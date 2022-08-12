U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Worldwide Toy Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Age, Distribution Channel and Region

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Toy Market (2022 Edition) - Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2017-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Toy Market was valued at USD 103.96 Billion in the year 2021. Toys play a crucial role in the growth and development of children.

Toys play vital importance in brain development as toys aid in acquiring logical and reasoning skills and help in gaining spatial reasoning along with logical skills. Playing with toys and board games also assists children in learning as well as building social and communication skills.

The rise in demand for strategy-based and educational-based toys among children propels the growth of the toy market. In addition, the Chinese government has relaxed its decades-old one-child policy, allowing all couples to have two kids to address the challenge of an ageing population. Also, the world population is expected to witness a growth of 60% by 2100 (from 7 billion to 11 billion) and this will influx the large number of the newborn baby and hence will supplement the market for Toys in the coming years. Thus, the number of kids is expected to increase in the upcoming years thus positively impacting toy market growth.

Increasing demand to participate in numerous social activities is encouraging people to follow board and card games as modern types of entertainment. Technology will play a major role in the development of the industry, through the use of 3D printing to develop creative board games would lead greatly to the development of innovative and entertaining products. Enhanced preference for the supermarket by the urban population mainly due to convenience and the number of discounts offered in the supermarket will drive the Toy market growth in the years to come.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report presents the analysis of Toy Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The report analyses the Toy Market By value (USD Billion)

  • The report analyses the Toy Market By Product Type (Games and Puzzles, Infant and pre-school toys, Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Others)

  • The report analyses the Toy Market By Age (0-8 years, 8-15 years, 15 years and above)

  • The report analyses the Toy Market By Distribution Channel (Ecommerce, Supermarket, Traditional Stores, Departmental Stores, Others)

  • The major regional markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) have been analysed, along with country coverage of North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (LEGO Group, Mattel Inc., Hasbro, Bandai Namco, VTech, Clementoni, Goliath Games, Playmobil, Tomy, Ravensburger, Thames & Kosmos) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Toy Market : Product Outlook
3.1 Product Outlook

4. Global Toy Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size Forecast, By Value, Year 2017-2027
4.2 COVID - 19 Impact

5. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By Value
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Product Type
5.2 Games and Puzzles - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.3 Infant and pre-school toys - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.4 Construction Toys - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.5 Dolls and Accessories - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.6 Outdoor and Sports Toys - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
5.7 Other - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Age, By Value
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Age Type
6.2 0-8 years - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6.3 8-15 years - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6.4 15 Years & Above - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Toy Market Segmentation - By Distribution Channel, By Value
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Toy: By Distribution Channel
7.2 Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.3 Supermarket - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.4 Traditional store - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.5 Departmental Store - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
7.6 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

8. Global Toy Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Toy Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel (2017-2027)

10. Europe Toy Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel (2017-2027)

11. Asia Pacific Toy Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By Age, By Distribution Channel (2017-2027)

12. Global Toy Market Dynamics
12.1 Drivers
12.2 Restraints
12.3 Trends

13. Market Attractiveness
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Product Type, 2027
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Age, 2027
1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Distribution Channel, 2027
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Toy Market - By Region, 2027

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 New Product Development
14.2 Market Share Analysis

15. Company Analysis
15.1 Hasbro
15.2 Lego
15.3 Mattel
15.4 Ravensburger
15.5 TOMY
15.6 VTech
15.7 Playmobil
15.8 Thames & Kosmos
15.9 Goliath Games
15.10 Clementoni

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x24350

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-toy-industry-to-2027---by-product-type-age-distribution-channel-and-region-301605023.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

