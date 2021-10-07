U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    +25.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,431.00
    +140.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,901.50
    +142.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,219.10
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.44
    -1.99 (-2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.71
    -0.59 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3582
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3840
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,580.98
    +3,809.58 (+7.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,323.45
    +60.35 (+4.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,046.42
    +50.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Worldwide Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Industry to 2028 - Real-time Monitoring and Tracking of Cancer Progression Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Treatment Planning Systems And Advanced Image Processing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, by Technique, by Application (Adaptive Radiotherapy, Dose Accumulation), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global treatment planning systems and advanced image processing market size is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of cancer and rising product development pertaining to cancer research undertaken by key players are driving the market growth. According to estimates published by GLOBOCAN in 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and 10.0million cancer-related mortalities recorded.

As per the WHO, cancer is the leading cause of death globally and claims one in every six lives. According to Novartis, there are more than 200 types of cancers prevalent in the world and each requires a unique diagnosis and line of treatment. The growing cancer burden is expected to boost the demand for advanced oncology therapies with accurate and efficient results, thereby aiding the market growth.

Moreover, the oncology space is witnessing innovations and investments by market leaders to develop novel technologies that possess the potential to alter the treatment regime drastically. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the unraveling of opportunities in emerging markets are contributing to growth. Governments around the world are promoting public-private collaboration to accelerate product development.

Recent developments in the field of imaging technology have found wide-scale adoption in treatment planning, treatment simulation, and image guidance in radiotherapy processes. For instance, in January 2021, OncoLens raised USD 7.3 million in a Series A funding round. Additionally, General Atlantic invested around USD 200.0 million for launching OneOncology, a company designed for helping community oncology practices with technical data, innovation, and research. Furthermore, Purdue Pharma L.P is investing in its oncology R&D to diversify scientific research in high unmet medical need areas and thereby establishing a potential portfolio of delivering new cancer therapies to patients over the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are witnessing increased adoption in oncology software systems to improve diagnosis, treatment plan, simulation, and management. The amalgamation of AI/ML has significantly improved diagnosis and imaging segments of oncology care. One such highlight of these deep learning algorithms was detecting skin cancer based on skin photographs.

AI used in cancer screening and detection further aids in treatment planning processes and prevents collateral tissue/organ damage. For instance, the American College of Radiology founded the Data Science Institute to promote collaboration amongst radiologists, private and public agencies to adopt and develop Ai-based imaging solutions. Similarly, the American Society of Clinical Oncology and American Society for Radiation Oncology initiated CancerLinQ and the National Institute of Health founded Big Data to Knowledge initiative. Additionally, the increase in investments in AI for oncology is contributing to market development and growth.

Treatment Planning Systems And Advanced Image Processing Market Report Highlights

  • The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and rising investments in oncology

  • Treatment planning software dominated the treatment planning systems and advanced image processing component segment in 2020, owing to increased demand for accurate and precise treatment options

  • Validation of image registration application dominated the market in 2020 owing to an increasing need of forming real-time image datasets from multi-modalities and anatomical atlases

  • North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and cancer research institutes coupled with high healthcare expenditures

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1 increasing prevalence of cancer
3.2.2 increasing investments and strategic initiatives in radiology and oncology
3.2.3 Increasing number of radiotherapy centers and hospitals adopting technologically advanced radiotherapy machines and software
3.2.4 rising adoption of ai/ml in oncology software
3.3 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.1 shortage of healthcare personnel in information technology and radiology sector
3.3.2 capital intensive market
3.4 Market Challenge Analysis
3.4.1 cybersecurity and privacy concerns
3.5 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.5.1 real-time monitoring and tracking of cancer progression
3.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.7 Impact of COVID - 19 on Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market
3.8 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances
3.8.1 joint ventures
3.8.2 mergers and acquisitions
3.8.3 licensing and partnerships
3.8.4 technology collaborations
3.9 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & legal, Economic and Technological)
3.10 Industry Analysis - Porter's

Chapter 4 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
4.2 Advanced Image Processing Software
4.2.1 revenue estimates and forecasts for advanced image processing software, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3 Treatment Planning Software
4.3.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for treatment planning software, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.2 Auto-contouring software
4.3.2.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for auto-contouring software, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.3 Multi-modality software
4.3.3.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for multi-modality software, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.4 PET/CT deformable software
4.3.4.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for pet/ct deformable software, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
4.3.5 Dicom-rt software
4.3.5.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for dicom-rt software, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market: Technique Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market: Technique Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
5.2 3D Image Reconstruction
5.2.1 revenue estimates and forecasts for 3d image reconstruction, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.3 In-Room Imaging
5.3.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for in-room imaging, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
5.4 Image Registration using Graphics Processor Unit (GPU)
5.4.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for Image Registration Using GPU, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)
6.2 Adaptive Radiotherapy
6.2.1 revenue estimates and forecasts for adaptive radiotherapy, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Online Monitoring
6.3.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for Online Monitoring, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 Tracking
6.4.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for Tracking, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5 Dose Accumulation
6.5.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for Dose Accumulation, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.6 Validation of Image Registration
6.6.1 Revenue estimates and forecasts for validation of image registration, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Treatment Planning Systems and Advanced Image Processing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Component, By Technique and By Application

