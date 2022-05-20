U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Transparent Electronics Industry to 2027 - Featuring BOE Technology, Brite Solar and LG Electronics Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global transparent electronics market reached a value of US$ 1.25 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.07 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 21.19% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Transparent electronics represent an emerging field that focusses on producing 'invisible' electronics circuit and optoelectronics devices. The technology involves replacing the normally opaque semiconductor materials forming the basis of electronic device fabrication with transparent materials. There are two different technologies that are used in making these devices: Transparent Conducting Oxides (TCOs) and Thin Film Transistors (TFTs).

Transparent electronics currently have a diverse range of applications. Using this technology, nearly every glass setting can be transformed in to an electronic device; windows could also be utilized as power generators, automobile windshields could be used to transfer visual information to the driver. Transparent electronics, also have wide applications in defense. For instance, by using navigation displays, soldiers can see realtime video and graphics information.

Transparent electronics offers numerous advantages over conventional electronics such as more mobility, lower processing temperature, strong performance and flexibility, etc. The application of OLED as a display provides an advantage such as higher brightness and lower energy consumption. Transparent solar cells provide a significant advantage over conventional solar cells as they require lower space, give more energy, are environment friendly, can replace the ordinary window glass and can become a domestic electricity generator.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global transparent electronics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global transparent electronics industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transparent electronics industry?

  • What are the key product types in the global transparent electronics industry?

  • What are the major application segments in the global transparent electronics industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global transparent electronics industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global transparent electronics industry?

  • What is the structure of the global transparent electronics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global transparent electronics market?

  • How are transparent electronics manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Transparent Electronics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Research and Development
5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.4 Manufacturing
5.9.5 Marketing
5.9.6 Distribution
5.9.7 End-Use
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Transparent Displays
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Transparent Solar Panels
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Transparent Windows
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Consumer Electronics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Construction
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Healthcare
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Military and Defense
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Security Systems
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Transparent Electronics Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Raw Material Requirements
9.3 Manufacturing Process
9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Key Players
10.3 Profiles of Key Players
10.3.1 BOE Technology Group Co.
10.3.2 Brite Solar
10.3.3 Cambrios Technologies Corporation
10.3.4 ClearLED Ltd.
10.3.5 Corning Incorporated
10.3.6 Glass Apps, LLC
10.3.7 LG Electronics Inc.
10.3.8 OLEDWorks
10.3.9 Raven Window
10.3.10 Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. ltd
10.3.11 Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology co. ltd
10.3.12 SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.
10.3.13 Street Communication
10.3.14 Ubiquitous Energy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdd0q2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-transparent-electronics-industry-to-2027---featuring-boe-technology-brite-solar-and-lg-electronics-among-others-301552316.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

