips segment is expected to register the highest CAGR for the overall market during the forecast period. Consumers majorly adopt teeth whitening gels and strips due to their ease of application and affordability. Also, the National Library of Medicine report states that one of the most requested aesthetic treatments for dentists is dental bleaching through whitening gels. This is because teeth whitening gels are prescribed by the dentists, as well as they are OTC gels containing bleaching ingredients that whiten the teeth or lighten tooth discoloration.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America: PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific: PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East And Africa: PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America: PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Consciousness About Appearance and Focus on Building Self-Confidence
5.1.2 Easy Availability of Products
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Adverse Effects of Products and Misleading Advertisements
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Online Sales
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rising Inclination Toward Aesthetic Dental Procedures
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Teeth Whitening Kits market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis
6.1.1 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis
6.1.2 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis
6.1.3 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Market Potential Analysis, By Region
6.2 Company Analysis
6.2.1 Market Share of Key Players
6.2.2 Comparative Company Analysis
6.2.3 Growth Strategy Analysis
6.2.4 Performance Of Key Players
6.2.4.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company
6.2.4.2 Proctor & Gamble

7. Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - by Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market, By Product Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Whitening Gels and Strips
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Whitening Gels and Strips: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Whitening Toothpaste
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Whitening Toothpaste: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Powders
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Powders: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Teeth Whitening Devices
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Teeth Whitening Devices: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 Others: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Distribution Channel
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Teeth Whitening Kits Market Share by Distribution Channel Segment - 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Convenience Stores
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Convenience Stores: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Online Retail
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Online Retail: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Others: Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Teeth Whitening Kits Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Teeth Whitening Kits Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Teeth Whitening Kits Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies in the Teeth Whitening Kits Market (%)
11.3 Organic Developments
11.3.1 Overview
11.4 Inorganic Developments
11.4.1 Overview

12. Company Profile
12.1 BRODIE & STONE
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Colgate-Palmolive Company
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Unilever PLC
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 CCA Industries, Inc.
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Procter & Gamble
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 SUPERSMILE
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Henkel AG & COMPANY, KGAA
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Church & Dwight, Inc.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/32pk66

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-teeth-whitening-kits-industry-to-2028---increasing-online-sales-present-opportunities-301559063.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk said in the email. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • COVID vaccines: Novavax exec talks FDA approval process, supply chains, and pandemic outlook

    Novavax Chief Business Officer John Trizzino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company awaiting an FDA approval for its COVID vaccine, supply chain constraints, and the outlook for COVID-19.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells staff to return to the office or leave

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Elon Musk's ultimatum to staff.

  • Gas prices: 7 U.S. states top $5 per gallon as inflation bites

    Seven states are now at an average of $5 or higher per gallon, with Illinois becoming the latest to join California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, and Alaska.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.

  • Oil Prices on the Rise Again as OPEC Considers Suspending Russia From Output Deal

    OPEC’s 13 members and 10 non-OPEC producers led by Russia are set to meet on Thursday to approve a planned increase of 432,000 barrels a day.

  • Elon Musk vs. the Great Resistance. CEOs and employees are locked in a battle of wills over returning to the office.

    ‘I’m very outspoken about my desire to never work in an office again,’ one such worker tells MarketWatch.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Soros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationGaz

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Soros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen S

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Adv

  • Elon Musk wants Tesla staff to return to office, but 52% of global workforce would rather take a pay cut than come back

    And 64% of employees would look for a new job if their employer forced them to return to the office full-time, research shows.

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • Volkswagen Chief Sees EV War Intensifying With Tesla

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) chief saw Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) needs to ramp up highly complex factories and acquire qualified workers to win the electric vehicle race despite its twice the industry pace in multiple processes, Reuters reports. Tesla, which posed a challenge to German EV production with its new plant near Berlin, was privileged by a blank slate to start and a small number of models, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said at Germany's car industry conference. However, Volkswagen also s

  • US Manufacturing Growth Unexpectedly Firms on Stronger Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity unexpectedly advanced in May as new orders and output growth quickened, suggesting underlying demand remains solid. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Soros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationT

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Automakers

    The auto sector continues to divide investors with near-term bad news balanced with some positive end-market indicators.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.