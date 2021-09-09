U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.75
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,613.50
    -6.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.80
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.73
    +0.43 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.27 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1844
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.65
    +0.51 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    -0.4000 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,407.01
    -115.02 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.26
    +0.79 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.23
    -76.30 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

Worldwide Tow Prepreg Industry to 2028 - Rising Demand from Diverse Application Bases Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tow Prepreg Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Fiber Type, Resin Type, and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tow prepregs market was valued at US$ 577.15 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,544.41 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% from 2019 to 2028.

Tow prepregs are composed of glass fiber filament, carbon, and duro plastic resin which acts as a binding material. The expanding applications of tow prepregs across diversified industrial bases along with growing demand for lightweight and cost-efficient materials drive the growth of the tow prepregs market. Rapid urbanization coupled with economic growth and significant investment in research and development activities are also expected to promote the demand for tow prepregs during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the tow prepregs market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, sports and recreational, oil and gas, and others. The market for the automotive and transportation segment is expected to grow rapidly tow prepregs during the forecasted period. The market growth for this segment is attributed to surging demand for improved materials with environment friendliness and cost-efficiency. With the expansion in the automotive and transportation industry, the demand for prepregs is set to rise. For instance, companies such as Ford Motor Co. are deploying the use of prepregs and other materials in order to produce rear suspension knuckle. Hence, with the rise in demand for prepregs, manufacturers have come up with the better forms of precursors such as tow prepregs. These fiber precursors are preferred over other traditional materials owing to their properties such as tensile strength along with limited curing time, uniformity and consistency, lightweight, and better friction, which make them ideal to be used across various applications in the automotive and transportation industry. Moreover, they can ideally be used to suit the dynamic requirements of the processing industry.

By region, the tow prepregs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest growing market in the global tow prepregs market in forecast period. The market growth tow prepregs in this region is primarily attributed to the presence of strong industrial base along with prominent manufactures significantly contributing to market growth. Further, the growth of automotive and transportation industry backed by the shift in living standards and high growth potential in China, India, and other such economies are significantly propelling the demand for tow prepregs. The rising foreign direct investments along with increasing manufacturing spending toward better product offerings offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in Asia Pacific. The upsurge in the middle-class population along with growth in urbanization provides drives the growth of the tow prepregs market. The Asia Pacific manufacturing sector is rapidly adopting the innovative accelerators that include advanced technologies and processes. The easy accessibility and availability of raw materials, cheap labor, and low production cost accelerate the market growth in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemical & materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. The travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are hindering the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities. All these factors are hampering the activities in the chemical & materials industry, which are restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry. Many countries are now resuming to normalcy, whereas many are experiencing second wave of the outbreak. In addition, due to vaccination drives, situations are changing now across the globe

Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Red Composites Ltd; SGL Carbon; TCR Composites, Inc.; Teijin Limited; ENEOS Corporation; HEXCEL CORPORATION; PORCHER INDUSTRIES; and TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. are among the major players operating in the global tow prepregs market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Tow Prepreg Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Tow Prepreg Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growth of Automotive and transportation Industry
5.1.2 Surge in Demand for Lightweight and Cost-Efficient Materials
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Carbon Fiber and Other Such Raw Materials
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Tow Prepregs from Diverse Application Bases
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Significant Research and Technological Developments in Tow Prepeg Industry
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Tow Prepreg - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Tow Prepreg Market Overview
6.2 Tow Prepreg Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Tow Prepreg Market Analysis - By Fiber type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Tow Prepreg Market, By Fiber type (2019 and 2028)
7.3 Carbon
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Carbon: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.4 Glass
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Glass: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Others: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8. Tow Prepreg Market Analysis - By Resin Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Tow Prepreg Market, By Resin type (2019 and 2028)
8.3 Epoxy
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Epoxy: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Phenolic
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Phenolic: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9. Tow Prepreg Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Tow Prepreg Market, By End-Use Industry (2019 and 2028)
9.3 Aerospace and Defense
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Aerospace and Defense: Tow prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
9.4 Automotive and Transportation
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Automotive and Transportation: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
9.5 Sports and Recreational
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Sports and Recreational: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
9.6 Oil and Gas
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Oil and Gas: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Others: Tow Prepreg Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10. Tow Prepreg Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Tow Prepregs Market
11.1 Overview
11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Tow Prepeg Market
11.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.7 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Product News
12.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.3 Market Initiatives

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Arisawa Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Red Composites Ltd
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 SGL Carbon
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 TCR Composites, Inc.
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Teijin Limited
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 ENEOS Corporation
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 HEXCEL CORPORATION
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 PORCHER INDUSTRIES
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqmj3b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought in September

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2.2% to 11.7%, should help pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • Meet Nvidia's Next Big Catalyst

    The graphics specialist is gaining momentum in a market that could drive impressive long-term growth.

  • Boston Beer stock crashes (again) because hard seltzer isn't selling

    Boston Beer shares drown in sell orders as it issues a major financial warning because of continued weak hard seltzer demand.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Nio’s Hong Kong Listing Faces Delay Into Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-car maker Nio Inc. may delay its planned Hong Kong listing to next year, according to people familiar with the matter.The U.S.-traded company filed for a second listing in Hong Kong in March, but isn’t likely to debut in the Asian financial hub before early 2022, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. Nio has received queries from the Hong Kong stock exchange about aspects of its structure, including a user trust set up in 2019

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Offers 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. Yet the options for high-yield REITs are becoming increasingly limited, as share prices have been steadily rising throughout 2021. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These are REITs that aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be purchased through your brokerage app. What Are Non-Traded REITs? A non-traded

  • Pfizer: Best Big Pharma Play in the Market?

    Pfizer (PFE) has been one of the earliest biotech firms to launch a COVID-19 vaccine successfully. However, this pharmaceutical company has not seen its stock price perform as well as some of its peers. Looking at Moderna (MRNA), for example, there's quite a large variance between the two drug makers. Granted, both companies have very different business models. However, Pfizer's relative underperformance to the sector invites fundamentally-conscious investors to consider whether there's some rea

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Ford to end manufacturing in India, take $2 billion hit

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing in India and take a hit of about $2 billion as it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave a major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The decision by Ford comes after it struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. The carmaker entered India 25 years ago but has a less than 2% share of the passenger vehicles market.

  • RBC Bets on These 2 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    After an extended rally which has sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes to fresh new highs on a regular basis, the markets appear to be cooling down somewhat. Wednesday was a down day for some of the mega caps which resulted in the Nasdaq 100’s worst performance in 2 weeks, while the S&P suffered its third consecutive day of losses. The Dow also pulled back further from last month’s peaks. Fears a slowdown in the economic recovery will sour the mood amidst some lofty valuations are playing their p

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.