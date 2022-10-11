U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,596.25
    -29.00 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,049.00
    -211.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,900.50
    -84.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.50
    -14.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.74
    -2.39 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.20
    -3.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    -0.22 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9711
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.50
    +2.14 (+6.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1055
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7100
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,090.07
    -186.13 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.15
    -10.98 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,880.70
    -78.61 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

The Worldwide Thermoelectric Modules Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market
Global Thermoelectric Modules Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Model (Single Stage, Multi Stage), Type (Bulk, Micro, Thin Film), Functionality (General Purpose, Deep Cooling), End-Use Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), Offering and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thermoelectric modules market is expected to grow from USD 693 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Advantages such as compact design of TEMs compared to vapor-compression cooling systems, drives the adoption of TEMs across several end-use application. Additionally, ability of TEMs to produce hot and cold water for different functions adds to its rising adoption in different applications. Furthermore, the rapidly growing market for electric and luxury vehicles is also expected to drive thermoelectric modules market. TEMs are used in electric vehicles to stabilize the temperature of a car's battery-operated system.

Market for multistage thermoelectric modules to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

Multistage thermoelectric modules are also known as cascade thermoelectric modules. They work on high-temperature differentials between the hot and cold sides of the module. These modules are designed to achieve significantly higher temperature differentials of around 130C. Hence, cascaded modules are stacked on top of one another whereby the cold side of one module becomes the hot side of another module mounted above. Multistage thermoelectric modules are suitable for applications in which a low-to-medium cooling capacity is required.

Market for micro thermoelectric modules to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Micro thermoelectric modules are devices that have semiconductor elements with dimensions of less than 1.0 mm square. They can easily convert heat into electricity, starting from a zero-temperature difference. Further, these modules help in decreasing the energy consumption of electric devices, such as wearables and wireless sensors. Technological advancements have resulted in product miniaturization; as a result, the number of microdevices, such as microprocessors, microsensors, microcontrollers, and micro-instruments, has increased. Therefore, the demand for micro thermoelectric modules is likely to grow in the coming years.

Market for automotive application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Thermoelectric modules are prominently used in the automotive application for automotive seat cooling/heating, cup holders, glove boxes, automotive night vision, and waste heat recovery. For automotive seats, thermoelectric modules are used as they can switch easily between heating and cooling functions. Autonomous systems provide numerous benefits in modern vehicles. High-temperature thermoelectric coolers provide the thermal management solution needed to operate each system within an acceptable temperature range and optimize its performance. The growth in the production of light vehicles is expected to increase the demand for thermoelectric modules in the automotive application. With the fast growth of electric cars, thermoelectric modules are expected to be used to a greater degree to maintain the optimal temperature of battery packs.

APAC to create highest growth opportunities for thermoelectric modules market among other region during the forecast period

APAC is the largest consumer electronics market in terms of manufacturing and consumption of consumer electronics products. In China, the demand for consumer electronic products is increasing in the country due to its large population. The industrial application is the second-largest segment in the thermoelectric modules market in China, followed by the automotive segment. The Japanese government has taken initiatives to bring a robotic revolution in the country to increase the use of intelligent machines in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors, which would drive the thermoelectric modules market in Japan in the industrial sector. South Korea, one of the leading manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles, is expected to create high growth opportunities for thermoelectric modules market with growing electric vehicles market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Thermoelectric Modules Market
4.2 Bulk Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Region
4.3 Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Functionality
4.4 Thermoelectric Modules Market in Apac, by End-Use Application Vs. by Country
4.5 Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Benefits of Tems Over Conventional Systems
5.2.1.2 Simultaneous Heating and Cooling Properties of Tems Driving Demand in Several Applications
5.2.1.3 Growth of Electric and Luxury Vehicles Increasing Demand for Tems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inherent Disadvantages and Design Complexities
5.2.2.2 High Costs Compared with Traditional Heating/Cooling Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Development of Tems for New Application Areas
5.2.3.2 Thermoelectric Coolers for Storage and Transport of COVID-19 Vaccines
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Reliability and Strength of Tems
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem/Market Map
5.4.1 Thermoelectric Module Oems
5.4.2 Suppliers
5.4.3 Distributors
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Key Technologies
5.7.1.1 Thermoelectric Generators
5.7.1.2 Thermoelectric Heat Pumps
5.7.2 Adjacent Technology
5.7.2.1 Traditional Heat Pumps
5.8 Technology Trends
5.8.1 New Materials Used for Manufacturing Thermoelectric Modules
5.8.2 Miniaturization of Thermoelectric Modules
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Degree of Competition
5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.4 Threat from Substitutes
5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10 Case Studies
5.10.1 Laird Thermal Systems Used Thermoelectric Modules for Cooling Optical Sensors
5.10.2 Laird Thermal Systems Used Thermoelectric Modules for Vision Systems
5.10.3 Laird Thermal Systems Used Thermoelectric Modules for Preserving Medical Reagents
5.10.4 Ii-Vi Marlow Showcased Thermoelectric Cooler for Thermal Cycling
5.10.5 Ii-Vi Marlow Showcased Thermoelectric Modules for Energy Harvesting
5.10.6 Crystal Developed Prototype for Laboratory Research Equipment
5.10.7 Mahle Testing Thermoelectric Technology in Automotive Applications
5.10.8 Phononic Leveraged Thermoelectric Technology to Develop Cpu Cooler
5.10.9 Phononic Provided Solid-State Refrigeration Solutions Using Thermoelectric Technology
5.10.10 Phononic Offered Thermoelectric Freezers to Convenience Stores
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.11.1 Trade Data
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Tariffs and Regulations
5.13.1 Tariffs Related to Thermoelectric Modules
5.13.2 Regulations
5.13.2.1 Europe
5.13.2.1.1 Rohs
5.13.2.2 US
5.13.2.2.1 Telcordia Gr-468
5.13.2.2.2 Itar
5.13.3 Global
5.13.3.1 Space Qualifications

