Worldwide Transactional and Marketing Emails Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the transactional and marketing emails market and it is poised to grow by $8.87 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report on transactional and marketing emails market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing and the growth in email users.
The transactional and marketing emails market analysis includes the application and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the high return on investments and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next few years.
The report on transactional and marketing emails market covers the following areas:
Transactional and marketing emails market sizing
Transactional and marketing emails market forecast
Transactional and marketing emails market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transactional and marketing emails market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG, Mailchimp, Mailgun Technologies Inc., Message Systems Inc., Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., SendGrid, and Sendinblue SAS. Also, the transactional and marketing emails market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Transactions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Marketing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Segmentation by End-user
Large enterprises
SMEs
Government
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amazon.com Inc.
Constant Contact Inc.
Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG
Mailchimp
Mailgun Technologies Inc.
Message Systems Inc.
Netcore Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Oracle Corp.
SendGrid
Sendinblue SAS
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ae0a79
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900