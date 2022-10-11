The Worldwide Thermoelectric Modules Industry is Expected to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Thermoelectric Modules Market

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thermoelectric Modules Market by Model (Single Stage, Multi Stage), Type (Bulk, Micro, Thin Film), Functionality (General Purpose, Deep Cooling), End-Use Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive), Offering and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The thermoelectric modules market is expected to grow from USD 693 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Advantages such as compact design of TEMs compared to vapor-compression cooling systems, drives the adoption of TEMs across several end-use application. Additionally, ability of TEMs to produce hot and cold water for different functions adds to its rising adoption in different applications. Furthermore, the rapidly growing market for electric and luxury vehicles is also expected to drive thermoelectric modules market. TEMs are used in electric vehicles to stabilize the temperature of a car's battery-operated system.



Market for multistage thermoelectric modules to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period



Multistage thermoelectric modules are also known as cascade thermoelectric modules. They work on high-temperature differentials between the hot and cold sides of the module. These modules are designed to achieve significantly higher temperature differentials of around 130C. Hence, cascaded modules are stacked on top of one another whereby the cold side of one module becomes the hot side of another module mounted above. Multistage thermoelectric modules are suitable for applications in which a low-to-medium cooling capacity is required.



Market for micro thermoelectric modules to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Micro thermoelectric modules are devices that have semiconductor elements with dimensions of less than 1.0 mm square. They can easily convert heat into electricity, starting from a zero-temperature difference. Further, these modules help in decreasing the energy consumption of electric devices, such as wearables and wireless sensors. Technological advancements have resulted in product miniaturization; as a result, the number of microdevices, such as microprocessors, microsensors, microcontrollers, and micro-instruments, has increased. Therefore, the demand for micro thermoelectric modules is likely to grow in the coming years.



Market for automotive application to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Thermoelectric modules are prominently used in the automotive application for automotive seat cooling/heating, cup holders, glove boxes, automotive night vision, and waste heat recovery. For automotive seats, thermoelectric modules are used as they can switch easily between heating and cooling functions. Autonomous systems provide numerous benefits in modern vehicles. High-temperature thermoelectric coolers provide the thermal management solution needed to operate each system within an acceptable temperature range and optimize its performance. The growth in the production of light vehicles is expected to increase the demand for thermoelectric modules in the automotive application. With the fast growth of electric cars, thermoelectric modules are expected to be used to a greater degree to maintain the optimal temperature of battery packs.



APAC to create highest growth opportunities for thermoelectric modules market among other region during the forecast period



APAC is the largest consumer electronics market in terms of manufacturing and consumption of consumer electronics products. In China, the demand for consumer electronic products is increasing in the country due to its large population. The industrial application is the second-largest segment in the thermoelectric modules market in China, followed by the automotive segment. The Japanese government has taken initiatives to bring a robotic revolution in the country to increase the use of intelligent machines in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors, which would drive the thermoelectric modules market in Japan in the industrial sector. South Korea, one of the leading manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles, is expected to create high growth opportunities for thermoelectric modules market with growing electric vehicles market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x92f57

