Worldwide Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Industry to 2026 - Featuring ACS Material, Altair Nanotechnologies and Kronos Worldwide Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Titanium dioxide (TiO2) nanomaterial, or nanocrystalline titanium dioxide, refers to the particles of TiO2 with dimensions between 1 and 100 nanometers (nm). Some of the commonly used TiO2 nanomaterials include rutile, anatase and combination nanomaterials. They are generally used in photovoltaic, photocatalyst and electrochromic sensors, and the manufacturing of cosmetics and household products. They are also used as a dispersing agent, flocculent and whitening agent in surface coatings and plastics for enhanced performance and production of aesthetically appealing surfaces.

Significant growth in the cosmetics industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. TiO2 nanoparticles are extensively used in personal care products, such as sunscreens, perfumes, deodorants, anti-aging creams and moisturizers for improved performance. Furthermore, the increasing demand for TiO2 nanomaterials from the paints and coatings industry is also driving the market growth. They are primarily used as a white pigment due to their ultraviolet (UV) absorption and photocatalytic sterilizing properties. They are also coated with silica and alumina and covered with metals for other industrial applications. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in nanotechnology, and growing requirement for lightweight automotive components, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These nanoparticles are used in polycarbonate coatings that are used as a substitute for metal and glass automobile components. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, especially in developing economies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ACS Material LLC, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Kronos Worldwide Inc. (Valhi Inc.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA), Skyspring Nanomaterials Inc., Tronox Limited, US Research Nanomaterials Inc. and Xuancheng Jingrui New Material Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global titanium dioxide nanomaterials market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Titanium Dioxide Nanomaterials Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Rutile Nanoparticles
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Anatase Nanoparticles
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Combination of Rutile and Anatase Nanoparticles
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Nanowires and Nanotubes
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Paints and Coatings
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Cosmetic and Personal Care
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Paper and Ink
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Catalysts
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 ACS Material LLC
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Dupont De Nemours Inc.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.4 Huntsman Corporation
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Kronos Worldwide Inc. (Valhi Inc.)
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck KGaA)
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Skyspring Nanomaterials Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Tronox Limited
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 US Research Nanomaterials Inc.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Xuancheng Jingrui New Material Co. Ltd.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/555qdy

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-titanium-dioxide-nanomaterials-industry-to-2026---featuring-acs-material-altair-nanotechnologies-and-kronos-worldwide-among-others-301402326.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

