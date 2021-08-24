U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

Worldwide Tuberculosis Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Alere and Cepheid Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Tuberculosis (TB) refers to an infectious bacterial disease that primarily affects the lungs (pulmonary), along with other parts of the body (extrapulmonary). The infection is diagnosed via a Mantoux tuberculin skin test (TST) or the TB blood test. Additional tests are required to confirm TB disease, depending on the infected organs. In the case of pulmonary TB, chest radiography is performed for detecting chest abnormalities, along with acid-fast staining and microscopic examination of the patient's sputum. Extrapulmonary TB can be diagnosed using CT, MRI or ultrasound scans, endoscopy, laparoscopy, urine and blood tests, biopsies, and lumbar punctures.

The increasing prevalence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) tuberculosis across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. MDR tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that are resistant to isoniazid and rifampicin, which are considered to be among the most potent antimicrobial drugs for TB. Furthermore, the availability of technologically advanced Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostic methods is also providing a boost to the market growth. Advanced diagnostic methods, such as Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) and Interferon-Gamma Release Assay (IGRA), are more accurate, convenient, and provide prompt results in comparison to the traditionally used techniques.

Additionally, significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with the growing awareness among the masses about various diagnostic procedures, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the rising geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure and government initiatives and investments to promote research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global tuberculosis diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Cepheid Inc., Epistem Ltd., Roche Holding AG, Hain Lifescience GmbH, Hologic Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global tuberculosis diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tuberculosis diagnostics market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the disease stage?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global tuberculosis diagnostics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Disease Stage
6.1 Latent TB
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Active TB
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Test Type
7.1 Radiographic Test
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Laboratory Test
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Smear Microscopy
7.2.2.2 Culture-based Test
7.2.3 Market Forecast
7.3 Nucleic Acid Testing
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cytokine Detection Test
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Drug Resistance Test
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Hospitals and Clinics
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Diagnostics and Research Laboratories
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Alere Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Becton Dickinson and Company
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 BioMerieux
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Cepheid Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Epistem Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Roche Holding AG
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Hain Lifescience GmbH
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Hologic Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 QIAGEN GmbH
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.11 Siemens
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggz9uu

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-tuberculosis-diagnostics-industry-to-2026---featuring-abbott-laboratories-alere-and-cepheid-among-others-301361794.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

