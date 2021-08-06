Worldwide Triple Play Services Industry to 2027 - The U.S. is Estimated to Have 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the Year 2020

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Triple Play Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Play Services estimated at 332.1 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR



The Triple Play Services market in the U.S. is estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 186.8 Million Subscriptions by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.



