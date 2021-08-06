U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Worldwide Triple Play Services Industry to 2027 - The U.S. is Estimated to Have 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the Year 2020

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Triple Play Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Play Services estimated at 332.1 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.1 Billion Subscriptions by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.7% CAGR

The Triple Play Services market in the U.S. is estimated at 98.4 Million Subscriptions in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 186.8 Million Subscriptions by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.4% and 15.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured):

  • ADTRAN, Inc.

  • AT&T, Inc.

  • BCE, Inc.

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

  • Bharti Airtel Ltd.

  • BT GROUP PLC

  • Cable & Wireless Communications Ltd.

  • Cablevision Systems Corporation

  • CenturyLink, Inc.

  • Charter Communications, Inc.

  • Comcast Corporation

  • Cox Communications, Inc.

  • CTS Telecom Inc.

  • Digicel Group

  • DirecTV LLC

  • DISH Network LLC

  • D-Link Systems, Inc.

  • Frontier Communications Corporation

  • Koninklijke KPN N.V.

  • Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

  • Orange SA

  • Rogers Communications, Inc.

  • Swisscom AG

  • TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC

  • Telefonica SA

  • Vodafone Group PLC

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qypup3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


