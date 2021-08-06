Worldwide Triple Play Services Industry to 2027 - The U.S. is Estimated to Have 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the Year 2020
Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Triple Play Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Play Services estimated at 332.1 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR
The Triple Play Services market in the U.S. is estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 186.8 Million Subscriptions by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured):
ADTRAN, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
BCE, Inc.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
BT GROUP PLC
Cable & Wireless Communications Ltd.
Cablevision Systems Corporation
CenturyLink, Inc.
Charter Communications, Inc.
Comcast Corporation
Cox Communications, Inc.
CTS Telecom Inc.
Digicel Group
DirecTV LLC
DISH Network LLC
D-Link Systems, Inc.
Frontier Communications Corporation
Koninklijke KPN N.V.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.
Orange SA
Rogers Communications, Inc.
Swisscom AG
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC
Telefonica SA
Vodafone Group PLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
