U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,056.21
    -20.39 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,751.49
    -334.55 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.83
    -48.72 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,933.15
    +1.21 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.13 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0045 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5070
    -0.0220 (-0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3250
    -0.7430 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,022.80
    -142.94 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.79
    +279.11 (+115.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,751.07
    -20.63 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

The Worldwide Trust and Corporate Service Industry is Expected to Reach $15.25 Billion by 2028

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Analysis By Alternative Asset, By Segment (Corporates, Funds SPV, High Net-worth Individuals, and Others), By Region Size And Trends With Impact Of COVID-19 And Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global trust and corporate service market were valued at US$11.39 billion in 2022. The market value is expected to reach US$15.25 billion by 2028.

The trust and corporate services provide a broad range of administration services to lend assistance to its clients to set up, structure, and manage their financial and investment decision. The trust and corporate service market is mainly focused on stable countries with high regulations.

The market has been driven by a highly qualified workforce, high-value services, personal relationships between clients and service providers, and increased globalization.

The factors that are expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years include rising household wealth, greater corporate and tax regulation, as well as, more outsourcing of administrative services by private equities and real estate funds. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5% during the forecasted period of 2023-2028.

Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: The global trust and corporate service market growth is predicted to be supported by numerous growth drivers such as escalating global GDP per capita, growing global HNWI wealth, growing opportunity in pension assets, high client retention rate, an increasing number of sovereign investors, upsurge in outsourcing, and many other factors. In recent years, the advent of new sovereign investors has directed the trust and corporate industry toward a huge demand raise for alternative asset management. The trust and corporate service providers are expected to generate innovative investment opportunities, financial arrangements, advisory relationships, and comprehensive funds which consent the sovereign investors to meet their objectives even in less developed countries.

  • Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as unstable globalization and FDI, failure of client relationship, shuddering global consumer confidence, increasing cyber threat, etc.

  • Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as modifications in regulations, political and economic ambiguities, improvement and advancement in technology infrastructure, etc. The dynamic nature of technology has resulted in the execution of some new inventions in the trust and corporate service industry. Like any other industry, modification in the current technology is of top priority in the trust and corporate service market. It is the technology that stimulates the automatic exchange of data. One of the primary components of trust and corporate services is security and asset protection with the use of technology, for example Robo-advisory, KYC by voice recognition, etc. These technological tools are anticipated to further grow and reach every inch of the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a considerable decline in business activities and hence a decline in the income of individuals. Therefore, demand for trust and corporate service providers observed a hit as the numbers of high-income-generating individuals plummeted. This has led to a slowdown in the demand for experienced personnel's needed for the management of finances such as structuring of their wealth, tax fillings, administrative services, and much more, thus hampering the overall growth of the market in 2020. However, the market experienced growth in 2021 with a gradual resumption of business activities as COVID-19 cases declined.

Competitive Landscape:

The global trust and corporate services market is highly fragmented. The key players in the global trust and corporate services market are:

  • Intertrust Group

  • JTC plc

  • TMF Sapphire Midco B.V. (TMF Group)

  • M&T Bank Corporation (Wilmington Trust)

  • Tricor Group

  • American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC

  • Vistra

  • Cafico International

  • Apex Group Ltd. (Sanne Group)

  • Ocorian

  • IQ EQ Group Holdings S.a r.l.

  • Vivanco & Vivanco

Some of the strategies among key players in the market are mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in 2022, JTC announced that the company had completed the acquisition of New York Private Trust Company ("NYPTC"), a Delaware-chartered non-deposit trust company. On the other hand, TMF Group announced the acquisition of Etive Consulting, a UAE-based company providing compliance advisory, governance support, and AML services, among others.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

141

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$11.96 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$15.25 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.0 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Trust and Corporate Service: An Overview
2.2 Trust and Corporate Service Functions: An Overview
2.2.1 Functions of Trust and Corporate Service Provider
2.3 Trust and Corporate Service Segmentation: An Overview
2.3.1 Trust and Corporate Service Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Alternative Assets Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Alternative Assets Market: An Overview
3.1.2 Global Alternative Assets Market by Value
3.1.3 Global Alternative Assets Market by Asset Under Management
3.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Analysis
3.2.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: An Overview
3.2.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Segment (Corporates, Funds SPV, High Net-worth Individuals, and Others)
3.2.4 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
3.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market: Segment Analysis
3.3.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market by Segment: An Overview
3.3.2 Global Corporates Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Funds SPV Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.3.4 Global HNW Individuals Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.3.5 Global Other Trust and Corporate Service Market by Value
3.4 Global Fund Administrator Market by Number of Private Capital Funds Serviced
3.4.1 Global Fund Administrator Market by Number of Private Capital Funds Serviced

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of Covid-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Trust and Corporate Service Market
5.1.1 Impact on Market Growth
5.1.2 Most Common Sentiments of Private Equity Firms
5.1.3 Rising Complexity of Fund Structures
5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Global Trust and Corporate Service Market

