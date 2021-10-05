U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Worldwide Telehealth Industry to 2026 - Featuring Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare and AMD Global Telemedicine Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehealth market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Telehealth can be defined as the remote delivery of clinical as well as non-clinical services through tele-and digital communication technologies. It is also used by medical practitioners for various telemedicine services (consultation, mentoring and monitoring), for the training of medical staff, administrative meetings and imparting medical education. These services are usually provided using video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic transmission of data and remote patient monitoring (RPM). These solutions enable healthcare providers to offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services using information and communication technologies (ICT) and facilitate patients to get appropriate medical attention without traveling.

Telehealth Market Size Report

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and the expanding demand for home monitoring devices, are also providing a boost to the market growth. There is widespread adoption of telehealth systems in the field of cardiology, radiology and online consultation for the treatment of various medical ailments, such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), that require continual medical supervision. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of health monitoring smartphone applications and user-friendly systems, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Patients across the globe are using various wearable devices, such as smartwatches and bands, to keep a regular check on blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns and chronic pain in the body. Other factors, including the rising health consciousness among the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences and telecommunication technologies, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global telehealth market to grow at a CAGR of around 39% during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Component:

  • Software

  • Hardware

  • Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

  • Video Conferencing

  • mHealth Solutions

  • Others

Breakup by Hosting Type:

  • Cloud-Based and Web-based

  • On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

  • Teleconsultation and Telementoring

  • Medical Education and Training

  • Teleradiology

  • Telecardiology

  • Tele-ICU

  • Tele-Psychiatry

  • Tele-Dermatology

  • Others

Breakup by End-User:

  • Providers

  • Patients

  • Payers

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., American Well Corporation, Biotelemetry Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric), Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Medtronic Inc., Philips Healthcare, Teladoc Health Inc., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Telehealth Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Communication Technology
7.1 Video Conferencing
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 mHealth Solutions
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Hosting Type
8.1 Cloud-Based and Web-Based
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Teleconsultation and Telementoring
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Medical Education and Training
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Teleradiology
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Telecardiology
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Tele-ICU
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Tele-Psychiatry
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Tele-Dermatology
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Providers
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Patients
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Payers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Aerotel Medical Systems
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Allscripts Healthcare LLC
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 American Well Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Biotelemetry Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.6 Cerner Corporation
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Cisco Systems Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric)
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Honeywell Life Care Solutions
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Medtronic, Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Philips Healthcare
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Teladoc Health Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9zdx8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


