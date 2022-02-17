U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Worldwide uCPE Industry to 2026 - Growing Need for Connectivity of IT Services is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global uCPE Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the uCPE market and it is poised to grow by $1.31 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.39% during the forecast period. The report on the uCPE market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the cost benefits of uCPE and the growing need for connectivity of IT services.

The uCPE market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The uCPE market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

  • On-premises

  • Cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • MEA

  • South America

This study identifies the growing demand for virtual networking infrastructure solutions & services as one of the prime reasons driving the uCPE market growth during the next few years.

The report on uCPE market covers the following areas:

  • uCPE market sizing

  • uCPE market forecast

  • uCPE market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading uCPE market vendors that include ADVA Optical Networking SE, Advantech Co. Ltd., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., GTT Communications Inc., Hawkeye Technologies, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., and Tata Communications Ltd. Also, the uCPE market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ADVA Optical Networking SE

  • Advantech Co. Ltd.

  • AudioCodes Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • GTT Communications Inc.

  • Hawkeye Technologies

  • Intel Corp.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • Tata Communications Ltd.

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lbs52

