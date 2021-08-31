U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

The Worldwide Tissue Banking Industry is Expected to Reach $44.08 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue Banking Market 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tissue banking market will reach $44.08 billion by 2030, growing by 8.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the increasing demand for regenerative medicines and advancements in tissue preservation and in-house sample testing, an increasing number of biobanks across the globe, and the advancements in the medical drug discovery and biopharmaceuticals industry.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global tissue banking market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year because 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

  • Market Structure

  • Growth Drivers

  • Restraints and Challenges

  • Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

  • Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global tissue banking market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Application, Tissue Type, End User, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Equipment

  • Cryopreservation Equipment

  • Thawing Equipment

  • Quality Control Equipment

  • Labeling and Coding Equipment

  • Alarming and Monitoring Systems

  • Other Equipment

Accessories and Consumables

Services

  • Screening

  • Processing

  • Tissue Retrieval

  • Testing

  • Storage and Preservation

  • Other Services

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Therapeutics

  • Medical Research

  • Cosmetics

  • Other Applications

Based on Tissue Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Cardiovascular Tissue

  • Corneal Tissue

  • Lungs Tissue

  • Kidney Tissue

  • Bone Tissue

  • Skin Tissue

  • Brain & Spinal Cord

  • Others Tissue Types

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

  • Biobanks

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Research and Academic Institutes

  • Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

  • North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

  • APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

  • South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

  • MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Application, and Tissue Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering
3.1 Market Overview by Offering
3.2 Equipment
3.2.1 Cryopreservation Equipment
3.2.2 Thawing Equipment
3.2.3 Quality Control Equipment
3.2.4 Labeling and Coding Equipment
3.2.5 Alarming and Monitoring Systems
3.2.6 Other Equipment
3.3 Accessories and Consumables
3.4 Services
3.4.1 Screening
3.4.2 Processing
3.4.3 Tissue Retrieval
3.4.4 Testing
3.4.5 Storage and Preservation
3.4.6 Other Services

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
4.1 Market Overview by Application
4.2 Therapeutics
4.3 Medical Research
4.4 Cosmetics
4.5 Other Applications

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Tissue Type
5.1 Market Overview by Tissue Type
5.2 Cardiovascular Tissue
5.3 Corneal Tissue
5.4 Lungs Tissue
5.5 Kidney Tissue
5.6 Bone Tissue
5.7 Skin Tissue
5.8 Brain & Spinal Cord
5.9 Others Tissue Types

6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
6.1 Market Overview by End User
6.2 Biobanks
6.3 Hospitals and Clinics
6.4 Research and Academic Institutes
6.5 Other End Users

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030
7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.2.1 Overview of North America Market
7.2.2 U.S.
7.2.3 Canada
7.2.4 Mexico
7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.3.1 Overview of European Market
7.3.2 Germany
7.3.3 U.K.
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 Spain
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
7.3.8 Rest of European Market
7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 China
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 India
7.4.6 South Korea
7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.5.1 Argentina
7.5.2 Brazil
7.5.3 Chile
7.5.4 Rest of South America Market
7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country
7.6.1 UAE
7.6.2 Saudi Arabia
7.6.3 South Africa
7.6.4 Other National Markets

8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Overview of Key Vendors
8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
8.3 Company Profiles

  • AMS Biotechnology Ltd.

  • Avantor Inc. (VWR International)

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Bluechiip Limited

  • Brooks Lifesciences (Brooks Automation Inc.)

  • Custom Biogenic Systems, Inc.

  • Eppendorf AG

  • Hamilton Company

  • Merck KGaA

  • Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.

  • PHC Holdings Corporation

  • Sartorius AG

  • Taylor-Wharton International LLC

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • RELATED REPORTS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hy7a2h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


