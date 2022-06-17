U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.04
    -7.55 (-6.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0501
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    -0.0126 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9110
    +2.6710 (+2.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,655.36
    -63.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.56
    +5.62 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

The Worldwide Topical Pain Relief Industry is Projected to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Topical Pain Relief Market (2022-2027) by Therapeutic, Formulation, Formulation, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Topical Pain Relief Market is estimated to be USD 10.26 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.19 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.16%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Topical Pain Relief Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Advacare Pharma, Glaxosmithkline, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Novartis, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser, Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Topical Biomedics, Exzell Pharma, Tyzpure, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Topical Pain Relief Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Topical Pain Relief Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Topical Pain Relief Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Prevalence of Arthritis
4.1.2 Growth in Geriatric Population
4.1.3 High Demand for Topical Pain Relief Products by Sportsperson
4.1.4 Lesser Side Effects Caused by Topical Pain Relief Products as Compared to Oral Medicines
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulation in Development and Distribution
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Emergence of Online Pharmacy
4.3.2 Opportunities in Emerging Economies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Side Effects Associated with Use
4.4.2 Availability of Alternative Route of Administration

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Topical Pain Relief Market, By Therapeutic
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Non-Opioids
6.2.1 Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAIDS)
6.2.2 Methyl salicylates
6.2.3 Capsaicin
6.2.4 Lidocaine
6.2.5 Other non-opioids
6.3 Opioids
6.3.1 Buprenorphine
6.3.2 Fentanyl

7 Global Topical Pain Relief Market, By Formulation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cream
7.3 Gel
7.4 Spray
7.5 Patch
7.6 Others

8 Global Topical Pain Relief Market, By Formulation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Prescription Pain Relief
8.3 Over-the-counter Pain Relief

9 Global Topical Pain Relief Market, By Distribution Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmacies & Drug Stores
9.3 E Commerce
9.4 Retail & Grocery Stores

10 Americas' Topical Pain Relief Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Topical Pain Relief Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Topical Pain Relief Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Topical Pain Relief Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Advacare Pharma
15.2 Glaxosmithkline
15.3 Johnson & Johnson
15.4 Nestle
15.5 Novartis
15.6 Pfizer
15.7 Reckitt Benckiser
15.8 Sanofi
15.9 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
15.10 Topical Biomedics
15.11 Exzell Pharma
15.12 Tyzpure

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vqd4l

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-topical-pain-relief-industry-is-projected-to-reach-13-9-billion-by-2027--301570298.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • Gas prices: U.S. pain at the pump no match for Europe

    Gas, or petrol, prices around the globe highlight how consumers in dozens of countries —particularly in Europe — pay far more than Americans currently are to fill up their cars.

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • SpaceX Fires Employees Involved in Letter Critical of Elon Musk, Company

    Several SpaceX employees involved in a letter critical of Chief Executive Elon Musk and the way the company applies internal rules were fired, according to an email to staff from SpaceX’s president.

  • Gas Price Relief In Sight As Crude Oil Tumbles On Recession Fears, Pump Prices Fall Below $5 A Gallon

    "Based on markets at this moment-- they can and do change -- the national average could fall to $4.55-$4.75/gal in the weeks ahead unless trends shift," said Patrick De Haan at Gasbuddy.com.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Is Valero a Buy Now?

    Refiners take crude oil and produce petrochemical derivatives, such as transportation fuel. Since most of their end product is gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, refiners were particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. In 2021, U.S. refinery capacity fell for the first time in a decade.

  • Boeing hires 'hundreds' of engineers in push to certify 777X, 737 Maxes

    Being wouldn't say when it expects to certify the 737 Max 10, the largest variant of its bestselling 737 Max jet. The company could face costly delays without help from Congress.

  • Industry sees challenges for Marcellus in boosting LNG production

    There's increasing optimism in the energy industry that liquified natural gas production and exports will grow in the United States, although a recent industry conference also showed some concern that Appalachia won't be able to profit from the increase. LNG, after years of relative quiet in the United States, has suddenly become a much bigger issue. Not only have U.S. exports of LNG overseas increased dramatically over the past two years but also the energy crisis brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised Europe's interest in LNG from the United States.

  • Disney's 'Lightyear' hits theaters with big box office expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Disney stock as Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ is set to break records at the box office.

  • Congo Miner Threatens to Seize Giant Cobalt Project From Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- A shareholder dispute over one of the world’s biggest copper and cobalt mines is heating up in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after state miner Gecamines threatened to block exports or even take the mine away from its partner, China Molybdenum Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseUS Equities End Turbulent W

  • Russia again cuts natural gas exports to European countries

    Russia reduced natural gas to Europe again Friday, including cutting flows by half to Italy and Slovakia and completely to France, as countries have worked to ease their dependence on Russian supplies amid the war in Ukraine.

  • Walmart partners with Roku in exclusive e-commerce deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks out retailer Walmart's exclusive partnership with Roku.

  • Oil slumps 6% to four-week low on recession worries, strong dollar

    Oil prices tumbled about 6% to a four-week low on Friday on worries that interest rate hikes by major central banks could slow the global economy and cut demand for energy. Brent futures fell $6.69, or 5.6%, to settle at $113.12 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $8.03, or 6.8%, to settle at $109.56. For the week, Brent futures declined for the first time in five weeks, while WTI dropped for the first time in eight weeks.

  • ‘We regret to inform you that we all quit’: Two GameStop stores have had four mass resignations in the past year

    Former employees of the two GameStop stores in Lincoln, Neb., claim the video game retailer has a history of overworking staff and setting unachievable performance targets.

  • Elon Musk sets goal for 1 billion daily users at Twitter town hall

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down Tesla CEO Elon Musk's goals for managing Twitter as he addresses employees for the first time, the likelihood of layoffs in the EV developer's other companies, and whether the billionaire's leadership meshes with the company cultures of his various ventures.

  • U.S. Oil Companies Begin To Bid On Federal Land Leases As Pressure On Biden Grows

    Oil companies are readying to bid for the rights to start drilling on federal lands for the first time under Biden.

  • U.S. oil futures log first weekly losses in 8 weeks

    Oil futures declined on Friday, with U.S. prices posting a loss of more than 9% for the week. "Demand concerns are on the rise because of growing expectations that the global economy is heading for a slowdown in the coming months," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and FOREX.com. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery fell $8.03, or 6.8%, to settle at $109.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The weekly loss for U.S. benchmark crude followed seven straight w

  • Is It Time To Sell Exxon Stock After The White House Takes Aim At Big Oil?

    Exxon Mobil has gained as oil prices surged and Russia attacked Ukraine, but is XOM still a buy after Q1 earnings and softening oil prices?

  • Gas prices: Biden administration needs to ‘rethink their policies,’ API exec says

    Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine gas companies' reactions to the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising oil prices, refinery production capacities, and energy sector jobs trends.