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
8.3 Company Market Position Analysis
8.4 List of Key Emerging Companies

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Company Profiles
9.1.1 Accuray Incorporated
9.1.1.1 Company overview
9.1.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.1.3 product benchmarking
9.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.2 Elekta AB
9.1.2.1 Company overview
9.1.2.2 Financial performance
9.1.2.3 product benchmarking
9.1.2.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.3 MIM Software, Inc.
9.1.3.1 Company overview
9.1.3.2 Financial performance
9.1.3.3 product benchmarking
9.1.4 ViewRay Technologies, Inc.
9.1.4.1 Company overview
9.1.4.2 Financial performance
9.1.4.3 product benchmarking
9.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.5 DOSIsoft SA.
9.1.5.1 Company overview
9.1.5.2 Financial performance
9.1.5.3 product benchmarking
9.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.6 Prowess, Inc.
9.1.6.1 Company overview
9.1.6.2 Financial performance
9.1.6.3 product benchmarking
9.1.7 Brainlab
9.1.7.1 Company overview
9.1.7.2 Financial performance
9.1.7.3 product benchmarking
9.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.8 Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
9.1.8.1 Company overview
9.1.8.2 Financial performance
9.1.8.3 product benchmarking
9.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.9 RaySearch Laboratories
9.1.9.1 Company overview
9.1.9.2 Financial performance
9.1.9.3 product benchmarking
9.1.9.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.10 Koninklijke PHILIPS N.V.
9.1.10.1 Company overview
9.1.10.2 Financial performance
9.1.10.3 product benchmarking
9.1.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gf92x

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • New Target for Marvell

    We reviewed the charts of Marvell Technologies on Aug. 27 and wrote that MRVL could weaken in the coming days, "but if the selling is not real aggressive this pullback may be a buying opportunity. A lower shadow on a candlestick chart will be a positive development.

  • Shell warns of hit from rocketing gas prices

    Royal Dutch Shell warned on Thursday that soaring natural gas and electricity prices will eat into its revenue for the third quarter.

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Bitcoin’s Technical Bias Flips Bullish as Price Climbs Above Descending Trendline

    The breakout is backed by a pick up in trading volumes and accumulation by whale investors.

  • Shell warns over Hurricane Ida hit

    The oil giant said Hurricane Ida will knock its overall underlying earnings and cash flow from operations in the third quarter.

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and traders weighed the prospect of the U.S. releasing crude from its strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagine

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.

  • What to Do With Pinduoduo After Its Long Decline

    Pinduoduo Inc. American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are in a downtrend. This company is the largest agriculture-focused technology platform in China. Prices have been in a downtrend from late February into late August.

  • U.S. Coal Mines Are Running Out of Miners Just as Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when the world is clamoring for more coal, U.S. suppliers are facing a shortage of miners. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe number of coal miners in the U.S. has been sliding for years, and is down about 8.6%

  • Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India after Future's exit

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm said on Thursday it would roll out 7-Eleven Inc convenience stores in India, days after Future Retail Ltd ended a similar deal with the U.S. chain. Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd will open the first 7-Eleven round-the-clock convenience store in a neighbourhood in India's financial capital of Mumbai on Oct. 9. The deal marks the latest by the Reliance Group, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, to rapidly expand its retail and e-commerce businesses to better compete with Amazon.com and Walmart Inc's Flipkart in India's nearly trillion-dollar retail market.

  • Merkel Dismisses Russian Role in Europe’s Energy Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel dismissed charges that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is partly to blame for the record spikes in European gas prices. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“To my knowledge, there ar

  • Volcon pops in market debut

    Volcon CEO Jordan Davis on the EV powersports-maker's IPO, and future prospects.

  • Oil Sinks by Most in Two Weeks With Supply Concerns Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined by the most in two weeks in the wake of growing U.S. inventories and after Russia signaled it is ready to help ease a global energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoFutu

  • Crude Oil Bulls Set Sights On $100 A Barrel

    Prices have risen by more than 25% over the past seven weeks, almost uninterrupted. Other energy products like Gas and coal have gained much more momentum than oil, and the price of oil may continue to rise in the near future.

  • Spirit backs from early union talks after vaccine mandate

    Spirit notified workers Wednesday that, because it is a federal contractor, it will require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated.

  • From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain

    When he was a child in Avila province, Albert Pascual's father bought 100 pigs, but the company he now leads has more than 9,000 - part of a major expansion that has put Spain on track to take over as the European Union's top pork producer this year. Germany has long topped the table of EU pork producers, but an outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in September 2020 among wild boars meant it lost access to the lucrative Chinese market. That has accelerated a shift in EU production towards ASF-free Spain that was already underway, helped by its less onerous regulations in areas such as planning and use of manure.