The Worldwide Total Knee Replacement Industry is Expected to Reach $8 Billion by 2026
The global total knee replacement market should reach $8.0 billion by 2026 from $6.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The primary segment of the global total knee replacement market is expected to grow from $4.8 billion in 2021 to $5.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The revision segment of the global total knee replacement market is expected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2021 to $2.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
This report examines the current and forecasted market potential for total knee replacement. It offers a detailed analysis of the market background, technological advancement, competitive environment, drivers and restraints, and market growth trends. This report includes market projections through 2026, detailing the market share for total knee replacement based on the product and implant type.
By product, the total knee replacement market is segmented into primary total knee replacement and revision total knee replacement. By implant type, the total knee replacement market is segmented into fixed-bearing implants, mobile-bearing implants and others.
By geography, the total knee replacement market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW). The detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, Canada, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China are regional segments. For market estimates, data is provided for 2020 as the base year, 2021 and forecast through year-end 2026. Estimated values used are based on total knee replacement implant manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that are unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes
29 tables
An overview of the global markets for total knee replacement
Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
Quantification of total knee replacement market based on product, implant type and region, and analysis of market drivers, and restraints, and regulatory and reimbursement scenarios impacting the global market
Pipeline analysis of total knee replacement implants, disease prevalence and epidemiology of osteoporosis, arthritis and diabetes and their relationship with total knee replacement surgery
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major players, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Corin, Exactech Inc., Medacta International and Smith & Nephew PLC
Key growth factors are the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders among the population and an aging population. Other growth factors include increasing approvals of technologically advanced products and rising R&D investments in knee replacement implants. Also, the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders related to the growing incidence of both diabetes and obesity cases is pushing growth in the total knee replacement market.
The diseases related to muscles, tendons and joints generally are considered to be orthopedic disorders. The most widely recognized orthopedic issues are osteoarthritis, joint inflammation, rheumatoid joint pain and lower back pain. Each bone, tissue and ligament in the body is a piece of the skeletal framework and a potential supporter of orthopedic conditions. Degenerative and incendiary infections of the bones and joints are normal orthopedic issues. These conditions frequently are found as chronic ailments among the elderly. As a percentage of the total global population, the elder population continues to expand. It is expected that the number of individuals 50 years and older who have bone infections will double during the forecast period.
Most of these conditions require surgery such as total joint replacement. These surgeries require implants to be placed inside the body. The three most common orthopedic disorders are osteoarthritis, lower limb joint pain and medial cartilage tear.
In the U.S., orthopedic disorders affect than 1 in 2 adults and 3 in 4 people over the age of 65. Arthritis, trauma, and back pain are the three most basic orthopedic conditions in the U.S. Orthopedic conditions are the most debilitating conditions affecting the overall world population. Orthopedic disorders are increasing as U.S. aged population increases. By 2030, the number of people in the U.S. 65 years old and over is expected to double, with individuals 85 years old and older representing the fastest-growing segment. Comparable statistical changes are anticipated for Europe.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations
Medical Device Definition and Classification
Regulations in the U.S.
Legislation
Regulations in Europe
Process
Regulations in Japan
Chapter 4 Total Knee Replacement: Market Background
Introduction
Joint Structure, Function and Definitions
Hip Joint
Knee Joint
Shoulder Joint
Small Joints
Overview of Joint Pain and Related Disorders
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Post-traumatic Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Historical Background of the Orthopedic Market
Evolution of Total Knee Replacement
Overview of Knee Replacement
Knee Implants
Fixed-bearing Knee Implant
Mobile-bearing Knee Implant
Medial-pivot Knee Implant
Gender-specific Knee Implants
Patient-specific/Customized Implants
Knee Replacement Types
Total Knee Replacement
Knee Resurfacing
Revision Knee Replacement
Unicondylar/Partial Knee Replacement
Navigation Systems
Minimally Invasive Surgery
Infection
Complications
Alternatives
Trends
Low Adoption Rate of Gender-Specific Knee Replacements
Bicruciate-retaining Total Knee Arthroplasty Offers Future Growth Opportunities
Growing Infection Rates Contributing to Rise in Knee Revisions
Demand among Younger Population
Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry
Hospital Consolidation
Medical Tourism
Health Insurance Developments
Chapter 5 Total Knee Replacement: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Increased Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
Robotic Surgeries Drives Sales of Knee Implants
Need for Personalized Implants
Rapid Growth of the World's Elderly Population
Advancements in Technology
Market Restraints
Demand for Warranties
Financial Burden of Revision Procedures
Increased Number of Implant Recalls
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Introduction
Outbreak
Impact of COVID-19 on Total Knee Replacement
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Category
Introduction
Primary Total Knee Replacement
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Revision Total Knee Replacement
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Implant Type
Introduction
Fixed-bearing Implants
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Mobile-bearing Implants
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Others
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Global Company Share Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions
Agreements, Collaborations, Product Launches, Achievements and Partnerships
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
B. Braun Melsungen A
Corin Group
Depuy Synthes (J&J)
Exactech Inc.
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.
Medacta International
Stryker Corp.
Smith & Nephew Plc
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Chapter 12 Appendix: List of Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3cxjya
