The Worldwide Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Industry is Expected to Reach $80.1 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market by Type (Active, Passive), Product, Usability (Single, Reuse), Revenue type (Product, Service), End-Use Industry (Pharma and Biopharma) & Region - Trends and Forecasts Up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global TCP market size was USD 34.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 80.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.4% between 2021 and 2026.

Temperature-controlled packaging solution is a crucial part of the cold chain industry, involved in maintaining the desired temperature range for a predefined time for temperature-sensitive products. Pharma and Biopharma are end-use industries for Temperature-controlled packaging solutions. The products from these industries are temperature sensitive and are prone to temperature excursion during storage & shipment, degrading the efficacy of these products. There are two types of packaging systems for shipment of temperature-sensitive products: active system and passive system. The preference of the packaging system primarily depends on the type of product and cost incurred during shipment. Technology innovation and development in the packaging industry have led to the development of highly advance temperature-controlled packaging products. The market is projected to grow steadily due to the growing demand for these packaging solutions in various end-use industries.

Active Systems is projected to be the largest segment by type in the TCP market

Active systems are the largest type segment for TCP Market. Active containers have active temperature control, that means it maintains specific temperature range with minimum deviation. The systems are available in three types: - heat & cool using dry ice; cool only; and heat & cool using compressors. Active systems are suitable for the shipment of large volumes payload with substantial transit time, such as international shipments. North America is the significant market for active systems. The temperature accuracy provided by the active system is highest compared to the passive system. The active system provides a stable temperature for long-distance shipment. The system can efficiently manage the delay caused in the supply chain. There is less possibility of temperature excursion with the availability of a power source.

Single-use is projected to be the largest segment by usability in the TCP market during the forecast region.

Singe use is the largest usability segment for TCP market. They are basic containers that are suitable for one shipment. These containers are a lightweight and a cheaper option compared to reusable packaging systems. The packaging system tends to generate packaging waste with the disposal of containers. The single-use container market is driven by its ease of use, which provides open-ended distribution, and there is no requirement for shipping containers back to their origin. These containers are a suitable option for remote locations where reverse logistics is not feasible. The growing demand for pharmaceutical or biopharma products (Vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and clinical trials) is expected to drive the market for single-use packaging systems in the forecast period.

Pharma is the largest segment by end-use industry in TCP market during forecast region.

Pharma industries include products that are derived from synthetic or chemical processes (artificial sources). Its products include medicines and other drugs. Pharmaceuticals are susceptible to be damaged due to temperature deviation, humidity, and other reasons. Therefore, the products are transported in temperature-controlled packaging solutions across the globe. The growing demand for pharmaceutical products expects to drive the market for temperature-controlled packaging solutions during the forecast period. The recent trends in temperature-controlled packaging solutions for pharmaceutical products include the use of data loggers, temperature sensors, and other software platforms to improve visibility across the cold chain and the utilization of advanced insulation materials and refrigerants in packaging material for longer transit times.

By revenue type, Products account for the largest share of TCP market

The product in the temperature-controlled packaging market includes packaging systems (shippers/containers) and refrigerants. These packaging systems are available in various sizes and temperature ranges. These temperature-controlled packaging are suitable for the shipment of products in the healthcare & life science industry and other industries. With the development of new drugs & vaccines, the requirement for safe and secure distribution has increased. The focus is on developing packaging systems that are suitable for long transit time and at the same time show minimum temperature deviation. In the COVID scenario, the demand for vaccines, drugs, and cell & gene therapy has increased. The distributions of these products require temperature-controlled packaging products.

Insulated Shippers accounts for the largest share in TCP market by products

Insulated shippers are also known as parcel shipping systems. These are suitable for carrying a temperature-sensitive payload of volume ranging from 4 liters to 100 liters. These shippers are ideal for pharmaceuticals and clinical trial shipments. Insulated shippers include both single-use and reuse packaging systems. To provide temperature protection for highly temperature-sensitive shipment, insulated shippers utilize advanced vacuum-insulated materials and phase change materials. These are lightweight and economical options appropriate for the shipment of domestic, international, and last-mile delivery.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Primary Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.4 Opportunities
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic indicators
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem/Market Mapping
5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on temperature-controlled packaging solutions Market
5.8 Customer Analysis
5.9 YCC Shift
5.10 Technology Analysis (only qualitative information will be provided)
5.11 Range Scenario of the temperature-controlled packaging market
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Patent Analysis

6 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Type 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Active Systems
6.3 Passive Systems

7 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Usability 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Single
7.3 Reuse

8 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Revenue Type 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Products
8.3 Services

9 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Product 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Insulated Shippers
9.3 Insulated Containers
9.4 Refrigerants

10 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By End-Use Industry, 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharma
10.3 Bio-pharma

11 Temperature controlled packaging solutions Market, By Region, 2019-2026 (Volume & Value)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 Switzerland
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 UK
11.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 South Korea
11.4.4 India
11.4.5 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Argentina
11.5.3 Rest of South America (RoSA)
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 Rest of MEA (RoMEA)

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Evaluation Matrix
12.2 Market ranking/shares
12.3 Revenue Analysis Of Top 5 Market Players
12.4 Market Evaluation Matrix
12.5 Key Positioning of Key Players
12.6 Competitive Situation and Trends
12.6.1 New Product Launches
12.6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Ventures
12.6.3 Expansions
12.6.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Star
12.7.2 Emerging Leader
12.7.3 Pervasive
12.7.4 Participant

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Manufacturers
13.1.1 Sonoco Products Company
13.1.2 Cold Chain Technologies, LLC
13.1.3 Va-Q-Tec AG
13.1.4 Pelican BioThermal LLC
13.1.5 Softbox Systems
13.1.6 Sofrigam SA
13.1.7 DGP Intelsius GMBH
13.1.8 Inmark, LLC
13.1.9 Envirotainer AB
13.1.10 Others
13.1.10.1 Cryopak Industries Inc.
13.1.10.2 EcoCooL GmbH
13.1.10.3 Cryoport, Inc.
13.1.10.4 Exeltainer SL
13.1.10.5 CSafe Global, LLC
13.1.10.6 American Aerogel Corporation
13.1.10.7 Insulated Products Corporation
13.1.10.8 Sealed Air Corporation
13.1.10.9 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
13.1.10.10 Aeris Dynamics PTE LTD
13.1.10.11 Lifoam Industries, LLC
13.2 Carriers
13.2.1 Fedex Corporation
13.2.2 United Parcel Service, Inc.
13.2.3 Deutsche Post AG (DHL)
13.3 Distributors
13.3.1 Amerisourcebergen Corporation
13.3.2 Cardinal Health, Inc.
13.3.3 McKesson Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wde1dn

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-industry-is-expected-to-reach-80-1-billion-by-2026--301362726.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

