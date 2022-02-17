Worldwide uCPE Industry to 2026 - Growing Need for Connectivity of IT Services is Driving Growth
The "Global uCPE Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the uCPE market and it is poised to grow by $1.31 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.39% during the forecast period. The report on the uCPE market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits of uCPE and the growing need for connectivity of IT services.
The uCPE market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The uCPE market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud-based
By Geographical Landscape
North America
APAC
Europe
MEA
South America
This study identifies the growing demand for virtual networking infrastructure solutions & services as one of the prime reasons driving the uCPE market growth during the next few years.
The report on uCPE market covers the following areas:
uCPE market sizing
uCPE market forecast
uCPE market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading uCPE market vendors that include ADVA Optical Networking SE, Advantech Co. Ltd., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., GTT Communications Inc., Hawkeye Technologies, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., and Tata Communications Ltd. Also, the uCPE market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
7. Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
8. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Advantech Co. Ltd.
AudioCodes Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
GTT Communications Inc.
Hawkeye Technologies
Intel Corp.
Juniper Networks Inc.
Tata Communications Ltd.
9. Appendix
