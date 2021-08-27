U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,504.68
    +34.68 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,433.94
    +220.82 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,103.36
    +157.55 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.34
    +52.36 (+2.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.70
    +1.28 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.10
    +15.90 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.35 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0180 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9000
    -0.1560 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,222.21
    +1,345.50 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.68
    +46.78 (+4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.65
    +21.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Worldwide Titanium Additives Industry to 2026 - Technological Innovations Aimed at Improving Manufacturing Processes Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium Additives Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Titanium Additives Market size was estimated at USD 691.75 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 744.94 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.02% to reach USD 1,099.36 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Titanium Additives Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Titanium Additives Market, including Argex Titanium Inc., Arya Chem Inc., Chemours Company, CRS Holdings Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Farinia Group, General Electric Company, GKN Hoeganaes, GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Honeywell International Inc, INEOS AG, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd., Kish Company, Inc., NL Industries, Inc, Praxair International, Inc., Shandong Doguide Group Co., Ltd, SLM Solutions Group AG, SpecialChem, Tayca Corporation, Titomic Limited, Tronox Limited, UL LLC, and Venator Materials PLC.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Titanium Additives Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Titanium Additives Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Titanium Additives Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Titanium Additives Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Titanium Additives Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Titanium Additives Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Titanium Additives Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Use of titanium additives in aerospace and medical markets
5.1.1.2. Growing paints and coatings industry
5.1.1.3. Rising automotive production and expenditure in the construction sector
5.1.1.4. Increasing demand for titanium additives for the coloring applications of food items, paper and pulp, textiles, and cosmetics
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Stringent government regulations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological innovations aimed at improving manufacturing processes
5.1.3.2. Ongoing trend of using self-cleaning technologies across various industries
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Fluctuation in prices owing to a large variation in supply and demand
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Titanium Additives Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aerospace industry
6.3. Automotive Industry
6.4. Engine Oil
6.5. Food Industry
6.6. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
6.7. Industrial Engineering

7. Titanium Additives Market, by Process
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Direct Metal Deposition (DED)
7.3. Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
7.4. Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
7.5. Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
7.6. Metal Injection Molding (MIM)
7.7. Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

8. Americas Titanium Additives Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Titanium Additives Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Titanium Additives Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Argex Titanium Inc.
12.2. Arya Chem Inc.
12.3. Chemours Company
12.4. CRS Holdings Inc.
12.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
12.6. Evonik Industries AG
12.7. Farinia Group
12.8. General Electric Company
12.9. GKN Hoeganaes
12.10. GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH
12.11. Honeywell International Inc
12.12. INEOS AG
12.13. Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.
12.14. Kish Company, Inc.
12.15. NL Industries, Inc
12.16. Praxair International, Inc.
12.17. Shandong Doguide Group Co., Ltd
12.18. SLM Solutions Group AG
12.19. SpecialChem
12.20. Tayca Corporation
12.21. Titomic Limited
12.22. Tronox Limited
12.23. UL LLC
12.24. Venator Materials PLC

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f6c919

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-titanium-additives-industry-to-2026---technological-innovations-aimed-at-improving-manufacturing-processes-presents-opportunities-301364286.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Support.com Surges 300% in Meme Army’s New Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles software company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 118%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits

  • Peloton plunges after reporting fiscal Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Peloton’s fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results.

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • 10 Stocks that Released Solid Quarterly Earnings

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks that released solid quarterly earnings. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Released Solid Quarterly Earnings. An earnings report is one of the critical indicators of a company’s growth, at least in the […]

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. Technology stocks have offered investors explosive returns over the past few months. No other billionaire on Wall Street […]

  • Chipmaker Marvell Technology Beats Second-Quarter Views, But Stock Drops

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal second quarter and guided higher.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Why SelectQuote Stock Plunged This Week

    What happened SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) shareholders endured sharp losses this week, with the stock falling roughly 40% by early Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 23rd of...

  • Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    Brain Cheung joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to break down Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole meeting and the market’s reaction to the speech.

  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.25

    Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LUMN ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of...