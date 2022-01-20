U.S. markets open in 3 hours 42 minutes

Worldwide Thermal Power Plant Industry to 2030 - Adoption of Ultra-supercritical Coal Technology Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Power Plant Market by Fuel Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermal power plant market was valued at $1,345.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,820.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Thermal power plants convert the heat energy of primary fuels such as coal, to electric power. In most of the thermal power plants, combustion of primary fuels heats the water and transforms it to steam. The steam drives steam turbines, which eventually generates electricity. Subsequently, the steam is condensed and recycled back into the system. The thermal power plants may use several different types of heat sources, including fossil fuels, nuclear energy, biomass and waste.

The global thermal power plant market is primarily driven by surge in demand for electricity is expected to augment the market growth of coal-fired power generation. This is attributed to the increasing population which is creating demand for the residential sector. Rapid industrialization and urbanization along with the need for the energy in heavy industries is again expected to propel the growth of thermal power plant market. Thus, the surge in demand for electricity is projected to propel the market growth.

However, advent of environmentally friendly technologies, strict regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions, and health issues associated with the coal-fired power generation are expected to hamper the growth of the thermal power plant market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advancement in combustion technologies is expected to provide growth opportunities for the thermal power plant market during the forecast period.

The thermal power plant market size is segmented on the basis of fuel type and region. By fuel type, it is analyzed across coal, gas, nuclear, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major key players operating in the global thermal power plant market include American Electric Power Company, China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd., Dominion Energy Solutions Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., Jindal India Thermal Power Limited, NTPC Limited, RWE Aktiengesellschaft, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Key benefits for stakeholders

  • Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

  • The report outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global thermal power plant market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

  • Major countries in major regions have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

  • The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the global thermal power plant market study.

  • The profiles of key players and with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the global thermal power plant market report.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.5. Patent analysis
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Easy availability of raw materials across the Asia-Pacific region
3.6.1.2. Increase in demand for natural gas-fired thermal power plants
3.6.1.3. Rise in Demand for Electricity
3.6.2. Restraint
3.6.2.1. Generation of huge amounts of polluting gases
3.6.3. Opportunity
3.6.3.1. Adoption of ultra-supercritical coal technology
3.7. Parent market overview
3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the global thermal power plant market

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL THERMAL POWER PLANT MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Coal
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. Gas
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.4. Nuclear
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL THERMAL POWER PLANT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1. Introduction
6.1.1. Top player positioning, 2020
6.2. Product mapping of top 10 players
6.3. Competitive heatmap

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY
7.1.1. Company overview
7.1.2. Company snapshot
7.1.3. Operating business segments
7.1.4. Product portfolio
7.1.5. Business performance
7.2. CHINA HUANENG GROUP CO. LTD.
7.2.1. Company overview
7.2.2. Company snapshot
7.2.3. Operating business segments
7.2.4. Product portfolio
7.2.5. Business performance
7.3. DOMINION ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
7.3.1. Company overvie
7.3.2. Company snapshot
7.3.3. Operating business segments
7.3.4. Product portfolio
7.3.5. Business performance
7.4. DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION
7.4.1. Company overview
7.4.2. Company snapshot
7.4.3. Product portfolio
7.4.4. Business performance
7.5. ESKOM HOLDINGS SOC LTD.
7.5.1. Company overview
7.5.2. Company snapshot
7.5.3. Operating business segments
7.5.4. Product portfolio
7.5.5. Business performance
7.6. NTPC LIMITED
7.6.1. Company overview
7.6.2. Company snapshot
7.6.3. Operating business segments
7.6.4. Product portfolio
7.6.5. Business performance
7.7. RWE Aktiengesellschaft
7.7.1. Company overview
7.7.2. Company snapshot
7.7.3. Operating business segments
7.7.4. Product portfolio
7.7.5. Business performance
7.8. TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD
7.8.1. Company overview
7.8.2. Company snapshot
7.8.3. Operating business segments
7.8.4. Product portfolio
7.8.5. Business performance
7.9. JINDAL INDIA THERMAL POWER LIMITED
7.9.1. Company overview
7.9.2. Company snapshot
7.9.3. Operating business segments
7.9.4. Product portfolio
7.9.5. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwcieo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


