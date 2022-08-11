Worldwide Thermoplastics Prepreg Industry to 2026 - by Reinforcement Type, End-use and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Thermoplastics Prepreg: Global Market' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will cover the thermoplastic prepreg industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, countries and applications. Furthermore, the on-going market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are discussed.

The market size and estimations will be provided in terms of revenue considering 2020 as base year, and market forecasts will be given from 2021 to 2026. The market size for regional (regions by end use) and country-level (countries by end use) will also be covered. The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving market estimations.

The primary difference between thermoset and thermoplastic prepreg is that thermoplastic prepregs are stable at room temperature, have increased toughness and better recyclability. The chemical properties of thermoset become permanently strengthened when exposed to heat. Once thermoset plastics are altered by exposure to heat, they cannot be remolded. Thermoplastics, on the other hand, can be reheated and remolded without changing their chemical makeup.

Global markets, thermoplastic prepreg segments and growth forecasts through 2026 are offered. Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for types of thermoplastic prepreg. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.

This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of manufacturing industries around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic halted progress in every regional economy. Various governments around the world are taking necessary measures to contain the economic slowdown.

The thermoplastic prepreg market is further segmented by reinforcement type: glass fiber prepreg, carbon fiber prepreg and others (aramid, hybrid etc.). By end use, the market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, sports and recreation, and electronics, (including civil engineering, marine, etc.).

Report Includes

83 data tables and 32 additional tables

An up-to-date analysis of the global markets for thermoplastics prepreg industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for thermoplastics prepregs, future trends and innovations, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the global thermoplastics prepreg market size, and corresponding market share analysis by reinforcement type, application, end-use industry, and region

Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs) for thermoplastics prepregs, technology updates, production process, industry value chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Japan, China, India and South Korea, among others

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Latest information on recent developments in global market for composites and company strategic dashboard in the thermoplastic prepreg industry

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., SGL Carbon, Solvay Group and Toray Industries, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Trends

Industry Landscape

Prepreg Processing Methods

Future Trends

Upsurge in Penetration of Composites Prepreg in Electric Vehicles

Growing Interest in Recyclable Thermoplastic Composite Over Thermoset

Growing Usage of Composite in Urban Air Mobility Transport Systems

Sustainable Resin Manufacturing

Growth Drivers

Expanding Electronics Industry

Increasing Wind Power Generation Across the Globe

Growing Aerospace and Defense Sector

Prepreg Demand from Automotive Industry

Restraints

Volatile Polymer Prices

Availability of Substitute Thermoset Material

High Cost of Material

Regulatory Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Industry Rivalry

Pestle Analysis

Political

Economic

Social

Technological

Legal

Environmental

Chapter 4 Technology Background

Overview

Fillers

Polymers

Nanocomposites

Thermoplastics

Key Types of Thermoplastic Resins Used in Prepreg

Polyphenylene Sulfide (Pps)

Peek Resin

Polyethylene (Pe)

Polypropylene (Pp)

Polyether Imide (Pei)

Benefits of Thermoplastic Prepreg

Carbon Fiber Vs. Glass Fiber

Production Process

Layup (Wet/Hand Layup)

Prepreg Layup

Filament Winding

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

Resin Transfer Molding (Rtm)

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Industry Value Chain

Value Chain

Covid-19 Impact on Industry

Aerospace

Automotive

Wind Energy

Electrical and Electronics

Raw Material Analysis

Glass Fibers

Carbon Fibers

Aramid Fibers

Pricing Analysis

Chapter 6 Vendor Matrix

List of Vendors

Brand Analysis

Major Stakeholders

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Reinforcement Type

Overview

Glass Fiber Prepreg

Carbon Fiber Prepreg

Others (Aramid, Hybrid, Etc.)

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use

Overview

Aerospace and Defense

Space Vehicles

Unmanned Spacecraft

Defense Aviation

Missiles

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sports and Recreation

Golf Clubs

Bicycles

Recreational Boating

Sport Fishing

Electronics

Others

Bridge Construction

Biocompatibility Applications

Pressure Vessels

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Thermoplastic Prepreg Market

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Company Market Share Analysis for Thermoplastic Prepreg

Vertical Integration

Global Strategic Alliances

Recent Developments in Global Market for Composites

Major Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Development

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Barrday, Inc.

C. Cramer, Weberei, GmbH U. Co. Kg

Ensinger GmbH

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corp.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Axiom Materials)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Park Aerospace Corp.

Solvay Group

Sgl Carbon

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Chapter 12 Appendix: Abbreviations

