Worldwide and U.S. IT Consulting Services Market Shares, 2020: COVID-19 Impacts Transformational Initiatives

Reuters

Taiwan is doing all it can to address the global shortage of semiconductors, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday after talks with the newly-appointed de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, a problem that has idled some auto production lines. Democratic U.S. senators from Michigan and Ohio last week asked the Taiwanese government to help address the shortage,given that the island is a major semiconductor producer and seen as central to efforts to resolve the problem. Wang said the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, had raised the issue of chip shortages during a meeting on Monday.