U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,495.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,115.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,693.00
    -8.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,049.50
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.27
    +1.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    -0.50 (-2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1405
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0010
    -0.0300 (-1.48%)
     

  • Vix

    24.09
    +4.13 (+20.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8480
    -0.1820 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,708.30
    -401.42 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.47
    -7.71 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.33
    -44.07 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Worldwide IT Training Industry to 2027 - Featuring Avent Academy, CGS and GP Strategies Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IT Training Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IT training market reached a value of US$ 70.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 87.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Information technology (IT) training comprises imparting knowledge and skills related to the development, application, implementation, design and management of computer-based systems. With the increasing adoption of the latest technologies by organizations worldwide, IT training has become essential for companies to carry out their operations in an efficient manner. Proper IT training prepares a company to manage its data and resources effectively and boosts the efficiency and productivity of its employees

With the growing adoption of smartphones and smart wearables technology, many firms and users are increasingly opting for mobile-based IT training. This helps the learners to access the information anytime and anywhere on their mobile devices. Moreover, the constantly evolving technology and growing business needs require regular training programs for employees to help them understand the latest developments in the market. This has also created a positive impact on the market. Earlier, corporate training used to add significant expenses for organizations. However, companies can now save on costs and expenses by providing IT training through e-learning methods to their staff. Additionally, governments and public bodies are also formulating policies and making investments to facilitate the expansion of educational technology and e-learning methods. This has resulted in an increasing demand for IT expertise to impart knowledge and skills in students as well as teachers

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global IT training market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on application and end user

Breakup by Application:

  • IT Infrastructure Training

  • Enterprise Application and Software Training

  • Cyber Security Training

  • Database and Big Data Training

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Corporate

  • Schools and Colleges

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Chile

  • Peru

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Avent Academy, CGS, Corpex, Dell, ExecuTrain, ExitCertified, Fast Lane, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, GP Strategies, HP, IBM, ILX Group, LearnQuest, New Horizon, Oracle, QA, and SAP

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the size of the global IT training market?
2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global IT training market?
3. What are the key factors driving the global IT training market?
4. What is the breakup of the global IT training market based on the application?
5. What is the breakup of the global IT training market based on the end user?
6. What are the key regions in the global IT training market?
7. Who are the key players/companies in the global IT training market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global IT Training Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application
6.1 IT Infrastructure Training
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Enterprise Application and Software Training
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cyber Security Training
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Database and Big Data Training
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Corporate
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Schools and Colleges
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Avent Academy
13.3.2 CGS
13.3.3 Corpex
13.3.4 Dell
13.3.5 ExecuTrain
13.3.6 ExitCertified
13.3.7 Fast Lane
13.3.8 Firebrand
13.3.9 Global Knowledge
13.3.10 GP Strategies
13.3.11 HP
13.3.12 IBM
13.3.13 ILX Group
13.3.14 LearnQuest
13.3.15 New Horizon
13.3.16 Oracle
13.3.17 QA
13.3.18 SAP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgxckd

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Inflation: The items that are getting more expensive — and those that aren't

    Where inflation is — and isn’t —following January’s CPI report

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Endo Comments on Default Judgment on Liability in Tennessee State Court

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that it expects a Tennessee state court to issue an order granting plaintiffs' request for a default judgment on liability against Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (collectively, Endo or the Company) in Dunaway, et al. v. Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., Case No. 2:19-CV-00038, pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, as a sanction for alleged discovery improprieties i

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Forget the Stock Split: Here Are 5 Better Reasons to Buy Alphabet

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently announced it would be splitting its stock 20-for-1 later this year. Stock splits don't do anything to increase or decrease the underlying value of the business. Google has a practical monopoly in online search, which may be the greatest business of all time.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • A $6 Billion Wipeout Was an Omen for Food Delivery Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s food delivery firms are finding out the hard way that investors are no longer willing to look past continual losses and rising costs.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainDelivery Hero SE’s shares shed close to a third of the

  • How Much Do I Need to Retire?

    Not knowing how much to save for retirement and by what age can create shortfalls in your nest egg, but there are a few simple formulas that can help.

  • OPEC supply issues threaten further oil-market volatility, IEA says

    Chronic oil supply issues among a group of major producing nations threaten to heighten tightness and volatility in the energy market and push prices higher still, the International Energy Agency said Friday.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • OPEC+ Supply Shortfall May Push Oil Price Higher, IEA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Global oil prices could climb further because of the OPEC+ coalition’s “chronic” struggle to revive production, unless the group’s Middle Eastern heavyweights pump extra to compensate, the International Energy Agency warned.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher Wi

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • Green Fuels Are Set to Replace Diesel From Indian Farms by 2024

    (Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s third-biggest energy consumer and a top grower of grains and sugar, targets to end the use of diesel in the farming sector in less than three years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainThe nation will focus on rene

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • OPEC Supply Issues Risk Heightening Oil-Market Volatility

    Chronic oil-supply issues among a group of major producing nations threaten to increase tightness and volatility in the energy market and push prices higher still, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Spirit-Frontier merger could leave South Florida headquarters up in the air

    Around 1,000 corporate high paying jobs could move to Colorado after Spirit Airlines' merger with Frontier