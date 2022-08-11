Worldwide Thermoplastics Prepreg Industry to 2026 - by Reinforcement Type, End-use and Region
This report will cover the thermoplastic prepreg industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, countries and applications. Furthermore, the on-going market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.
The market size and estimations will be provided in terms of revenue considering 2020 as base year, and market forecasts will be given from 2021 to 2026. The market size for regional (regions by end use) and country-level (countries by end use) will also be covered. The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving market estimations.
The primary difference between thermoset and thermoplastic prepreg is that thermoplastic prepregs are stable at room temperature, have increased toughness and better recyclability. The chemical properties of thermoset become permanently strengthened when exposed to heat. Once thermoset plastics are altered by exposure to heat, they cannot be remolded. Thermoplastics, on the other hand, can be reheated and remolded without changing their chemical makeup.
Global markets, thermoplastic prepreg segments and growth forecasts through 2026 are offered. Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for types of thermoplastic prepreg. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.
The thermoplastic prepreg market is further segmented by reinforcement type: glass fiber prepreg, carbon fiber prepreg and others (aramid, hybrid etc.). By end use, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, sports and recreation, and electronics, (including civil engineering, marine, etc.).
Report Includes
83 data tables and 32 additional tables
An up-to-date analysis of the global markets for thermoplastics prepreg industry
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the upcoming market potential for thermoplastics prepregs, future trends and innovations, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Evaluation and forecast the global thermoplastics prepreg market size, and corresponding market share analysis by reinforcement type, application, end-use industry, and region
Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs) for thermoplastics prepregs, technology updates, production process, industry value chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Japan, China, India and South Korea, among others
Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
Latest information on recent developments in global market for composites and company strategic dashboard in the thermoplastic prepreg industry
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SGL Carbon, Solvay Group and Toray Industries, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Trends
Industry Landscape
Prepreg Processing Methods
Future Trends
Upsurge in Penetration of Composites Prepreg in Electric Vehicles
Growing Interest in Recyclable Thermoplastic Composite Over Thermoset
Growing Usage of Composite in Urban Air Mobility Transport Systems
Sustainable Resin Manufacturing
Growth Drivers
Expanding Electronics Industry
Increasing Wind Power Generation Across the Globe
Growing Aerospace and Defense Sector
Prepreg Demand from Automotive Industry
Restraints
Volatile Polymer Prices
Availability of Substitute Thermoset Material
High Cost of Material
Regulatory Trends
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Supplier Power
Buyer Power
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Industry Rivalry
Pestle Analysis
Political
Economic
Social
Technological
Legal
Environmental
Chapter 4 Technology Background
Overview
Fillers
Polymers
Nanocomposites
Thermoplastics
Key Types of Thermoplastic Resins Used in Prepreg
Polyphenylene Sulfide (Pps)
Peek Resin
Polyethylene (Pe)
Polypropylene (Pp)
Polyether Imide (Pei)
Benefits of Thermoplastic Prepreg
Carbon Fiber Vs. Glass Fiber
Production Process
Layup (Wet/Hand Layup)
Prepreg Layup
Filament Winding
Pultrusion
Compression Molding
Resin Transfer Molding (Rtm)
Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain
Value Chain
Covid-19 Impact on Industry
Aerospace
Automotive
Wind Energy
Electrical and Electronics
Raw Material Analysis
Glass Fibers
Carbon Fibers
Aramid Fibers
Pricing Analysis
Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix
List of Vendors
Brand Analysis
Major Stakeholders
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Reinforcement Type
Overview
Glass Fiber Prepreg
Carbon Fiber Prepreg
Others (Aramid, Hybrid, Etc.)
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use
Overview
Aerospace and Defense
Space Vehicles
Unmanned Spacecraft
Defense Aviation
Missiles
Automotive
Wind Energy
Sports and Recreation
Golf Clubs
Bicycles
Recreational Boating
Sport Fishing
Electronics
Others
Bridge Construction
Biocompatibility Applications
Pressure Vessels
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Company Market Share Analysis for Thermoplastic Prepreg
Vertical Integration
Global Strategic Alliances
Recent Developments in Global Market for Composites
Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Barrday, Inc.
C. Cramer, Weberei, GmbH U. Co. Kg
Ensinger GmbH
Gurit Holding AG
Hexcel Corp.
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Axiom Materials)
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Park Aerospace Corp.
Solvay Group
Sgl Carbon
Teijin Ltd.
Toray Industries, Inc.
Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations
