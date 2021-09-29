U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

The Worldwide Telecom Power Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $5.85 Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Power Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (DC Power Systems, AC Power Systems, Digital Electricity), By Grid Type, By Power Source, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telecom power systems market size is estimated to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2028, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The rising demand for high-speed data connectivity and rising penetration of smartphones has escalated the demand for advanced telecom power systems globally. Factors such as the rising investments in hybrid telecom infrastructure, escalating demand for video streaming, and a significant rise in digital content consumption are also expected to offer enormous growth opportunities for the market.

The surging energy consumption per household worldwide has compelled market players to develop innovations such as collaborative user interaction, distribution grid automation, and the automated system controls to ensure continuous power supply. Besides, the rising deployment of 5G network globally is compelling telecom power system providers to realign their product offerings. 5G networks could deliver benefits such as ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, mass communication, changing business operations, and improving the telecom power system's decision-making intelligence for vertical industries. According to the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), the combination of 5G network with telecom power grids is expected to provide a solid foundation for the smart industrial revolution.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities across several industries, resulting in the slow deployment of fiber and 5G networks. Moreover, the rising pressure on mobile and communication networks due to the sudden transition to a remote working model is leading to outages as well as a heavy load on existing systems mounted in telecom towers. To cope with the escalating power supply demand, telecom operators are reshaping their strategies and contingency plans for dealing with power outages and load issues.

Telecom Power Systems Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of more than 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to the proliferation of the internet and increased deployment of telecom towers in developing countries in the region

  • In terms of product, the DC telecom power system segment dominated the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 60.0%. This may be attributed to the DC-powered data communication systems being galvanically insulated, which helps in eliminating disturbances from the utilities

  • In terms of power source, the diesel-solar segment is estimated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 10.0% from 2021 to 2028. This can be attributed to the ability of these power sources to reduce CO2 emissions and store and use solar energy for charging whenever needed

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Introduction
3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis
3.3.3 Industry opportunities
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.5.1 Porter's five forces analysis
3.5.2 PEST analysis

Chapter 4 Product Estimates and Trend Analysis
4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.3 AC Power Systems
4.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.4 DC Power Systems
4.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
4.5 Digital Electricity
4.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5 Grid Type Estimates and Trend Analysis
5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2 Grid Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.3 On-Grid
5.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.4 Off-Grid
5.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.5 Bad Grid
5.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6 Power Source Estimates and Trend Analysis
6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.2 Power Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Diesel-Battery
6.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.4 Diesel-Solar
6.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.5 Diesel-Wind
6.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.6 Other Sources
6.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
8.1 Recent Developments And Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2 Vendor Landscape
8.2.1 Key competitor ranking analysis
8.2.2. Company market positioning analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Company Profiles - Telecom Power Systems market
9.1.1 Apha Technologies, Services, Inc.
9.1.1.1 Company overview
9.1.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.1.3 Service benchmarking
9.1.1.4 Recent developments
9.1.2 Ascot
9.1.2.1 Company overview
9.1.2.2 Financial performance
9.1.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.2.4 Recent developments
9.1.3 Corning Incorporated
9.1.3.1 Company overview
9.1.3.2 Financial performance
9.1.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.3.4 Recent developments
9.1.4 Cummins Inc.
9.1.4.1 Company overview
9.1.4.2 Financial performance
9.1.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.4.4 Recent developments
9.1.5 Dynamic Power Group, Inc.
9.1.5.1 Company overview
9.1.5.2 Financial performance
9.1.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.5.4 Recent developments
9.1.6 Eaton
9.1.6.1 Company overview
9.1.6.2 Financial performance
9.1.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.6.4 Recent developments
9.1.7 Eltek
9.1.7.1 Company overview
9.1.7.2 Financial performance
9.1.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.7.4 Recent developments
9.1.8 General Electric
9.1.8.1 Company overview
9.1.8.2 Financial performance
9.1.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.8.4 Recent developments
9.1.9 Hangzhou ZhongHeng Power Energy Co. Ltd.
9.1.9.1 Company overview
9.1.9.2 Financial performance
9.1.9.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.9.4 Recent developments
9.1.10 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
9.1.10.1 Company overview
9.1.10.2 Financial performance
9.1.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.10.4 Recent developments
9.1.11 Myers Power Products, Inc.
9.1.11.1 Company overview
9.1.11.2 Financial performance
9.1.11.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.11.4 Recent developments
9.1.12 Schneider Electric
9.1.12.1 Company overview
9.1.12.2 Financial performance
9.1.12.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.12.4 Recent developments
9.1.13 Staticon Ltd.
9.1.13.1 Company overview
9.1.13.2 Financial performance
9.1.13.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.13.4 Recent developments
9.1.14 UniPower, LLC
9.1.14.1 Company overview
9.1.14.2 Financial performance
9.1.14.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.14.4 Recent developments
9.1.15 Vertiv Group Corp.
9.1.15.1 Company overview
9.1.15.2 Financial performance
9.1.15.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.15.4 Recent developments
9.1.16 VoltServer Inc.
9.1.16.1 Company overview
9.1.16.2 Financial performance
9.1.16.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.16.4 Recent developments
9.1.17 ZTE Corporation
9.1.17.1 Company overview
9.1.17.2 Financial performance
9.1.17.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.17.4 Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgznr2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


