The Worldwide Transcriptomics Industry is Expected to Reach $16 Billion by 2031

Global Transcriptomics Market

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transcriptomics Market 2021-2031 by Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transcriptomics market will reach $ 16,077.8 million by 2031, growing by 10.7% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the surging demand for personalized medicine, the high demand for diagnostic of inflammatory diseases such as COVID-19, the decrease in the cost of sequencing, the rising application of next-generation sequencing and RNA sequencing in transcriptomics, and the advancement of products launches along with increasing R&D expenditure.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5838.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16077.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global transcriptomics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Instruments

3.3 Consumables

3.4 Software

3.5 Services



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

4.1 Market Overview by Technology

4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

4.3 Next-Generation Sequencing

4.4 Microarray

4.5 In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

4.6 Gene Regulation Technologies

4.7 Other Technologies



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview by Application

5.2 Drug Discovery and Development

5.3 Diagnostics

5.4 Single Cell Analysis

5.5 Gene Expression

5.6 Cell Biology

5.7 Other Applications



6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

6.1 Market Overview by End User

6.2 Academic and Research Institutions

6.3 Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

6.5 Other End Users



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

7.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Netherlands

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 China

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 India

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 South Africa

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

10x Genomics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ANGLE plc

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioSypder, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Cytiva

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina, Inc.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Merck & Co., Inc.

NanoString

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N. V.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