6 Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Model
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Single-Stage
6.2.1 Single-Stage Thermoelectric Modules Have Only One Stage or Layer to Achieve Standard Temperature Differences
6.3 Multi-Stage
6.3.1 Multi-Stage Thermoelectric Modules Have High-Temperature Differentials Between Hot and Cold Sides of Modules

7 Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bulk Thermoelectric Modules
7.2.1 Bulk Thermoelectric Modules Have Higher Power Output and Voltage Compared to Other Modules
7.3 Micro Thermoelectric Modules
7.3.1 Micro Thermoelectric Modules Help in Reducing Energy Consumption of Electric Devices
7.4 Thin-Film Thermoelectric Modules
7.4.1 These Modules Produce Maximum Heat Flux

8 Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Functionality
8.1 Introduction
8.2 General-Purpose
8.2.1 Telecommunications to Remain Largest Application of General-Purpose Thermoelectric Modules
8.3 Deep Cooling
8.3.1 Consumer Electronics to Remain Largest End-user of Deep Cooling Thermoelectric Modules

9 Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hardware
9.2.1 Hardware of Thermoelectric Modules Includes Various Elements and Components That Work as a Unit
9.3 Services
9.3.1 Services Include Prototyping, Designing, Engineering, Testing, and Compliance

10 Thermoelectric Modules Market, by End-Use Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Consumer Electronics
10.2.1 Consumer Electronics Held Largest Share of Thermoelectric Modules Market
10.3 Industrial
10.3.1 Use of Thermoelectric Modules in Food & Beverages Industry Driving Overall Market
10.4 Telecommunications
10.4.1 APAC to Account for Largest Market Share in Telecommunications Application During Forecast Period
10.5 Automotive
10.5.1 Market in Automotive Application to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
10.6 Medical & Laboratories
10.6.1 Need for Temperature Stabilization Boosting Demand for Thermoelectric Modules in Medical & Laboratories
10.7 Aerospace & Defense
10.7.1 Marlow and Rmt are Among Key Companies Catering to Demand in Aerospace & Defense Application
10.8 Oil & Gas and Mining
10.8.1 Thermoelectric Modules Used in Gas Analyzers, Metering Equipment, and Remote Telemetry Units

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Companies
12.4 Market Share Analysis: Thermoelectric Modules Market, 2021
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Companies
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Start-Ups/Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Company Footprint
12.8 Competitive Scenario
12.8.1 Product Launches
12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Ferrotec
13.1.2 Laird Thermal Systems
13.1.3 Ii-Vi Incorporated
13.1.4 Kelk
13.1.5 Guangdong Fuxin Technology
13.1.6 Te Technology
13.1.7 Tec Microsystems
13.1.8 Crystal
13.1.9 Kryotherm
13.1.10 Thermion Company
13.1.11 Z-Max
13.1.12 Phononic
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Align Sourcing
13.2.2 Everredtronics
13.2.3 Hitech Technologies
13.2.4 Hi-Z Technology
13.2.5 Hui Mao
13.2.6 Inheco Industrial Heating & Cooling
13.2.7 Kjlp (Shenzhen) Electronics
13.2.8 Kyocera Corporation
13.2.9 Merit Technology Group
13.2.10 P&N Technology
13.2.11 Thermonamic Electronics
13.2.12 Wellen Technology
13.2.13 Xiamen Hicool Electronics

14 Adjacent & Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x92f57

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Trea

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Global PC Sector Suffers Worst Drop as China Chip Curbs Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- The global PC market saw its steepest decline on record as economic uncertainty and a glut of unsold inventory dented shipments for the fourth quarter in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at Once

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Baby boomers, Generation X expect to work past 70 — or forever

    People aim to keep working longer, but life's unforeseen circumstances mean it's important to have enough savings just in case.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Need extra income to tackle higher living costs? Here are the best side hustles to earn extra money in your spare time

    These options offer the best bang for your buck when weighed against how much of your time they will take up.

  • Chinese EV battery maker CATL expects Q3 profit to nearly triple

    CATL, a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) battery giant, forecast its net profit in the July-September quarter to nearly triple from a year-ago period, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. The company is the world's biggest battery maker and accounts for more than a third of global EV battery sales. CATL, a supplier to U.S. carmaker Tesla Inc, expects its third-quarter net profit to increase to between 8.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 9.9 billion yuan, up from 3.3 billion yuan last year, CATL said in a stock exchange filing late Monday.

  • Nigeria’s $25 Billion Gas Line May Get Investment Nod Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- An investment decision on a $25 billion gas pipeline from Nigeria to Morocco that could supply the fuel to Europe will be taken next year, the head of the West African nation’s state oil company said.The Nigerian National Petroleum Co. and Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines signed a memorandum of understanding last month that inched the long-gestating project closer to reality. The conduit is one of two such initiatives the NNPC is promoting in an effort to capita

  • Credit Suisse Is Final Holdout in Forex Market Rigging Case Going to Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is the last of 16 banks to face a US class-action lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with others to rig the foreign exchange market. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceJury

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.