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Escalating Global GDP Per-Capita
6.1.2 Growing Global HNWI Wealth
6.1.3 Growing Opportunity in Pension Asset
6.1.4 High Client Retention Rate
6.1.5 Increasing Number of Sovereign Investors
6.1.6 Upsurge in Outsourcing
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Unstable Globalization and FDI
6.2.2 Failure of Client Relationship
6.2.3 Shuddering Global Consumer Confidence
6.2.4 Increasing Cyber Threat
6.2.5 Brexit Aftershocks
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Modifications in Regulations
6.3.2 Political and Economic Ambiguities
6.3.3 Trust and Good Corporate Behavior
6.3.4 Low Entry Barriers
6.3.5 Improvement and Advancement in Technology Infrastructure
6.3.6 Strong Culture of Excellence

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Trust and Corporate Service Players by Market Share
7.2 Global Trust and Corporate Service Players by Market Structure
7.3 Global Trust and Corporate Service Market Players by Strategic Comparison

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Intertrust Group
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Operating Segments
8.1.3 Revenue by Service Line
8.1.4 Business Strategies
8.2 JTC plc
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Operating Segments
8.2.3 Business Strategies
8.3 TMF Sapphire Midco B.V. (TMF Group)
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Revenue by Service Line
8.3.3 Business Strategies
8.4 M&T Bank Corporation (Wilmington Trust)
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Revenue from Contracts with Customers
8.4.3 Business Strategies
8.5 Tricor Group
8.5.1 Business Overview
8.5.2 Business Strategies
8.6 American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC
8.6.1 Business Overview
8.6.2 Business Strategies
8.7 Vistra
8.7.1 Business Overview
8.7.2 Business Strategies
8.8 Cafico International
8.8.1 Business Overview
8.8.2 Business Strategies
8.9 Apex Group Ltd. (Sanne Group)
8.9.1 Business Overview
8.9.2 Business Strategies
8.10 Ocorian
8.10.1 Business Overview
8.10.2 Business Strategies
8.11 IQ EQ Group Holdings S.a r.l.
8.11.1 Business Overview
8.11.2 Business Strategies
8.12 Vivanco & Vivanco
8.12.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n3t00z-trust-and?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-trust-and-corporate-service-industry-is-expected-to-reach-15-25-billion-by-2028--301736109.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally are positioned at the risky end of the

  • WestRock (WRK) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    WestRock (WRK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and 3.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 1 Reason to Buy Novavax in 2023 and 2 Reasons to Sell

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has offered investors just such a ride over the past few years. Initial gains came as investors bet on Novavax's chances of bringing a coronavirus vaccine to market; declines occurred after the vaccine entered the market later than rival products did. Now, as we start a new year, you might be wondering what to do about Novavax.

  • Peloton stock pops on Q2 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Peloton, which showed narrower-than-expected losses.

  • Stocks fall as investors await Fed interest rate decision

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports that all major stock indices are in the red.

  • 3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

    Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Chubb's (CB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Cat Loss

    Chubb's (CB) fourth-quarter 2022 results reflect higher catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by higher net investment income and higher premiums in the company's North America businesses.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.72, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day.

  • $90 Billion Collapse of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    The Indian tycoon's conglomerate is being routed on the stock market, and where it ends is unclear.

  • Michael Burry says sell and Jim Cramer says buy. As the Fed meets, here’s how they both could be wrong on stocks.

    Michael Burry, the hedge-fund manager at Scion Asset Management who correctly forecast the 2008 financial crisis, on Tuesday night sent out a one-word tweet: “Sell.” Burry didn’t elaborate, but it’s not hard to fill in the blanks. Assets like bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF surged in January, in a seeming dash for trash on the view the Fed’s going to pivot to rate cuts soon, which is a lot to stomach for a value-focused investor like Burry.

  • Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend Will Be $0.365

    The board of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.365 per share on the 1st...

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $2.13

    Amgen Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMGN ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of March to $2.13...

  • Dorian LPG (LPG) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Dorian LPG (LPG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.86% and 0.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • Could Apple Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Undoubtedly, technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has created life-changing wealth for countless investors. Here is how Apple can still help you build a diversified million-dollar portfolio -- it just might take a bit longer. Steve Jobs co-founded Apple in 1976, but it wasn't until the company invented the iPhone some 31 years later that the company's trajectory shot into the stratosphere.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Thermo Fisher (TMO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.05% and 10.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Is About To Turn The Corner

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Palo Alto Networks, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:PANW ) business as it appears the...

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Almost 5% Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell star Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped 4.7% through 11:45 a.m. ET Tuesday morning after the company secured a long-term supply agreement with British hydrogen technologies company Johnson Matthey (LSE: JMAT). Under the terms of the agreement, Johnson Matthey will supply Plug with components for membrane electrode assemblies and specifically with "catalysts, membranes, and catalyst coated membranes (CCM)" -- essential parts for building fuel cells. Plug says that partnering with Johnson Matthey will "strengthen its supply chain and help meet the growing demand for fuel cells and electrolyzers."

  • CGI Group (GIB) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    CGI (GIB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.52% and 3.42%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?