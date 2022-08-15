Worldwide Tissue Towel Industry to 2030 - Featuring Kruger, Cascades, Metsa Tissue and Kimberly-Clark Among Others
Global Tissue Towel Market
Dublin, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Towel Market, by Product Type ; by Application ; By End-use Industry, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Tissue towel is an absorbent towel that is made from paper for drying hands, cleaning up spills, wiping windows, and other uses. Increasing consumption of paper towels is driving growth of the global tissue towel market.
According to the Ocean Conservancy, around 13 billion pounds of paper towels are used each year in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing personal care and healthcare spending by movements across the globe will fuel growth of market.
According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), in the U.K., the total healthcare expenditure grew by 7.8% in 2021 when compared to 2019.
Market Dynamics
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of global tissue towel market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global tissue towel market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Kruger Inc., Wepa Leuna GmbH, Cascades Inc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Metsa Tissuem Procter & Gamble Co., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asaleo Care Limited, Hengan Group, SHP Slovak Hygienic Paper Group, AB Grigeo, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Industrie Celtex S.p.A, Lucart S.p.A., Sofidel S.p.A.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global tissue towel market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, Tissue Towel manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global Tissue Towel market
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6azzfg
Attachment
